Connect Announces New Leadership for Dynamic Era as Part of Informa

ATLANTA, FEBRUARY 6, 2024—Connect is preparing for its most dynamic year of events yet under the new leadership of Matt Johnson, who has been promoted to the role Managing Director. Buoyed by the additional resources, scope and shared expertise of Informa, who acquired the business in 2023, Connect is positioned to spearhead dynamic innovations and partnerships that will better serve live show attendees and readers of BizBash.

“I am so thrilled to be part of Informa,” said Johnson. “From afar, all of us at Connect have looked on admirably at Informa’s growth in the events industry. Now, as part of a leading player in the global events industry, Connect will have the resources to elevate our products to new heights.”

Johnson highlighted Connect’s ambitions to lean into what makes the company a unique and a highly desirable partner that can help drive destinations, hotels, venues, and vendors forward. This includes streamlining its operations, so customers have better access to all of the company’s offerings, including BizBash (editorial), Connect and BizBash Sports, and Connect Travel.

Johnson will work hand-in-hand with Senior Vice President of Sales Derek Rodriguez to present dynamic opportunities for Connect’s partners to drive new business through one-on-one meetings, digital offerings, and bespoke events.

“We are driven by a profound passion and sense of purpose,” said Johnson. “Our mission is to create the most effective brand, place, and products that advance our industry and facilitate business. That begins with reinforcing relationships with our tremendous partners.”

Having kicked off 2024 with a bustling Connect Midwest in Grand Rapids, Mich., Connect will lay the groundwork for future growth and success through a series of initiatives in the year’s first quarter. New verticals and a refocused team will energize Connect’s Meetings, Travel, and Sports divisions in the short- and long-term, while product development is also underway to expand the benefits of Connect’s events and content to existing and new audiences.

“It’s a new era for Connect,” said Johnson. “Our best years are ahead of us. We can’t wait to take the meetings and events industry along for the ride!”

Exciting shows to attend and monitor early in 2024 include Connect NYC, Feb. 20-22, and Connect Spring Marketplace and eTourism Summit, both occurring April 2-4 in Las Vegas.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Matt Johnson, contact Matt Swenson, director of corporate communications, at [email protected].

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel and tourism industry. Part of Informa Connect, Connect introduced the popular Marketplace format to the meetings industry and now produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Sports, Diversity, Association, Faith, and Travel sectors as well as other state- and region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events. More information about the company's brands and services is available at connectmeetings.com.

ABOUT INFORMA

Informa is a leading international B2B markets, live and on-demand events and digital services group. They connect businesses and professionals in 30+ industries with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more. Informa has hundreds of global brands, products and services and employs 11,000 employees in about 30 countries worldwide.

Informa Connect is a content-led, live and on-demand experiences business which connects professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Informa Connect, a community of over 1,500 colleagues globally, offers connection through events, media and research. They service a number of different industries including Finance, Bio Tech and Pharma, Restaurant and Food, Catering, Event Planning, Pop Culture, Marketing, Law, Energy, HR, Sustainability, Construction.

Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.