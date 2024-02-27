Premier Partnership: Connect and Destinations International Forge Stronger Bonds, Doubling Down on Commitment to Industry Innovation

ATLANTA, FEBRUARY 27, 2024—Connect, the leading business-to-business events company for meetings, travel, and sports professionals, is thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership with Destinations International. This agreement reaffirms Connect’s strong commitment to assisting DMOs in attracting valuable group, business, and leisure travel through its various platforms and verticals.

"This partnership is the first of several steps Connect plans to better re-engage with destinations, which are the core of all of the company’s verticals," said Connect Managing Director Matt Johnson. "At the root of any great meeting, event, and sports or travel experience is a host that rolls out the red carpet for its guests. Connect’s job is to put the right people in front of each other to develop business that drives tourism growth while ensuring attendees and travelers build memories of a lifetime. Working hand-in-hand with Destinations International is the best possible way to deliver win-win propositions."

Johnson highlighted that customer-driven solutions will be a staple during a transformative year at Connect, which recently joined Informa’s impressive portfolio of events. Connect’s new leadership aims to collaborate with leading industry organizations to spearhead innovation, networking, and business development among esteemed partners.

As a Premier Partner of Destinations International in 2024, Connect will be an active participant at several DI conferences. Meanwhile, Destinations International will contribute to education geared toward DMO professionals at Connect Marketplace, Aug. 27-29 in Milwaukee, WI.

The partnership between Connect and DI is a natural fit, as noted by all parties involved. Destinations International’s President and CEO Don Welsh expressed excitement about re-engaging with Connect under its new leadership and now being part of the Informa family, looking forward to innovating and enhancing the industry together.

“This collaboration marks a promising new chapter for us all, and we can't wait to see where it leads,” said Welsh.

Look for more announcements and initiatives throughout 2024 highlighting Connect’s continued efforts to support CVBs across the country to help make the most of business events.

“This is quickly shaping up to be Connect’s best year on record, and this partnership only adds to Connect’s positive energy,” said Johnson. “We are looking forward to working with Don and DI for years to come.”

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel, and tourism industry. Part of Informa Connect, Connect introduced the popular Marketplace format to the meetings industry and now produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Sports, Diversity, Association, Faith, and Travel sectors as well as other state- and region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events. More information about the company's brands and services is available at connectmeetings.com.

ABOUT DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most reliable resource for destination organizations. In short, DI educates, equips, and empowers our members to grow the success of their destinations and to excel professionally. Membership grants access to a wealth of important industry resources, educational opportunities, and exclusive benefits. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org.