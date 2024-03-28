Connect Boosts Industry-Leading Events Coverage with TSNN, MeetingsNet, Corporate Event News and Exhibit News Now

ATLANTA, MARCH 28, 2024—Connect is building upon its reputation as a leading provider of experiences, business opportunities, and inspiration through an enhanced media coverage offering. Effective immediately, Connect’s portfolio will expand to include:

Trade Show News Network (TSNN) , the prestigious online news outlet covering the exhibition, trade show, and events industries since 1996

, the prestigious online news outlet covering the exhibition, trade show, and events industries since 1996 MeetingsNet , the award-winning publication for market-segmented meeting decision- makers planning meetings

, the award-winning publication for market-segmented meeting decision- makers planning meetings Corporate Event News , the media brand that reaches corporate event planners who represent companies on elite lists such as the Fortune 500 and Inc. 5,000

, the media brand that reaches corporate event planners who represent companies on elite lists such as the Fortune 500 and Inc. 5,000 Exhibit News Now (ENN), the online news source for exhibit managers and event marketers

The additions enhance Connect’s premier content platforms, which include BizBash, the leading resource for corporate events, leading brands, and creative agencies.

Adding TSNN, MeetingsNet, Corporate Event News and ENN to the fold continues what is shaping up to be a transformative year for Connect. New product offerings and live experiences will mark Connect’s first full year under Informa, said Connect Managing Partner Matt Johnson.

"We're thrilled to integrate four premier online resources for the meetings and exhibition industries into our expansive range of media offerings. Connect and its affiliated brands aim to establish themselves as the ultimate and essential hub of knowledge for event professionals,” said Johnson.

Joining Connect will also allow TSNN, MeetingsNet, Corporate Event News and ENN to enhance their robust offerings and expand their audiences further, said Johnson, delivering greater insight and value to their customers.

Beyond daily news coverage, TSNN produces weekly newsletters, a bimonthly podcast with C- level industry leaders and an annual awards program to recognize the most engaging trade shows across the U.S.

MeetingsNet, part of the Informa family for years, publishes an interactive magazine and several e-newsletters tailored to the industry, especially appealing to association and corporate with a specialty on pharmaceutical/medical events and financial meetings.

For more information, contact [email protected].

ABOUT CONNECT

Connect is a leader in the meetings, events, travel and tourism industry. Part of Informa Connect, Connect introduced the popular Marketplace format to the meetings industry and now produces national shows for meeting planners in the Corporate, Sports, Diversity, Association, Faith, and Travel sectors as well as other state- and region-specific meetings- and hospitality-focused events. More information about the company's brands and services is available at connectmeetings.com.

ABOUT TSNN

TSNN is the world's leading online resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry since 1996. TSNN owns and operates the most widely consulted online event database, containing data about more than 19,500 trade shows, exhibitions, public events and conferences. We facilitate the exchange between buyers and sellers with more than 160,000 registered website users, more than 150,000 bi-monthly newsletter subscribers and more than 10,000 LinkedIn group members. Learn more at TSNN.com.

ABOUT MEETINGSNET

MeetingsNet is the meeting industry’s premier resource for news, business intelligence, ideas and more. We reach meeting professionals on multiple platforms across corporate, medical/pharmaceutical, associations, financial/insurance, independent/third-party meeting planning organizations, and other corporate entities. Learn more at meetingsnet.com.

ABOUT CORPORATE EVENT NEWS

Corporate Event News is the only online resource specifically targeted to senior corporate event professionals. Our weekly e-news reaches 5,000 decision-makers in the corporate event professional community, plus 2,500+ LinkedIn followers. This resource stands apart from other media by focusing solely on the planning and growth needs of an event planner, giving them access to the latest news on cities, venues, services; trends and opportunities; a stocked library of interviews with planning peers; and best practices, case studies and how-tos to help them do their jobs with knowledge and confidence. Learn more at corporateeventnews.com.

ABOUT EXHIBIT NEWS NOW

Launched in 2023, Exhibit News Now (ENN) is a fresh online news source for exhibit managers, event marketers and corporate event planners. We have 4,000+ contacts in our database, plus 2,000 followers on LinkedIn. Our weekly enewsletter that raches 30,000+ readers per month. We publish daily news on our website, which reaches another 20,000+ event professionals each month. Learn more at exhibitnewsnow.com.