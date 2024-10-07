Dreamforce 2024: How John Mulaney, Robot Dogs, and Relevant Programming Stole the Show

Yes, the comedian roasted the "Trailblazers," but the three-day event was full of other moments worth writing home about—especially for fellow event organizers.

Shannon Thaler
October 7, 2024
Robot On Howard Street Dreamforce
Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO—Dreamforce made headlines last month after the now-viral moment when comedian John Mulaney roasted Salesforce’s “imminently replaceable” workforce for wearing “fleece vests” and embodying all of the other corporate tech bro stereotypes.  

“The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title anymore,” Mulaney added during his 45-minute set, throwing in that the Salesforce workers filling the audience around him looked “like a group who looked at the self-checkout counters at CVS and thought, ‘This is the future.’” 

The reality is that hiring a comedian for an event like Salesforce’s flagship annual conference leaves a lot of room for attention-grabbing remarks that end up as news headlines or memes. And though there are likely event organizers who would want to avoid Mulaney saying that their company's employees “are working on products that are just OK,” the moment could also be lauded as a case study in pushing the boundaries. 

But Dreamforce 2024 was full of other moments worth writing home about, especially for fellow event organizers. Here are three takeaways.

Salesforce used the event as an opportunity to bring its autonomous customer and employee support program, Agentforce, to life.Salesforce used the event as an opportunity to bring its autonomous customer and employee support program, Agentforce, to life.Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

1. Stay relevant when it comes to programming and attendee preferences. 

Not every show can fill out San Francisco’s 2 million-square-foot Moscone Center for three days like Dreamforce can. However, organizers of events at every scale can learn from Dreamforce’s ability to stay relevant by leaning into what programming attendees want to see—and the way in which they want to see it.  

Unsurprisingly, Salesforce’s own data proved that artificial intelligence is still at the top of business leaders’ minds. From Sept. 17-19, the company welcomed 45,000 in-person attendees to enjoy AI-related programming, featuring more than 70 prominent people in the field, including tech journalists Kevin Roose of The New York Times and Casey Newton of The Verge. 

Salesforce also used the event as an opportunity to bring Agentforce to life. All-things Agentforce, an autonomous customer and employee support program, were housed in the Agentforce Launch Zone. 

When it comes to implementing more AI, a spokesperson for Salesforce said that Salesforce frequently finds that company leaders are concerned they will “face hidden costs when they try to DIY their AI implementation.” 

Attendees were invited to build their own AI robot prototype.Attendees were invited to build their own AI robot prototype.Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

Thus, rather than demoing the new tech in the Launch Zone, attendees were invited to take a seat and build their own AI robot prototype. Salesforce reported that an impressive 10,000 autonomous agents were created at Dreamforce 2024, each with unique abilities to address the specific needs of their creators’ respective companies.

Perhaps even more impressive: Each AI agent was created “in minutes,” the Salesforce spokesperson said, noting the company's efforts to embed AI “deeply into the heart of the customer journey.”  

The 22nd annual Dreamforce featured more than 1,500 sessions and workshops. New this year, however, were Personalized Trail Maps, which attendees could utilize to build their own on-site agenda. True to Salesforce’s own AI initiatives, the tool curated sessions and experiences to a guest’s role and interests.  

Another notable addition this year: "Deep learning sessions,” such as hands-on training sessions, roundtables, and workshops, boasted reserved seating arrangements. Reservations could be made ahead of time within the Dreamforce app. Other educational programming, however—including a popular session with Matthew McConaughey and Jane Goodall titled “Leading with Purpose, Building for Legacy”—offered seating on a “first come, first seated” basis. 

Dreamforce took over San Francisco’s 2 million-square-foot Moscone Center for three days.Dreamforce took over San Francisco’s 2 million-square-foot Moscone Center for three days.Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

2. Track economic impact. 

Numbers don’t lie—and they don’t always need to include dollar signs to prove a return on investment. When it comes to Dreamforce, numbers reveal how impactful the event is, especially to the local community. Here are the most notable figures from this year’s event: 

  • $93 million: approximate amount generated for the city of San Francisco
  • $112 million+: money raised with the help of Dreamforce’s fundraiser Dreamfest—headlined this year by P!nk and Imagine Dragons—within the last decade
  • 100,000: roughly the number of plastic bottles Dreamforce prevented from ending up in landfills thanks to compostable packaging and recyclable lanyards and badges on site 

Dreamforce calls its trade show floor a “campground.”Dreamforce calls its trade show floor a “campground.”Photo: Courtesy of Salesforce

3. Pare it back when it matters. 

For an event as large as Dreamforce, organizers appear to pay special attention to keeping it approachable. After all, Salesforce advertises that “everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, whether new to Salesforce or a longtime product user,” and it calls its trade show floor a “campground.” 

Aspirational touchpoints could be found throughout the show—such as a headlining performance from Elton John and AI-interactive robot dogs that roamed up and down the event campus. “Offering both entertainment and education on how they can perform different functions,” according to a Salesforce spokesperson, these “dogs” can assume search-and-rescue roles in small, hard-to-reach environments by “seeing” via infrared in their nose.

There were also touchpoints attainable to event organizers dealing with all sorts of constraints. Consider the old-school “Idea Wall,” a good ole bulletin board where guests were encouraged to tack handwritten notes about their thoughts and ideas. There were no boundaries on what could and couldn’t be posted, which made for “a great conversation starter."

It’s also worth mentioning that all of Dreamforce’s programming was streamed via Salesforce+. Though figures related to this year’s registration on the livestreaming service have yet to be published, past iterations of Salesforce+ drew in millions of additional attendees globally each day of the event.  

Already thinking about attending Dreamforce? The next one is slated to return to San Francisco in mid-September 2025. (Exact dates TBD.) 

Latest in Meetings
Stargazing at Enchantment Resort
Meetings
16 Awesome After-Hours Activities for Corporate Groups
Event Engagement Ideas From Money20/20 Europe
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
'AI' was mentioned more than 100 times throughout the two-day developer conference, according to U.K.-based internet expert DigiAlps.
Meetings
3 Most Memorable Moments From Google I/O 2024
Discussion topics included renewable energies, sustainable architecture, and the societal impact of technology, as well as 'The XP Fronts,' an immersive session, presented by XP Land, that explored the future of experiential with industry leaders.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
Related Stories
Moscone Center | San Francisco
Places
8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
The idea of flowing water was used as a design element this year to tell a connected visual story. 'This design started on Howard Street with trust falls, flowing into the lobby of South Moscone Center and down the escalators, pooling at the entrance to Campground, the first stop of learning on the journey, and then extended throughout the long pathway leading to Lodge Village, where attendees could dive deep into their area of expertise,' said Katherine Pettit, executive creative director for George P. Johnson, the experiential firm behind Dreamforce.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2023: How This Year's Salesforce Conference Focused on Storytelling Around AI
Stargazing at Enchantment Resort
Meetings
16 Awesome After-Hours Activities for Corporate Groups
Event Engagement Ideas From Money20/20 Europe
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
More in Meetings
Meetings
16 Awesome After-Hours Activities for Corporate Groups
From stargazing to s’mores, here are some fun ideas for event and meeting attendees to do once the sun sets.
Stargazing at Enchantment Resort
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
The fintech conference merged cutting-edge technology with memorable moments of human connection.
Event Engagement Ideas From Money20/20 Europe
Meetings
3 Most Memorable Moments From Google I/O 2024
See inside Google’s 2024 I/O developer conference, which was packed with announcements and artificial intelligence demos—plus experiential moments sprinkled throughout.
'AI' was mentioned more than 100 times throughout the two-day developer conference, according to U.K.-based internet expert DigiAlps.
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
The three-day event was built around some of the key industries driving the Montreal economy, including sustainability and artificial intelligence.
Discussion topics included renewable energies, sustainable architecture, and the societal impact of technology, as well as 'The XP Fronts,' an immersive session, presented by XP Land, that explored the future of experiential with industry leaders.
Sponsored
Activations With Purpose
Revitalizing the conference experience for hardworking oncology nurses.
Attendees entering ONS Congress.
Meetings
How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?
With more extreme weather events like heat waves and hurricanes occurring, destinations may experience some shifts in group gathering trends.
Li An Lim Yc W4 Yxhr Whm Unsplash
Most Popular
Sports
Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
In Plane Sight: See How These Airport Activations Engaged Travelers
Trade Shows
8 Things to Expect at IMEX America 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New Show
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How PrettyLittleThing Is Bringing Its Online Shop to College Campuses
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Ways to Promote Events, Improve Networking, and More
Meetings
This Year’s Amsterdam Dance Event Welcomed Half a Million Visitors
The annual festival/conference aims to nurture new and established artists within the electronic music industry and its culture.
The conference welcomed global artists, industry leaders, and tech experts from Google, TuneCore, SEG, and more to discuss topics such as artificial Intelligence and platforms like Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Beatport.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2023: How This Year's Salesforce Conference Focused on Storytelling Around AI
The tech company went all in on AI this year for its biggest annual event—here's how they immersed attendees in one of this year's buzziest topics.
The idea of flowing water was used as a design element this year to tell a connected visual story. 'This design started on Howard Street with trust falls, flowing into the lobby of South Moscone Center and down the escalators, pooling at the entrance to Campground, the first stop of learning on the journey, and then extended throughout the long pathway leading to Lodge Village, where attendees could dive deep into their area of expertise,' said Katherine Pettit, executive creative director for George P. Johnson, the experiential firm behind Dreamforce.
Meetings
Why Samsung Hosted Galaxy Unpacked in Its Own ‘Backyard’
The consumer electronics corporation’s biannual event was held in Seoul, South Korea, for the first time ever.
In the Experience Zone, visitors explored Seoul Street by Galaxy, which illustrated both the modern and traditional sides of the city.
Meetings
Design Inspo: How Pinterest Helped These Creative Agencies Build the Boardrooms of Their Dreams
Through its "Unboring My Boardroom" campaign, Pinterest allowed the teams at McCann New York, JOAN Creative, and Mojo Supermarket to each design and build their own creative oasis.
Inside Pinterest's 'Unboring My Boardroom' Campaign
Meetings
Engage! Summit Founders on 15 Years of Industry Trends and Hosting Lavish Experiences
Known for happening at bucket list destinations, these luxury wedding business events have taken the concept of conferences to the next level.
In July, top global luxury event and wedding professionals gathered at Engage!23 The Paris Experience for a three-day event anchored at Dorchester Collection properties Hotel Le Meurice and Hôtel Plaza Athénée.
Meetings
BizBash Wants to Show You the Future of Event Planning
Looking for new venues and vendors? Look no further than BizBash's live events arm, Connect.
As a hosted buyer at Connect events, there's no shortage of opportunities to network with fellow event profs.
Page 1 of 8
Next Page