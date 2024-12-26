Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
What Was Your Favorite BizBash Story You Wrote in 2024?

Our editors share the most memorable stories they worked on this year.

BizBash Editors
December 26, 2024
Hands And Laptop Article 2
Illustration: Clint Poy

As 2024 comes to a close, the BizBash team is taking a moment to look back on the stories from the year that left a lasting impression. From an innovative breakout session that involved passports to a corporate party that used office supplies for decor, these pieces are a quick snapshot of what makes live experiences so impactful. In the responses below, our editors share their personal favorites from the year—highlighting the creativity, innovation, and resilience that continue to define the event industry.

One of BizBash deputy editor Sarah Kloepple's favorite stories she wrote in 2024 was about Destination Canada's literal breakout session from this year's ASAE conference in Cleveland. The DMO used a free afternoon to fly 13 lucky attendees to Pelee Island on Lake Erie, which is about a 25-minute flight from Cleveland—and located over the border in Ontario, Canada.One of BizBash deputy editor Sarah Kloepple's favorite stories she wrote in 2024 was about Destination Canada's literal breakout session from this year's ASAE conference in Cleveland. The DMO used a free afternoon to fly 13 lucky attendees to Pelee Island on Lake Erie, which is about a 25-minute flight from Cleveland—and located over the border in Ontario, Canada.Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

Sarah Kloepple, deputy editor, Baltimore

"This is truly such a hard question to answer. I feel so lucky that I get to cover an industry brimming with innovation, boldness, and just plain fun. But that means it's difficult to pick only one favorite story I wrote in 2024—so let me (briefly!) highlight a few. I loved traveling to new places to discover how groups can best convene in bucket-list destinations like Banff and Western Montana. And it's always a joy to cover a tentpole entertainment event like the Emmys

I found such interesting stories to tell in pieces like this one about Destination Canada's literal breakout session, where they took a group attending ASAE's conference in Cleveland across the border into Canada for the afternoon; and this one all about the innovative ways REI's corporate events mitigate waste. (Yes, I was indeed fascinated by trash!)

And finally, I was lucky enough to indulge my inner history nerd when I wrote this piece on some of the fascinating pasts of various North American convention centers. Did you know one in Pennsylvania features a preserved section of the Underground Railroad? It's true: You learn something new every day, especially as an editor at BizBash."

BizBash contributing editor Claire Hoffman cites a piece about a corporate holiday party that used office supplies to create stunning decor as one of her favorites of 2024. Pictured here? A dramatic centerpiece made of 4,000 Bazic Products pencils to create rolling hills.BizBash contributing editor Claire Hoffman cites a piece about a corporate holiday party that used office supplies to create stunning decor as one of her favorites of 2024. Pictured here? A dramatic centerpiece made of 4,000 Bazic Products pencils to create rolling hills.Photo: Hazelnut Photography

Claire Hoffman, senior contributing editor, Los Angeles

“That feels like choosing a favorite child! I’m so privileged to spend every day writing about the enormous creativity and innovation in the event industry. Obviously, covering events like the OscarsSuper BowlGrammysCoachellaCannes Lions, and Olympics will be bucket-list items year after year. But my absolute favorite stories are the ones that sneak up on you, like our endlessly inspiring Innovative Meetings feature, which showcases that business events and trade shows can—and should—be engaging, inspiring, and memorable.

Some of my other surprise favorites this year? A corporate holiday party that used office supplies to create stunning decor; a nonprofit activation that recorded attendees’ heartbeats, voices, and movements to create an emotional musical journey; and a Brooklyn venue that saved a viral art installation with less than 24 hours’ notice. Did I mention I have a cool job?” 

BizBash contributing editor Shannon Thaler especially loved profiling the CEO of TENFOLD this year. The consulting and design studio creates eye-catching moments for brands like Little Words Project and popular prebiotic soda brand Olipop (pictured).BizBash contributing editor Shannon Thaler especially loved profiling the CEO of TENFOLD this year. The consulting and design studio creates eye-catching moments for brands like Little Words Project and popular prebiotic soda brand Olipop (pictured).Photo: Courtesy of TENFOLD

Shannon Thaler, senior contributing editor, New York

"My favorite story of 2024 had to be Experiential Everywhere: How This Firm Capitalizes on Company Culture to Create Memorable Moments. It was a profile-style piece on TENFOLD and its founder-CEO, and it encapsulated what I love most about being a journalist: storytelling. Selfishly, I always love diving into an exec’s story—a female exec in particular—because it’s an opportunity not only to get candid details about challenges and triumphs that shape a successful businessperson, but to also be inspired by that. The cherry on top: weaving in all the fun details that come along with the experiential world!"

Industry Innovators: Brands was senior contributing editor Michele Laufik's favorite story to write this year. American Express made the list. At Coachella, cardmembers could get a mystery merch box when they stopped by the experience's 'Merch To-Go' window.Industry Innovators: Brands was senior contributing editor Michele Laufik's favorite story to write this year. American Express made the list. At Coachella, cardmembers could get a mystery merch box when they stopped by the experience's "Merch To-Go" window.Photo: Dan Steinberg for American Express/AP Images

Michele Laufik, senior contributing editor, Louisville, Ky.

"Industry Innovators: Brands: It's always a pleasure to write this annual feature. There's so much great work out there, so narrowing down the list to just 10 brands every year is a challenge. But I love the chance to highlight mainstays as well as emerging companies within the experiential space. Each year brings some surprises and unexpected contenders."

Working with experiential agency Seen Presents, Netflix returned to Cannes Lions for its second year in 2024, hosting an interactive Squid Game dalgona cookie-based challenge. Guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked.
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
Yasa Design Studio Dszwf6py Ij8 Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Google Cloud Generate, one of this year's most innovative meetings, featured five immersive worlds where AI, interactive experiences, and a gamified AR mascot drove dynamic learning and real-time engagement. See who else made the list here.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2024
ICYMI: BizBash dropped its annual roundup of corporate holiday party ideas. This year, we pulled inspiration from famous workplace TV shows. Looking for a Mad Men feel for your soiree? This gold starburst chandelier from DESIGNER8* evokes the popular trend of starburst designs of the 1950s and 1960s. See more: 13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by 'Mad Men'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024
Once on Pelee Island, Ontario, participants heard a talk from Canadian sustainability expert and author Leor Rotchild. The setting overlooking the lake was purposeful to really bring home of the excursion's message of sustainability.
Strategy
How a Breakout Session at ASAE Turned Into a Border Crossing to Canada
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
TENFOLD decked out Bank of America's regional headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, with artful nods to the city, including this map highlighting railroads and river connections. 'We used that as a metaphor for local community connections, which is a big part of what Bank of America is trying to push here with this office. Then, we found opportunities to even make it more hyperlocal,' Friedman said, explaining that elsewhere in the space, there are buckeye leaves inspired by the nearby Ohio State University that pay homage to the financial institution's involvement with local charities.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Everywhere: How This Firm Capitalizes on Company Culture to Create Memorable Moments
'Because of the nature of Vibiana and the way the venue lays out, projection was the way to go,' said Rembac. 'We felt it would yield a much bigger impact than a ceiling install or anything too complicated on the tables.' Sterling Engagements worked closely with the venue's in-house AV team to produce 'scenes' that would subtly shift throughout the night: For arrivals, it depicted a snowlike journey to the destination; for the program, it was a forest that made guests feel like they were staring out a window at a perfect winter setting; and for the party, the projections morphed into a fun, festive, and celebratory atmosphere. 'We modified the overhead and front perspective within each look, and as the evening progressed, so did our surroundings—which was really fun,' she noted.
Event Design & Decor
How Office Supplies Became Chic Party Decor at This Anniversary Bash
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
This year, readers continued to love event inspo from high-profile events like Coachella and Cannes Lions.
Working with experiential agency Seen Presents, Netflix returned to Cannes Lions for its second year in 2024, hosting an interactive Squid Game dalgona cookie-based challenge. Guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked.
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Industry experts weighed in on what they hope to see in the event industry in 2025, from technological advancements to deeper human connections.
Yasa Design Studio Dszwf6py Ij8 Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Google Cloud Generate, one of this year's most innovative meetings, featured five immersive worlds where AI, interactive experiences, and a gamified AR mascot drove dynamic learning and real-time engagement. See who else made the list here.
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
ICYMI: BizBash dropped its annual roundup of corporate holiday party ideas. This year, we pulled inspiration from famous workplace TV shows. Looking for a Mad Men feel for your soiree? This gold starburst chandelier from DESIGNER8* evokes the popular trend of starburst designs of the 1950s and 1960s. See more: 13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Opinion & Experts
Is Halloween Becoming the Event Industry’s Most Important Holiday?
As Halloween continues to grow in popularity, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is helping lead the charge—showing why the holiday has become a cornerstone of the live events industry.
The 16th edition of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride kicked off Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 2 at Griffith Park. In addition to the hayride itself, the experience features haunted mazes, mini escape games, a seance show, a “Scary-Go-Round,” and more. New this year is Monáe Manor, a partnership with musician Janelle Monáe, which Stafford describes as 'exciting and a new direction for us.'
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Learn more about who will be judging submissions—and what they're looking for in a winning one.
Eea12 Advisory Board Article Image 2 01
Sports
See How USAA Engaged Fans with High-Tech Elements at This Year’s Army-Navy Game
Event Production & Fabrication
How One Company Brought This Year's Biggest Holiday Events to Life
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Event Production & Fabrication
The Best Events, Activations, and More From Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2024
Industry Insiders
2025 Preview: 5 Emerging Event and Travel Trends—and How Embassy Suites Can Help
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the 'Rinse It Out' pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Annie Thompson shares her rules for creating effective, authentic events and brand activations.
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
The BizBash editors take our fall print issue’s theme to heart and share how they think authenticity shines through in an event.
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
From compressed timelines to hotel rates, event profs share with us the biggest challenge they're facing right now.
Getty Images 1333905213
