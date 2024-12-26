What Was Your Favorite BizBash Story You Wrote in 2024?

As 2024 comes to a close, the BizBash team is taking a moment to look back on the stories from the year that left a lasting impression. From an innovative breakout session that involved passports to a corporate party that used office supplies for decor, these pieces are a quick snapshot of what makes live experiences so impactful. In the responses below, our editors share their personal favorites from the year—highlighting the creativity, innovation, and resilience that continue to define the event industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Destination Canada

Sarah Kloepple, deputy editor, Baltimore

"This is truly such a hard question to answer. I feel so lucky that I get to cover an industry brimming with innovation, boldness, and just plain fun. But that means it's difficult to pick only one favorite story I wrote in 2024—so let me (briefly!) highlight a few. I loved traveling to new places to discover how groups can best convene in bucket-list destinations like Banff and Western Montana . And it'sa joy to cover a tentpole entertainment event like the Emmys

I found such interesting stories to tell in pieces like this one about Destination Canada's literal breakout session, where they took a group attending ASAE's conference in Cleveland across the border into Canada for the afternoon; and this one all about the innovative ways REI's corporate events mitigate waste. (Yes, I was indeed fascinated by trash!)

And finally, I was lucky enough to indulge my inner history nerd when I wrote this piece on some of the fascinating pasts of various North American convention centers. Did you know one in Pennsylvania features a preserved section of the Underground Railroad? It's true: You learn something new every day, especially as an editor at BizBash."

Photo: Hazelnut Photography



Claire Hoffman, senior contributing editor, Los Angeles

“That feels like choosing a favorite child! I’m so privileged to spend every day writing about the enormous creativity and innovation in the event industry. Obviously, covering events like the Oscars Cannes Lions , and Olympics will be bucket-list items year after year. But my absolute favorite stories are the ones that sneak up on you, like our endlessly inspiring Innovative Meetings feature , which showcases that business events and trade shows can—and should—be engaging, inspiring, and memorable.

Some of my other surprise favorites this year? A corporate holiday party that used office supplies to create stunning decor; a nonprofit activation that recorded attendees’ heartbeats, voices, and movements to create an emotional musical journey; and a Brooklyn venue that saved a viral art installation with less than 24 hours’ notice. Did I mention I have a cool job?”

Photo: Courtesy of TENFOLD

Shannon Thaler, senior contributing editor, New York

"My favorite story of 2024 had to be Experiential Everywhere: How This Firm Capitalizes on Company Culture to Create Memorable Moments . It was a profile-style piece on TENFOLD and its founder-CEO, and it encapsulated what I love most about being a journalist: storytelling. Selfishly, I always love diving into an exec’s story—a female exec in particular—because it’s an opportunity not only to get candid details about challenges and triumphs that shape a successful businessperson, but to also be inspired by that. The cherry on top: weaving in all the fun details that come along with the experiential world!"

Photo: Dan Steinberg for American Express/AP Images

Michele Laufik, senior contributing editor, Louisville, Ky.