How REI (Literally) Takes Out the Trash at Events—and What Event Profs Can Learn From It

Waste management is a major part of the outdoor retailer's sustainable event practices.

Sarah Kloepple
October 7, 2024
Hannah Johnson of Perennial Zero Waste has consulted on waste management for REI events since 2019.
Hannah Johnson of Perennial Zero Waste has consulted on waste management for REI events since 2019.
Photo: Courtesy of Hannah Johnson

REI is a company that's become synonymous with the outdoors, so it's no surprise that its internal events strategy leans heavily into sustainable practices. The outdoor gear and apparel retailer, which operates as a co-op, runs company events for its peer recognition program, as well as a leadership conference—and open-air time is almost always part of the equation.

"I have never done that leadership conference in four square walls during my time at REI," says Lynn Hochrine, senior program manager of events and recognition at REI. "That leadership conference has been on the side of a ski slope. It has been on the banks of the Deschutes River in Oregon. It has been in a field in eastern Washington. The most typical venue it's been in was 18,000 square feet of a converted tennis pavilion, where we pulled in an Airstream trailer. We've done a lot of cool things."

A message REI wants to share with its employees through events is that the outdoors is for all. That means doing what's possible to mitigate anything harmful to the environment during the planning, production, and execution of these programs. To that effect, REI works with a waste consultant, Hannah Johnson of Perennial Zero Waste. "Food waste is one of the biggest culprits," Hochrine says.

Johnson has worked with REI since 2019 and is brought in during the early stages of planning. The venue is always key, and Johnson will ask things like: Who's the food service provider at the venue? Do they have the proper infrastructure for a three-stream waste collection (compost, recycle, waste)? What kind of swag or giveaways are planned? The goal is to map out the attendee experience from a sustainability and zero-waste perspective. 

"REI definitely makes space for us to be there as the experts," Johnson says. "That's really nice because a lot of times, we're brought in at the very last moment, and it's like, 'Well, we could have eliminated or rethought the entire design of this from the start.' So those early conversations are super important, and then that tends to lead into procurement decisions too."

Johnson is also on site and will collect metrics like how much waste was diverted or how much was donated. REI once held an all-day event for 1,200 attendees and ended it with just one bag of trash. 

"Attendee-facing waste from these events is slim to none," Johnson says. "It's absolutely incredible. A lot of it is through the choices of elimination, reduction, and reuse. Every sort of aspect of food service and planning can really drive down what gets thrown away."

Johnson has also worked with Sound Planning at REI events to make sure the last person going through a buffet is "scraping what's left," she explains. "Planners often hate that because it maybe looks like there wasn't enough, but if everybody's been fed and the last person going through is getting what's remaining, we've done our job."

Johnson once drove food scraps from an event all the way to a local pig farm.Johnson once drove food scraps from an event all the way to a local pig farm.Photo: Courtesy of Hannah JohnsonJohnson's work with REI also allows her to get creative with events. So far, she's experimented with a mobile dishwashing station—something she often uses during her waste management work at emergency response camps—and she once drove food scraps from an REI event at Sunriver Resort in Oregon to a local pig farm.

"That was an unusual call," she says. When leftover food can't be donated, Johnson will look to compost it at a commercial composting facility, many of which are in Washington state (where REI is based). But since there wasn't one near them in Oregon at the time, Johnson started calling local farmers. 

The work is impactful in more ways than one. When Bend, Ore., did open up a commercial composting facility, Sunriver Resort put a composting program in place for events. No pig farms needed.

"That is something that I get really excited about," Hochrine says, "in terms of impact, legacy, and immeasurable giveback. That's certainly a by-product of our events and what makes them unique."

Tips for Other Event Profs

Here are some of Hochrine's and Johnson's quick sustainability tips:

  • "Before you try to make your whole event zero waste, pick a piece of that puzzle that's impactful and do it really well, and tell the story," Hochrine says. "All of our flights have carbon offsets. That's tracked within our corporate travel. We've seen other people doing that."
  • "Purchasing is the ultimate starting point for what gets discarded at an event," Johnson says. "For example, signage: If you have an event that's happening year after year, don't date the signage or put anything on it that's going to time-stamp it. That's a way to extend its life cycle."
  • "Don't be afraid to communicate your sustainability goals," Johnson says. "There's a misnomer with some event planners where they might not want to engage attendees around zero waste or sustainability. But I find, more often than not, that attendees who are involved in the conversation and have an awareness of the goals of the event want to participate."
Latest in Strategy
How to Use Scents at Events
Strategy
Does Your Event Need a Custom Scent?
At Lollapalooza 2019, Pepsi offered shade under a giant prop rainbow. Guests could also swing under cloud-shaped balloons. See more: Lollapalooza 2019: Inside Guest-Focused Brand Activations from Brands Like Pepsi and Cupcake Winery
Strategy
18 Fun Ways to Keep Guests Cool at Outdoor Events
'Tap into travel,' Borunda advises of hosting inside an airplane hangar. 'Hosting an event at a hangar opens doors to many fun themes. Lean into the obvious aviation or travel themes, and decorate with planes and helicopters. Other fun themes can be ‘launch’ parties; milestones ‘reaching new heights’; or anything that can be a fun play on words in relation to planes, helicopters, or the hangar.'
Strategy
Tips for Hosting an Event Inside an Airplane Hangar—Where Not Even the Sky Is the Limit
The one-night-only Las Olas Wine & Food Festival Tasting Pavilion took over five city blocks and several side streets. A production management team of 40, along with various activation partners who brought the sponsorships and experiences to life, were given just 24 hours by the City of Fort Lauderdale to build, execute, and break down the festival.
Strategy
How to Shut Down a Major City Strip for a Single-Day Food and Wine Fest
Related Stories
How to Use Scents at Events
Strategy
Does Your Event Need a Custom Scent?
At Lollapalooza 2019, Pepsi offered shade under a giant prop rainbow. Guests could also swing under cloud-shaped balloons. See more: Lollapalooza 2019: Inside Guest-Focused Brand Activations from Brands Like Pepsi and Cupcake Winery
Strategy
18 Fun Ways to Keep Guests Cool at Outdoor Events
'Tap into travel,' Borunda advises of hosting inside an airplane hangar. 'Hosting an event at a hangar opens doors to many fun themes. Lean into the obvious aviation or travel themes, and decorate with planes and helicopters. Other fun themes can be ‘launch’ parties; milestones ‘reaching new heights’; or anything that can be a fun play on words in relation to planes, helicopters, or the hangar.'
Strategy
Tips for Hosting an Event Inside an Airplane Hangar—Where Not Even the Sky Is the Limit
The one-night-only Las Olas Wine & Food Festival Tasting Pavilion took over five city blocks and several side streets. A production management team of 40, along with various activation partners who brought the sponsorships and experiences to life, were given just 24 hours by the City of Fort Lauderdale to build, execute, and break down the festival.
Strategy
How to Shut Down a Major City Strip for a Single-Day Food and Wine Fest
More in Strategy
Strategy
Does Your Event Need a Custom Scent?
The right aroma can enhance your event’s atmosphere and leave a lasting impression—without overpowering your attendees.
How to Use Scents at Events
Strategy
18 Fun Ways to Keep Guests Cool at Outdoor Events
From misting stations to cooling towels, these creative (and often unexpected!) ideas can help your event guests beat the heat this summer.
At Lollapalooza 2019, Pepsi offered shade under a giant prop rainbow. Guests could also swing under cloud-shaped balloons. See more: Lollapalooza 2019: Inside Guest-Focused Brand Activations from Brands Like Pepsi and Cupcake Winery
Strategy
Tips for Hosting an Event Inside an Airplane Hangar—Where Not Even the Sky Is the Limit
Take insights and inspiration from the grand opening of The Executive Hangar, a new venue in Fullerton, Calif.
'Tap into travel,' Borunda advises of hosting inside an airplane hangar. 'Hosting an event at a hangar opens doors to many fun themes. Lean into the obvious aviation or travel themes, and decorate with planes and helicopters. Other fun themes can be ‘launch’ parties; milestones ‘reaching new heights’; or anything that can be a fun play on words in relation to planes, helicopters, or the hangar.'
Strategy
How to Shut Down a Major City Strip for a Single-Day Food and Wine Fest
We spoke with the production team behind the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival to talk strategy—along with all the food, beverage, and activation highlights.
The one-night-only Las Olas Wine & Food Festival Tasting Pavilion took over five city blocks and several side streets. A production management team of 40, along with various activation partners who brought the sponsorships and experiences to life, were given just 24 hours by the City of Fort Lauderdale to build, execute, and break down the festival.
Strategy
Q&A: Inside the Record-Breaking Sustainability Efforts at This Year's Mardi Gras
Through its new Recycle Dat! initiative, New Orleans managed to divert over 10 tons of waste from landfills during last month's citywide celebration.
Mardis Gras 2024 Sustainability Efforts
Strategy
9 Tips for Effectively Repurposing Event Content
Events and conferences can be a treasure trove of content that, if used wisely, can keep your audience engaged all year. Here's how to repurpose content effectively.
Tips for Repurposing Event Content
Most Popular
Sports
Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
In Plane Sight: See How These Airport Activations Engaged Travelers
Trade Shows
8 Things to Expect at IMEX America 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New Show
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How PrettyLittleThing Is Bringing Its Online Shop to College Campuses
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Ways to Promote Events, Improve Networking, and More
Strategy
10 Tips on How to Optimize a Private Dining Room for Events
From Miami to San Diego, we spoke with 10 event professionals about what to look for in a private dining room when planning your next event.
At Twenty-Eight Atlantic at Wequasset Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod, the private dining room's focal points are its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Pleasant Bay.
Strategy
9 Ways to Minimize Travel-Related Delays to Your Event
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 20.8% of flights have been delayed so far in 2023. Here's how to keep unexpected travel woes from ruining your event.
Shutterstock 335469545
Strategy
9 Must-Read Tips for Working with Event Photographers
Three experienced event photographers share the best way to get the exact shots you want.
Tips for Working With Event Photographers
Strategy
6 Lessons in Outdoor Hospitality From an Ultra-Luxe Glamping Site
Steal these tips to elevate any alfresco gathering, retreat, or off-site meeting.
After checking into Under Canvas Acadia, guests can opt to watch a demonstration of how to work the wood-burning stoves found in each tent.
Strategy
3 Tips for Integrating Causes Into Events—Even at the Last Minute
After a tragedy like the Maui wildfires, many event hosts are eager to help. Experiential expert Kelly Markus shares how to do it effectively and authentically.
Tips for Integrating Causes Into Events
Strategy
The New Rules for Turning Event Attendees Into Brand Advocates
Step aside, social media. Amy Blackman, a strategic partner for Spiro, shares the academic framework she's using to drive year-round event participation and engagement.
Turning Event Attendees Into Brand Advocates
Page 1 of 135
Next Page