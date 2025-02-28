Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2025

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Super Bowl LIX: Event Producers Give Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show an A

Event professionals praised the show's choreography, stage designs, and powerful messaging.

2. What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025

Experiential marketing pros share key best practices—and what to leave behind—for designing successful activations this year.

3. Super Bowl LIX: 75+ Standout Moments From the Week's Top Events and Brand Activations

In this jam-packed roundup, we're spotlighting our favorite event moments from brands like Sports Illustrated, Uber, Pepsi, Verizon, Reese's, Smirnoff, Nike, Barstool Sports, and many more.

4. Grammys 2025: All the Event Moments We Loved This Year

The 67th Grammy Awards proved "the show must go on" in the wake of LA's wildfires. Here's a look at some standout moments from the weekend, which raised millions of dollars for victims and first responders.

5. NBA All-Star Weekend 2025: See How These Brands Engaged Fans On and Off the Court

Brands such as Chase, American Express, and Nike hosted three days’ worth of fun fan experiences, events, and parties in San Francisco.

6. X Games Aspen 2025: How Brands Like Sonic and Monster Energy Shredded the Marketing Game

The event was full of firsts for snowboarders and activating sponsors alike.

7. What Skills Do Event Professionals Need to Succeed in 2025?

For today's new hires, event industry leaders aren't just looking for hard skills and experience—they're emphasizing adaptability, curiosity, and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

8. Why Subway Hosted a Fancy Five-Course Meal

The restaurant chain showcased its ingredients in unexpected ways with an immersive dinner experience in NYC.

9. Get a Look at the Best Brand Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2025

From chip pants to coffee pop-ups, this month’s New York Fashion Week featured clever partnerships, fun parties, and plenty of inspiring designer shows.

10. Snow Business: Top Brand Activations From the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

This year’s parties, panel discussions, and brand activations honored independent filmmaking at the annual tentpole event.

11. Chill Out: These Ski Resort-Inspired Events and Activations Are Snow Much Fun

‘Tis the season for winter gatherings filled with cozy decor and activities that transport attendees to the mountain slopes.

12. Is Experiential Retail the Next Big Thing?

See 10 immersive retail moments that leaned into experiential—because the shift from digital to in-person shopping has made engagement one of the most valuable forms of currency.

13. Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences

From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.

14. 26 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, MGM Resorts, 'Variety,' and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2025.

15. 17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature

These innovative event designs used natural settings and elements to transport guests to breathtakingly beautiful environments—both indoors and out.