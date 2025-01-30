Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025

Experiential marketing pros share key best practices—and what to leave behind—for designing successful activations this year.

Ian Zelaya
January 30, 2025
Last year, CBS invited media, influencers, and fans to experience life as Colter Shaw—the protagonist of the series Tracker—with overnight events at scenic AutoCamp locations. Elevated influencer partnerships can help brands build more loyal communities.
Photo: Courtesy of CNC
Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Experiential marketing is a valuable opportunity for brands seeking to create meaningful connections with consumers in 2025. The marketing channel has bounced back from its pandemic lull, as nearly three-quarters of all Fortune 1000 companies expect to increase their experiential budget this year. 

To design events that drive brand lift and ROI, marketing teams must be intentional about which strategies and trends they leverage. BizBash gathered insights from event professionals around the globe to uncover what’s in and what’s out for successful brand experiences this year. From hyper-personalization and sustainable materials to static and overly promotional activations, experiential marketers are keeping these best (and worst) practices top of mind. 

"For one of our biggest tech clients, we've supported very hands-on activations that take gaming to another level," said Tinsel Experiential Design's Erica Taylor Haskins.
Photo: Courtesy of Tinsel Experiential Design

What’s in: Activations that encourage play

Brands that encourage people to let loose with nostalgic games can create a lasting impression, said Erica Taylor Haskins, co-founder and chief relationship officer at Tinsel Experiential Design.

“We’ve built indoor snow-sledding hills for tech security firms with actual snow. We’ve also built a summer party space for co-workers to joyfully cover each other in splashes of paint. For one of our biggest tech clients, we’ve supported very hands-on activations that take gaming to another level,” said Haskins. “As serious as our shared work can be—and in a very serious current event timeline—it feels like a gift to build moments of connection that surprise, delight, and activate everyone’s inner child.”

What’s out: Overly promotional activations 

Jedd Davis, freelance event producer and owner of JEDDXM, said that sales-driven experiences won’t resonate with consumers who might be resistant to hard-sell tactics. 

“An event that feels more like a direct sales pitch can quickly alienate participants,” said Davis. “Don’t overload attendees with pushy marketing or product-centric messaging. For instance, events where the sole focus is to ‘buy now’ or ‘get the deal’ can be off-putting. Experiential marketing should be about creating memories, not about transaction-heavy interactions.”

Arianna Lebed, director of creative at MAS experiential agency, added that brands should also avoid promotional tactics that are designed to make people uncomfortable. “Forcing people to do absurd tasks or embarrass themselves for money and prizes is out,” said Lebed. 

Beauty brands in particular are perfecting the art of personalized experiences. For example, Glow Recipe recently teamed up with Sephora to host a bicoastal pop-up experience inspired by Seoul, South Korea’s iconic night markets. Guests had the opportunity to curate their own kits made up of Glow Recipe products.Beauty brands in particular are perfecting the art of personalized experiences. For example, Glow Recipe recently teamed up with Sephora to host a bicoastal pop-up experience inspired by Seoul, South Korea’s iconic night markets. Guests had the opportunity to curate their own kits made up of Glow Recipe products.Photo: Courtesy of Glow Recipe

What’s in: Hyper-personalized, intentional experiences

Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc., said that an experience tailored to a consumer’s interests will resonate more than a generic activation. Beauty brands in particular are perfecting the art of personalized experiences. 

“For example, a beauty brand could use AI to create a virtual skin analysis station at events, offering custom skincare recommendations and personalized samples tailored to each attendee,” said Jenelle. “This creates a meaningful, memorable connection with the brand." 

Heather Feit, executive vice president at Day One Agency, added that intentionality is key to creating a one-of-a-kind experience. 

“An overarching trend we are really focused on is intentionality, especially when it comes to experiential,” said Feit. “Whether it’s to foster a sense of community or lean into unexpected partnerships, defining the purpose behind showing up allows for brands to create spaces that people want to fill—not the other way around.”

What’s out: One-size-fits-all activations

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jenelle shared that event elements such as “generic photo booths and cookie-cutter swag bags” are on their way out. Davis added that one-size-fits-all experiences don’t account for an audience’s specific needs, interests, or cultural nuances. 

“Avoid creating an experience that feels like it could belong to any brand. Brands need to be authentic and speak to the values and interests of their target audience,” said Davis. “A generic activation doesn’t build long-term loyalty or memorable connections. If it feels like ‘just another event,’ it’s not going to leave an impression."

This past December, Netflix organized a giant 'Red Light, Green Light' game on the Champs-Élysées in Paris with 456 randomly selected participants dressed in the show's signature green tracksuits.This past December, Netflix organized a giant "Red Light, Green Light" game on the Champs-Élysées in Paris with 456 randomly selected participants dressed in the show's signature green tracksuits.Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

What’s in: ‘Storydoing’ versus storytelling 

The anchor of a successful experiential campaign is immersing people into a brand’s story—and event profs are suggesting that marketing teams double down on interactivity this year. For example, Netflix’s worldwide promotional campaign for Squid Game season two invited people to compete in “life or death” games straight out of the Korean drama series. 

“Consumers today demand active roles in shaping their narratives,” said Jessica Weickert, vice president of creative strategy at XD Agency. “They reject being merely passive spectators, and instead desire to be immersed in the brand’s world by becoming active protagonists who shape the storyline, influence the narrative, and impact the outcome.”

Jess Fisher, vice president and director of production for trade shows and experiences at Jack Morton Worldwide, added that brands can also apply this strategy to trade show activations, citing LG’s CES exhibit, which featured 41 interactive components that spotlighted the company’s in-home appliances. 

“If we focus on real connection, creativity, and intentional design, we’ll leave behind the waste and noise and create events that matter,” said Fisher. “And don’t just put people in seats—get them moving.”

What’s out: Alcohol-centric experiences

The sober-curious movement has made its way to events, with food and beverage professionals citing innovative mocktails as a catering trend to watch this year. Louisa O’Connor, managing director at Seen Presents, said that brands should explore alternatives to cater to demographics that don’t want to imbibe. 

“Alcohol is out. With Gen Z, two things are clear: They prioritize wellness and love capturing every aspect of their lives on camera. Being under the influence of alcohol doesn’t align with either,” said O’Connor. “When organizing experiences, we’ll need to cater to those needs by incorporating more innovative and locally inspired food and beverage options that promote well-being.”

Celeste Durve, founder of hospitality and event staffing agency Viper, added that brands have an opportunity to adopt a wellness-focused approach at their events. 

“I've noticed a growing trend in events that prioritize wellness over alcohol,” said Durve. “For example, daytime networking events featuring IV drips, cold plunges, and massage therapists are becoming more popular, replacing the traditional late-night drinks. More consumers are seeking experiences that foster connection, entertainment, and engagement—without the hangover the next day.” 

What’s in: Sustainable design

One way to reduce the event industry’s emissions output is by using more eco-friendly materials. Jaya Janwani, head of marketing at Eventcombo, said that sustainability will be a standout trend for experiential marketing in 2025. 

“Brands are focusing on eco-friendly activations—using sustainable materials, minimizing waste, and building circularity into projects,” said Janwani. “Transparency is also a hot topic, with more emphasis on sourcing and aligning sustainability efforts with consumer values. It’s great to see this shift driving responsible experiences.”

Sara Rosas, revenue director at Innovate Marketing Group, added that “incorporating sustainable designs and showcasing a commitment to community impact will resonate deeply with today’s socially conscious audiences.”

What’s out: Surface-level influencer partnerships

Influencer partnerships remain a powerful marketing tool for brand experience teams to leverage. However, a successful strategy requires brands to go deeper than just having their influences show face at events. 

Leanna DaCunha, creative producer and co-founder of Outerstellar, said that elevated influencer partnerships can help brands build more loyal communities. For example, CBS promoted its series Tracker by inviting influencers and everyday people to participate in an immersive, overnight experience. 

“More influencers should collaborate with brands by creating their own activations,” said DaCunha. “I’m picturing influencers hosting live podcast shows or one-day wellness conferences in collaboration with a brand. This would allow attendees to be in on the experience. Rather than watching their favorite influencers attend brand events from their phone, they’re getting to experience it live.”

In a fun, holiday-inspired touch, a Christmas tree was constructed from medicine balls.
