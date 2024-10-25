JOSHUA TREE, CALIF. & SAUGERTIES, N.Y.—CBS series Tracker is an adrenaline-fueled drama that stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a resourceful lone-wolf survivalist with an exceptional talent for tracking. Shaw helps private citizens and law enforcement crack complex cases, all while wrestling with his own fractured family dynamics.

So, what better way to promote season two than by inviting media, influencers, and superfans to “Live Like Colter Shaw” for the day? In a nod to Shaw’s Airstream-traveling lifestyle, CBS hosted immersive overnight experiences at AutoCamp locations in Joshua Tree, Calif., and the Catskills, N.Y. Photo: Courtesy of CNC

“To bring the intensity and adventure of Tracker to life, we felt an overnight experience in two remote locations was the perfect way to immerse press, influencers, and sweepstakes winners in the world of the show,” said Ryan Glick, founder of CNC Agency, who collaborated with CBS on the activation. (In addition to working with Glick's experiential division, CBS also tapped his new CNC Communications division, which handled media and influencer relations for the event.)

“Sleeping in Airstreams and being out in nature mimics Colter Shaw’s rugged lifestyle, allowing guests to feel as though they're living like him,” Glick added. “The setting provides the ideal backdrop for attendees to experience the same sense of adventure while getting an exclusive look at the season premiere.” Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Both events featured an exclusive episode screening under the stars, complete with cozy sofas, popcorn, and candy. But the real magic came from the thoughtful details woven throughout the experience—from stargazing sessions and campfire s’mores to a breakfast buffet and morning yoga.

One standout moment, according to Glick, was the “TRACKER” installation—an 8-by-8-foot set of letters hidden around the AutoCamp properties. Guests were invited to channel their inner tracker, searching for the letters and snapping photos or videos with them.

“The design was intentional, featuring a see-through element so the surrounding landscape could be seen through each letter, mirroring the show’s opening title sequence,” Glick explained. “The client loved it and the guests really reacted positively to them. You never know if people will actually take photos or videos of your proposed setups, but it was really awesome to see them be so engaged with finding them all.” Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Another big hit was the stargazing activity. “It fit perfectly with the themes of the show,” Glick shared. “In Joshua Tree, we got to see Saturn, Jupiter, and even another galaxy. The guests were thrilled—it was such a memorable moment for everyone involved.”

According to Glick, CBS came to CNC Agency with a clear vision of what they wanted—but also gave his team the creative freedom to bring that vision to life. “Their team was highly collaborative and understood what it takes to execute a successful program, meeting quick turnarounds and providing any assets we needed to make it happen smoothly,” he said. “Plus, it helped that Tracker is such a fun and exciting show to work on, making the whole process even more enjoyable!” Photo: Courtesy of CNC Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Of course, no event is without its challenges. Glick pointed out that the remote locations of both AutoCamp sites (about three hours from the closest major cities) posed a logistical hurdle. “To overcome this, we offered a shuttle service from central locations in both Los Angeles and Manhattan,” he explained. “This not only made the travel more convenient for our guests, but it also allowed them to relax and enjoy the ride.”

During the ride, the team played episodes from the previous season to build excitement and set the tone for the immersive experience ahead. “It turned a potential logistical hurdle into a great opportunity to engage guests even before they arrived," said Glick. Photo: Courtesy of CNC

CNC Agency is no stranger to influencer trips, having previously produced them for brands like CeraVe and L’Oréal. However, Glick emphasized that overnight experiences require a different level of attention to detail than a shorter, traditional event. “You have to think beyond just the main event itself,” he noted. “Every detail matters, from transportation and accommodations to what happens upon arrival and the small moments in between.”

The key, Glick added, is ensuring the experience feels cohesive and thoughtfully curated at every turn, with every moment aligning with the brand’s narrative. “With overnights, there’s more time to engage, so it’s important to plan moments of interaction throughout, making sure each touchpoint enhances the overall experience.”