CBS’s Overnight Tracker Events Immerse Guests in the Main Character’s Rugged Lifestyle

The network invited media, influencers, and fans to experience life as the show's hero, Colter Shaw, with overnight events at scenic AutoCamp locations.

Claire Hoffman
October 25, 2024
CBS hosted Tracker-inspired overnight experiences in Joshua Tree (pictured) and the Catskills.
CBS hosted Tracker-inspired overnight experiences in Joshua Tree (pictured) and the Catskills.
Photo: Courtesy of CNC

JOSHUA TREE, CALIF. & SAUGERTIES, N.Y.—CBS series Tracker is an adrenaline-fueled drama that stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a resourceful lone-wolf survivalist with an exceptional talent for tracking. Shaw helps private citizens and law enforcement crack complex cases, all while wrestling with his own fractured family dynamics.

So, what better way to promote season two than by inviting media, influencers, and superfans to “Live Like Colter Shaw” for the day? In a nod to Shaw’s Airstream-traveling lifestyle, CBS hosted immersive overnight experiences at AutoCamp locations in Joshua Tree, Calif., and the Catskills, N.Y. Guests slept in Airstream trailers to mimic the main character's rugged lifestyle. The East Coast experience (pictured) took over AutoCamp Catskills in Saugerties, N.Y.Guests slept in Airstream trailers to mimic the main character's rugged lifestyle. The East Coast experience (pictured) took over AutoCamp Catskills in Saugerties, N.Y.Photo: Courtesy of CNC

“To bring the intensity and adventure of Tracker to life, we felt an overnight experience in two remote locations was the perfect way to immerse press, influencers, and sweepstakes winners in the world of the show,” said Ryan Glick, founder of CNC Agency, who collaborated with CBS on the activation. (In addition to working with Glick's experiential division, CBS also tapped his new CNC Communications division, which handled media and influencer relations for the event.)

“Sleeping in Airstreams and being out in nature mimics Colter Shaw’s rugged lifestyle, allowing guests to feel as though they're living like him,” Glick added. “The setting provides the ideal backdrop for attendees to experience the same sense of adventure while getting an exclusive look at the season premiere.” “AutoCamp offers a luxury glamping experience in multiple locations across the U.S.,' said Glick. 'Each location offers the perfect outdoor escape with scenic views and outdoor nature activities ideal for both relaxation and exploration. It also was a perfect alignment since the lead character, Colter Shaw, travels around the country in an Airstream.”“AutoCamp offers a luxury glamping experience in multiple locations across the U.S.," said Glick. "Each location offers the perfect outdoor escape with scenic views and outdoor nature activities ideal for both relaxation and exploration. It also was a perfect alignment since the lead character, Colter Shaw, travels around the country in an Airstream.”Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Both events featured an exclusive episode screening under the stars, complete with cozy sofas, popcorn, and candy. But the real magic came from the thoughtful details woven throughout the experience—from stargazing sessions and campfire s’mores to a breakfast buffet and morning yoga.

One standout moment, according to Glick, was the “TRACKER” installation—an 8-by-8-foot set of letters hidden around the AutoCamp properties. Guests were invited to channel their inner tracker, searching for the letters and snapping photos or videos with them.

“The design was intentional, featuring a see-through element so the surrounding landscape could be seen through each letter, mirroring the show’s opening title sequence,” Glick explained. “The client loved it and the guests really reacted positively to them. You never know if people will actually take photos or videos of your proposed setups, but it was really awesome to see them be so engaged with finding them all.” At both locations, 8-by-8-foot letters that spelled 'TRACKER' were placed throughout the properties.At both locations, 8-by-8-foot letters that spelled "TRACKER" were placed throughout the properties.Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Another big hit was the stargazing activity. “It fit perfectly with the themes of the show,” Glick shared. “In Joshua Tree, we got to see Saturn, Jupiter, and even another galaxy. The guests were thrilled—it was such a memorable moment for everyone involved.”

According to Glick, CBS came to CNC Agency with a clear vision of what they wanted—but also gave his team the creative freedom to bring that vision to life. “Their team was highly collaborative and understood what it takes to execute a successful program, meeting quick turnarounds and providing any assets we needed to make it happen smoothly,” he said. “Plus, it helped that Tracker is such a fun and exciting show to work on, making the whole process even more enjoyable!” In Joshua Tree, guests experienced an exclusive episode screening under the stars—complete with cozy sofas, popcorn, and candy.In Joshua Tree, guests experienced an exclusive episode screening under the stars—complete with cozy sofas, popcorn, and candy.Photo: Courtesy of CNCAt the Catskills experience, the team highlighted episode two of season two, featuring a special guest appearance by Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Colter’s brother, Russell. 'The dynamic between the brothers adds an exciting layer of tension to the story, and this setting really amplified the immersive feeling for our guests,' said Glick.At the Catskills experience, the team highlighted episode two of season two, featuring a special guest appearance by Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Colter’s brother, Russell. "The dynamic between the brothers adds an exciting layer of tension to the story, and this setting really amplified the immersive feeling for our guests," said Glick.Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Of course, no event is without its challenges. Glick pointed out that the remote locations of both AutoCamp sites (about three hours from the closest major cities) posed a logistical hurdle. “To overcome this, we offered a shuttle service from central locations in both Los Angeles and Manhattan,” he explained. “This not only made the travel more convenient for our guests, but it also allowed them to relax and enjoy the ride.”

During the ride, the team played episodes from the previous season to build excitement and set the tone for the immersive experience ahead. “It turned a potential logistical hurdle into a great opportunity to engage guests even before they arrived," said Glick. “The Catskills experience was similar to Joshua Tree in many ways, but it offered a new backdrop—the beautiful, scenic mountains of the Catskills, which perfectly complemented the rugged, adventurous spirit of Tracker,' said Glick.“The Catskills experience was similar to Joshua Tree in many ways, but it offered a new backdrop—the beautiful, scenic mountains of the Catskills, which perfectly complemented the rugged, adventurous spirit of Tracker," said Glick.Photo: Courtesy of CNC

CNC Agency is no stranger to influencer trips, having previously produced them for brands like CeraVe and L’Oréal. However, Glick emphasized that overnight experiences require a different level of attention to detail than a shorter, traditional event. “You have to think beyond just the main event itself,” he noted. “Every detail matters, from transportation and accommodations to what happens upon arrival and the small moments in between.”

The key, Glick added, is ensuring the experience feels cohesive and thoughtfully curated at every turn, with every moment aligning with the brand’s narrative. “With overnights, there’s more time to engage, so it’s important to plan moments of interaction throughout, making sure each touchpoint enhances the overall experience.”

But striking the right balance is key when hosting media and influencer events, he added. “It’s crucial to make sure these types of events are organized, but not overly structured so they don’t seem forced.” For an overnight event like this, “Every detail matters, from transportation and accommodations to what happens upon arrival and the small moments in between,' said Glick.For an overnight event like this, “Every detail matters, from transportation and accommodations to what happens upon arrival and the small moments in between," said Glick.Photo: Courtesy of CNCBreakfast buffets and yoga sessions kept the fun going the following morning.Breakfast buffets and yoga sessions kept the fun going the following morning.Photo: Courtesy of CNC

