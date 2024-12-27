Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024

This year, readers continued to love event inspo from high-profile events like Coachella and Cannes Lions.

BizBash Editors
December 27, 2024
Working with experiential agency Seen Presents, Netflix returned to Cannes Lions for its second year in 2024, hosting an interactive Squid Game dalgona cookie-based challenge. Guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked.
Photo: Courtesy of Seen Presents

As we close another year of content on BizBash, we rejoice in taking a look back at what stories really resonated with our readers in 2024. Not surprisingly, certain tentpole events like Cannes Lions and CES made the top 25 in page views once again, as did (of course) much of our festival coverage from Coachella to Lollapalooza to Dreamville. Major sporting events like the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indy and Super Bowl LVIII (duh) also grabbed readers' attention. See what else piqued the most interest this year...

1. Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Brands like Pinterest, American Express, NYLON, Aperol, YouTube, and Coca-Cola drew attention with colorful, interactive, creativity-packed spaces during weekend one. Take a peek inside.

2. Cannes Lions 2024: 60+ Ways Brands Stole the Show at the Creativity-Packed Festival
Discover how Pinterest, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, Spotify, Netflix, and other big brands dazzled attendees at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

3. SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
For nine days this month, Austin, Texas, was blanketed with creative activations and events from brands like Prime Video, Porsche, Audible, Tide, and many more. Check out some highlights.

4. Winners of BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards
You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 11th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

5. 7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
What’s the hot new conference destination this year? Is pickleball still popular for team building? Here, trend-setting event profs weigh in on what will define the industry in 2024.

6. See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience
The buzzy soda brand introduced its latest flavor with a convenience store-inspired activation in Los Angeles.

7. Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in Chicago, the music festival had its highest-attended set ever—and became "the Super Bowl of branded experiences."

8. Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 11th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.

9. New York Fashion Week 2024: See How Brands Strutted Their Experiential Style
Brands like Cetaphil, YSL Beauty, and Adobe engaged attendees with expansive activations and designer integrations.

10. 7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
From unexpected color schemes to unique logo integrations to memorable uses of patterns and texture, here are the most glamorous event design ideas we spotted at Hollywood's biggest award show events.

11. CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
The 56th edition of the annual trade show showcased new tech inventions, eye-catching activations, and flashy experiences from brands like Pinterest, Reddit, Google, and more.

12. Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
Record rainfall didn't stop music's biggest stars from celebrating in style. Peek inside the decor-heavy Grammys parties from The Recording Academy, Spotify, Warner Music Group, and more.

13. 32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2024.

14. Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
From purple color palettes to Insta-friendly logo integrations, here are some of our favorite design details from the buzzy music festival.

15. 20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2024.

16. What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Catering, beverage, and hospitality pros predict what the meeting and event industry will be serving up this year.

17. 35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Slack, Nat Geo, AT&T, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in February 2024.

18. Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

19. Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
The two-day music fest was the start of the summer run for several big-name brands like Chase, Patrón, and Jaguar Land Rover.

20. 32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in June 2024.

21. NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Brands including Google, American Express, and DoorDash offered up plenty of hoops-themed experiences in Indianapolis.

22. Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
See inside this year's production-heavy parties, brand activations, and music festivals from Paramount, Sports Illustrated, Uber Eats, Bud Light, and many more.

23. 2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
This year’s parties, panel discussions, and brand activations continued to celebrate the indie spirit of the annual fest.

24. Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 12th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

25. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Olivia Rodrigo, McDonald's, Nespresso, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2024.

