Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards

This feature is sponsored by Czarnowski Collective, a group of four specialized studios that deliver brand-defining experiences built with wonder. We draw on diverse expertise and a culture of curiosity to help brands reimagine what’s possible and create more meaningful connections with audiences everywhere.

This year’s 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards celebrated the pinnacle of creativity and innovation, with over 80 awards honoring the industry’s brightest achievements. Spanning five prestigious categories—Destination, Hybrid, Live, Virtual, and Sporting Events & Experiences—the winners have set a new standard of excellence. From boundary-pushing activations to impressive hybrid productions, this year’s winners demonstrated exceptional creativity and resilience in crafting unforgettable experiences. With entries from high-caliber agencies and brands, the awards showcased how event professionals continue to redefine excellence in an ever-evolving landscape​.

Here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 12th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Freeform’s ”Chrissy & Dave Dine” Out Best Gifting Experience

Submitted by Gold Sky Productions

Photo: Courtesy of Gold Sky Productions

BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

Black Women in Hollywood

Submitted by ESSENCE Ventures

Photo: Courtesy of ESSENCE Ventures

BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION

Delicia Drench Pop-Up Shop

Submitted by Gladiator Productions

Photo: Courtesy of Gladiator Productions

BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT

ChainFEST ’23

Submitted by Redrock Entertainment

Photo: Courtesy of Redrock Entertainment

BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience

Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST CANNES LIONS BRAND ACTIVATION

Stagwell’s Sport Beach 2024: Redefining Sports, Creativity, and Culture at Cannes Lions

Submitted by TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst

Photo: Courtesy of TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst

BEST CES BRAND ACTIVATION

The Industrial Metaverse comes alive at CES

Submitted by Sparks and Freeman

Photo: Courtesy of Sparks and Freeman

BEST COACHELLA BRAND ACTIVATION

Postmates Coachella Sauce Bar

Submitted by Postmates and Dorothy Creative

Photo: Courtesy of Postmates and Dorothy Creative

BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION

Canva Create

Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

Photo: Courtesy of Public School, a Creative Studio

BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT

Amazon Upfronts 2024

Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

Photo: Courtesy of Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

Fête Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event Series

Submitted by Palettera Inc.

Photo: Courtesy of Palettera Inc.

BEST EVENT APP

vFairs Mobile Event App

Submitted by vFairs

Photo: Courtesy of vFairs

BEST EVENT DECOR

BlizzCon 2023

Submitted by ZED INK

Photo: Courtesy of ZED INK

BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

Sicilian Tales

Submitted by Eclittica

Photo: Courtesy of Eclittica

BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE

Legends of Possible

Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services

Photo: Courtesy of Augeo and Fogarty Services

BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL

Kelce Jam

Submitted by Medium Rare

Photo: Courtesy of Medium Rare

BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION

Visa Live at Le Louvre

Submitted by Visa and Imagination

Photo: Courtesy of Visa

BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING

Jordan’s 30th Birthday

Submitted by AOO Events

Photo: Courtesy of AOO Events

BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Rescue: HI-Surf – Lifeguards First

Submitted by Creative Riff

Photo: Courtesy of Creative Riff

BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

BravoCon 2023

Submitted by NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff

Photo: Courtesy of NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff

BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Legends of Possible

Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services

Photo: Courtesy of Augeo and Fogarty Services

BEST INFLUENCER EVENT

The RHONY Orchard by Bravo

Submitted by CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS

Photo: Courtesy of CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS

BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT

Netflix FYSEE: Lights, Camera, Immersion

Submitted by Sparks

Photo: Courtesy of Sparks

BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT

Visa Live at Le Louvre

Submitted by Visa

Photo: Courtesy of Visa

BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW

Paramount+’s The Lodge

Submitted by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and 15|40 Productions

Photo: Line 8 Photography

BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE

EVA

Submitted by EVA

Photo: Courtesy of EVA

BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT

Kentucky Derby Trifecta Gala

Submitted by Mirrored Media

Photo: Courtesy of Mirrored Media

BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience

Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST OVERALL FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

The Dream Emporium

Submitted by Cirque Berzerk Productions

Photo: Courtesy of Cirque Berzerk Productions

BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience

Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST PRESS EVENT

Shipt’s 5 Days of Delight Campaign

Submitted by Shipt and Factory360

Photo: Courtesy of Shipt

BEST PRIDE EVENT

OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2024

Submitted by JJLA

Photo: Courtesy of JJLA

BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE

ITV Studios @ MIPCOM 23| Experience Everything

Submitted by 2Heads

Photo: Courtesy of 2Heads

BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Nike at Super Bowl LVIII

Submitted by Brand Activation Services

Photo: Courtesy of Brand Activation Services

BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE

Fall Fest

Submitted by Twelve24 Events

Photo: Courtesy of Twelve24 Events

BEST SOCIAL EVENT

MAX Ultimate Food

Submitted by MAX Ultimate Food

Photo: Courtesy of MAX Ultimate Food

BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT

AARP Rock and Roll Activation

Submitted by AARP

Photo: Courtesy of AARP

BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

Snowflake Summit 24 | The Data Cloud Keynote Experience

Submitted by Snowflake and InVision Communications

Photo: Courtesy of Snowflake and InVision Communications

BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM

TED’s Approach to Sustainability

Submitted by TED Conferences

Photo: Courtesy of TED Conferences

BEST SXSW BRAND ACTIVATION

Fallout @ SXSW - Vault Resident Portal App

Submitted by Unobtainium

Photo: Courtesy of Unobtainium

BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION

Canva Create

Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

Photo: Courtesy of Public School, a Creative Studio

BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW

Coca-Cola at McDonald’s Worldwide Convention 2024

Submitted by Czarnowski

Photo: Courtesy of Czarnowski

BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH

National Geographic Hexadome Experience

Submitted by Little Cinema

Photo: Courtesy of Little Cinema

BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT

”Poor Things” Salon of Seduction

Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

Photo: Courtesy of NVE Experience Agency

BEST UPFRONT EVENT

Disney Upfront Afterparty

Submitted by PineRock

Photo: Courtesy of PineRock

BEST USE OF AI AT AN EVENT

ServiceNow AI Walk-In Experience

Submitted by InVision Communications

Photo: Courtesy of InVision Communications

BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY

Qatar Airways Launch of QSuite Next Gen

Submitted by 2Heads

Photo: Courtesy of 2Heads

BEST USE OF ON-SITE EVENT TECHNOLOGY

Space Out in Nevada

Submitted by NRG Experiential

Photo: Courtesy of NRG Experiential

BEST VENUE TRANSFORMATION

The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center

Submitted by Sterling Engagements Inc.

Photo: Courtesy of Sterling Engagements Inc.

BEST WINE & SPIRITS ACTIVATION

Chandon Garden Spritz x Napa Valley Train Secret Garden Afternoon Tea

Submitted by Social Society

Photo: Ian Chin Photography



SPORTING EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST COLLEGIATE SPORTS ACTIVATION

Modelo x Vegas Kickoff Classic

Submitted by Cogent World

Photo: Courtesy of Cogent World

BEST FORMULA 1 BRAND ACTIVATION

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team Car Wash Livery Reveal

Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

Photo: Courtesy of NVE Experience Agency

BEST NCAA BRAND ACTIVATION

Invesco QQQ Innovation Arena: An Immersive AI-Powered Fan Experience for the NCAA Final Four Championship

Submitted by 160over90

Photo: Courtesy of 160over90

BEST NFL BRAND ACTIVATION

Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Experience

Submitted by Czarnowski + Public School, a creative studio

Photo: Courtesy of Czarnowski

BEST OLYMPIC BRAND ACTIVATION

Xfinity Café de ConneXion

Submitted by Xfinity and GMR Marketing

Photo: Courtesy of Xfinity and GMR Marketing

BEST PGA BRAND ACTIVATION

Puma Cobra Golf x Arizona Ice Tea - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Submitted by SOCIAL SOCIETY

Photo: Courtesy of SOCIAL SOCIETY

BEST PROFESSIONAL SPORTS ACTIVATION

Nike at Super Bowl LVIII

Submitted by Brand Activation Services

Photo: Courtesy of Brand Activation Services

BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION

Victory Park

Submitted by IDEKO

Photo: Courtesy of IDEKO



DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST CATERING SERVICE

Occasions at The John F. Kennedy Center

Submitted by Occasions Caterers

Photo: Courtesy of Occasions Caterers

BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING

Reno Tahoe

Submitted by Reno Tahoe

Photo: Courtesy of Reno Tahoe

BEST CONVENTION CENTER

Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Submitted by Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Photo: Courtesy of Reno-Sparks Convention Center

BEST NEW HOTEL

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Submitted by Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Photo: Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

BEST OVERALL HOTEL

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Submitted by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Photo: Courtesy of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa



HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT

Bridgerton Part 2 Debut Celebration

Submitted by LCDigital, Butcher Bird, and Done + Dusted

Photo: Courtesy of LCDigital

BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT

Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Media Event

Submitted by MCI Group Canada

Photo: Courtesy of MCI Group Canada

BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT

The Hill in New York

Submitted by The Experiential Group

Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group



VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Sip, Saber, + Celebrate Olympics!

Submitted by LMH Experiences

Photo: Courtesy of LMH Experiences

BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION

BEHY: A portal to the Hydraverse

Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

Photo: Courtesy of HAUS OF PARK

BEST VIRTUAL MEETING/EVENT PLATFORM

InEvent Event Platform

Submitted by InEvent

Photo: Courtesy of InEvent

BEST VIRTUAL MULTIDAY EVENT

Red Bull: Settle the Score

Submitted by HAUS OF PARK