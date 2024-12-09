Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards

This feature is sponsored by Czarnowski Collective, a group of four specialized studios that deliver brand-defining experiences built with wonder. We draw on diverse expertise and a culture of curiosity to help brands reimagine what’s possible and create more meaningful connections with audiences everywhere.
This year’s 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards celebrated the pinnacle of creativity and innovation, with over 80 awards honoring the industry’s brightest achievements. Spanning five prestigious categories—Destination, Hybrid, Live, Virtual, and Sporting Events & Experiences—the winners have set a new standard of excellence. From boundary-pushing activations to impressive hybrid productions, this year’s winners demonstrated exceptional creativity and resilience in crafting unforgettable experiences. With entries from high-caliber agencies and brands, the awards showcased how event professionals continue to redefine excellence in an ever-evolving landscape.
Here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 12th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...
LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG
Freeform’s ”Chrissy & Dave Dine” Out Best Gifting Experience
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions
BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY
Black Women in Hollywood
Submitted by ESSENCE Ventures
BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION
Delicia Drench Pop-Up Shop
Submitted by Gladiator Productions
BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT
ChainFEST ’23
Submitted by Redrock Entertainment
BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH
VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC
BEST CANNES LIONS BRAND ACTIVATION
Stagwell’s Sport Beach 2024: Redefining Sports, Creativity, and Culture at Cannes Lions
Submitted by TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst
BEST CES BRAND ACTIVATION
The Industrial Metaverse comes alive at CES
Submitted by Sparks and Freeman
BEST COACHELLA BRAND ACTIVATION
Postmates Coachella Sauce Bar
Submitted by Postmates and Dorothy Creative
BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION
Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio
BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT
Amazon Upfronts 2024
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative
BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT
Fête Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event Series
Submitted by Palettera Inc.
BEST EVENT APP
vFairs Mobile Event App
Submitted by vFairs
BEST EVENT DECOR
BlizzCon 2023
Submitted by ZED INK
BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT
Sicilian Tales
Submitted by Eclittica
BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE
Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services
BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL
Kelce Jam
Submitted by Medium Rare
BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION
Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa and Imagination
BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING
Jordan’s 30th Birthday
Submitted by AOO Events
BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN
Rescue: HI-Surf – Lifeguards First
Submitted by Creative Riff
BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
BravoCon 2023
Submitted by NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff
BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM
Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services
BEST INFLUENCER EVENT
The RHONY Orchard by Bravo
Submitted by CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS
BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT
Netflix FYSEE: Lights, Camera, Immersion
Submitted by Sparks
BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT
Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa
BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW
Paramount+’s The Lodge
Submitted by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and 15|40 Productions
BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE
EVA
Submitted by EVA
BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT
Kentucky Derby Trifecta Gala
Submitted by Mirrored Media
BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION
VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC
BEST OVERALL FESTIVAL ACTIVATION
The Dream Emporium
Submitted by Cirque Berzerk Productions
BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE
VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC
BEST PRESS EVENT
Shipt’s 5 Days of Delight Campaign
Submitted by Shipt and Factory360
BEST PRIDE EVENT
OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2024
Submitted by JJLA
BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE
ITV Studios @ MIPCOM 23| Experience Everything
Submitted by 2Heads
BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE
Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services
BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE
Fall Fest
Submitted by Twelve24 Events
BEST SOCIAL EVENT
MAX Ultimate Food
Submitted by MAX Ultimate Food
BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT
AARP Rock and Roll Activation
Submitted by AARP
BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN
Snowflake Summit 24 | The Data Cloud Keynote Experience
Submitted by Snowflake and InVision Communications
BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM
TED’s Approach to Sustainability
Submitted by TED Conferences
BEST SXSW BRAND ACTIVATION
Fallout @ SXSW - Vault Resident Portal App
Submitted by Unobtainium
BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION
Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio
BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW
Coca-Cola at McDonald’s Worldwide Convention 2024
Submitted by Czarnowski
BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH
National Geographic Hexadome Experience
Submitted by Little Cinema
BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT
”Poor Things” Salon of Seduction
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
BEST UPFRONT EVENT
Disney Upfront Afterparty
Submitted by PineRock
BEST USE OF AI AT AN EVENT
ServiceNow AI Walk-In Experience
Submitted by InVision Communications
BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY
Qatar Airways Launch of QSuite Next Gen
Submitted by 2Heads
BEST USE OF ON-SITE EVENT TECHNOLOGY
Space Out in Nevada
Submitted by NRG Experiential
BEST VENUE TRANSFORMATION
The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center
Submitted by Sterling Engagements Inc.
BEST WINE & SPIRITS ACTIVATION
Chandon Garden Spritz x Napa Valley Train Secret Garden Afternoon Tea
Submitted by Social Society
SPORTING EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST COLLEGIATE SPORTS ACTIVATION
Modelo x Vegas Kickoff Classic
Submitted by Cogent World
BEST FORMULA 1 BRAND ACTIVATION
Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team Car Wash Livery Reveal
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
BEST NCAA BRAND ACTIVATION
Invesco QQQ Innovation Arena: An Immersive AI-Powered Fan Experience for the NCAA Final Four Championship
Submitted by 160over90
BEST NFL BRAND ACTIVATION
Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Experience
Submitted by Czarnowski + Public School, a creative studio
BEST OLYMPIC BRAND ACTIVATION
Xfinity Café de ConneXion
Submitted by Xfinity and GMR Marketing
BEST PGA BRAND ACTIVATION
Puma Cobra Golf x Arizona Ice Tea - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Submitted by SOCIAL SOCIETY
BEST PROFESSIONAL SPORTS ACTIVATION
Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services
BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION
Victory Park
Submitted by IDEKO
DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST CATERING SERVICE
Occasions at The John F. Kennedy Center
Submitted by Occasions Caterers
BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING
Reno Tahoe
Submitted by Reno Tahoe
BEST CONVENTION CENTER
Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Submitted by Reno-Sparks Convention Center
BEST NEW HOTEL
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Submitted by Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST OVERALL HOTEL
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Submitted by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT
Bridgerton Part 2 Debut Celebration
Submitted by LCDigital, Butcher Bird, and Done + Dusted
BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT
Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Media Event
Submitted by MCI Group Canada
BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT
The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG
Sip, Saber, + Celebrate Olympics!
Submitted by LMH Experiences
BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION
BEHY: A portal to the Hydraverse
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK
BEST VIRTUAL MEETING/EVENT PLATFORM
InEvent Event Platform
Submitted by InEvent
BEST VIRTUAL MULTIDAY EVENT
Red Bull: Settle the Score
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK