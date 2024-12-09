Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards

You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 12th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

December 9, 2024
Eea12 Winners Article Image 1

This feature is sponsored by Czarnowski Collective, a group of four specialized studios that deliver brand-defining experiences built with wonder. We draw on diverse expertise and a culture of curiosity to help brands reimagine what’s possible and create more meaningful connections with audiences everywhere.

This year’s 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards celebrated the pinnacle of creativity and innovation, with over 80 awards honoring the industry’s brightest achievements. Spanning five prestigious categories—Destination, Hybrid, Live, Virtual, and Sporting Events & Experiences—the winners have set a new standard of excellence. From boundary-pushing activations to impressive hybrid productions, this year’s winners demonstrated exceptional creativity and resilience in crafting unforgettable experiences. With entries from high-caliber agencies and brands, the awards showcased how event professionals continue to redefine excellence in an ever-evolving landscape​.

Here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 12th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Freeform’s ”Chrissy & Dave Dine” Out Best Gifting Experience
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions

Car 4624Photo: Courtesy of Gold Sky Productions

BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

Black Women in Hollywood
Submitted by ESSENCE Ventures

Img 3906Photo: Courtesy of ESSENCE Ventures

BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION

Delicia Drench Pop-Up Shop
Submitted by Gladiator Productions

Rtg 2044Photo: Courtesy of Gladiator Productions

BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT

ChainFEST ’23
Submitted by Redrock Entertainment

1 (1)Photo: Courtesy of Redrock Entertainment

BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Up House 1Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST CANNES LIONS BRAND ACTIVATION

Stagwell’s Sport Beach 2024: Redefining Sports, Creativity, and Culture at Cannes Lions
Submitted by TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst

BEST CES BRAND ACTIVATION

The Industrial Metaverse comes alive at CES
Submitted by Sparks and Freeman

Siemens Ces 2024 0008 1Photo: Courtesy of Sparks and Freeman

BEST COACHELLA BRAND ACTIVATION

Postmates Coachella Sauce Bar
Submitted by Postmates and Dorothy Creative

Pm1Photo: Courtesy of Postmates and Dorothy Creative

BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION

Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Public School, a Creative Studio

BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT

Amazon Upfronts 2024
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

5 14 Amazon Upfront Edit 358Photo: Courtesy of Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

Fête Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event Series
Submitted by Palettera Inc.

Fete Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event 1Photo: Courtesy of Palettera Inc.

BEST EVENT APP

vFairs Mobile Event App
Submitted by vFairs

Img 1357Photo: Courtesy of vFairs

BEST EVENT DECOR

BlizzCon 2023
Submitted by ZED INK

01 Blizz Con DecorPhoto: Courtesy of ZED INK

BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

Sicilian Tales
Submitted by Eclittica

2 Volcano Dance PerformancePhoto: Courtesy of Eclittica

BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE

Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services

Legends W1 Cr 0257Photo: Courtesy of Augeo and Fogarty Services

BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL

Kelce Jam
Submitted by Medium Rare

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Medium Rare

BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION

Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa and Imagination

Vlall Aw 3 SPhoto: Courtesy of Visa

BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING

Jordan’s 30th Birthday
Submitted by AOO Events

Jordan 3Photo: Courtesy of AOO Events

BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Rescue: HI-Surf – Lifeguards First
Submitted by Creative Riff

Copy Of As 71443Photo: Courtesy of Creative Riff

BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

BravoCon 2023
Submitted by NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff

8 Video ExperiencePhoto: Courtesy of NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff

BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services

Legends W1 Cr 1 35Photo: Courtesy of Augeo and Fogarty Services

BEST INFLUENCER EVENT

The RHONY Orchard by Bravo
Submitted by CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS

BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT

Netflix FYSEE: Lights, Camera, Immersion
Submitted by Sparks

Sarkis Studios Fysee 2024 0002 3Photo: Courtesy of Sparks

BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT

Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa

Vlall Aw 5 SPhoto: Courtesy of Visa

BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW

Paramount+’s The Lodge
Submitted by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and 15|40 Productions

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Line 8 Photography

BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE

EVA
Submitted by EVA

2024 09 24 Hd Supply 524Photo: Courtesy of EVA

BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT

Kentucky Derby Trifecta Gala
Submitted by Mirrored Media

20240503 Ebony Trifecta 0634Photo: Courtesy of Mirrored Media

BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Up House 2Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST OVERALL FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

The Dream Emporium
Submitted by Cirque Berzerk Productions

Ef2024 0620 151953 6333 AlivecoveragePhoto: Courtesy of Cirque Berzerk Productions

BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Up House 1Photo: Courtesy of VERB. and Produce LLC

BEST PRESS EVENT

Shipt’s 5 Days of Delight Campaign
Submitted by Shipt and Factory360

1819411285Photo: Courtesy of Shipt

BEST PRIDE EVENT

OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2024
Submitted by JJLA

Omf 24 Sunday J Viscott Web 538 MinPhoto: Courtesy of JJLA

BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE

ITV Studios @ MIPCOM 23| Experience Everything
Submitted by 2Heads

Itv Studios Biz Bash 4Photo: Courtesy of 2Heads

BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services

Nike 3Photo: Courtesy of Brand Activation Services

BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE

Fall Fest
Submitted by Twelve24 Events

Detroit Fall Fest 2023 28 2Photo: Courtesy of Twelve24 Events

BEST SOCIAL EVENT

MAX Ultimate Food
Submitted by MAX Ultimate Food

Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 112915 AmPhoto: Courtesy of MAX Ultimate Food

BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT

AARP Rock and Roll Activation
Submitted by AARP

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of AARP

BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

Snowflake Summit 24 | The Data Cloud Keynote Experience
Submitted by Snowflake and InVision Communications

Snowflake Summit 24 Data CompletePhoto: Courtesy of Snowflake and InVision Communications

BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM

TED’s Approach to Sustainability
Submitted by TED Conferences

Ted2024 20240412 1 Gt0311 MediumPhoto: Courtesy of TED Conferences

BEST SXSW BRAND ACTIVATION

Fallout @ SXSW - Vault Resident Portal App
Submitted by Unobtainium

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Unobtainium

BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION

Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Public School, a Creative Studio

BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW

Coca-Cola at McDonald’s Worldwide Convention 2024
Submitted by Czarnowski

240410 Cocacola 004 Gisj9376 Mejorado NrPhoto: Courtesy of Czarnowski

BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH

National Geographic Hexadome Experience
Submitted by Little Cinema

Lc D23 Hexadome0809 6Photo: Courtesy of Little Cinema

BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT

”Poor Things” Salon of Seduction
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of NVE Experience Agency

BEST UPFRONT EVENT

Disney Upfront Afterparty
Submitted by PineRock

Sm 172979 1421Photo: Courtesy of PineRock

BEST USE OF AI AT AN EVENT

ServiceNow AI Walk-In Experience
Submitted by InVision Communications

Sn Ai PhonePhoto: Courtesy of InVision Communications

BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY

Qatar Airways Launch of QSuite Next Gen
Submitted by 2Heads

Qatar Airways Vr ExperiencePhoto: Courtesy of 2Heads

BEST USE OF ON-SITE EVENT TECHNOLOGY

Space Out in Nevada
Submitted by NRG Experiential

Img 5904Photo: Courtesy of NRG Experiential

BEST VENUE TRANSFORMATION

The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center
Submitted by Sterling Engagements Inc.

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of Sterling Engagements Inc.

BEST WINE & SPIRITS ACTIVATION

Chandon Garden Spritz x Napa Valley Train Secret Garden Afternoon Tea
Submitted by Social Society

Ian Chin Photography Chandon Napa Wine Train Social Society 41223 52Photo: Ian Chin Photography

SPORTING EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST COLLEGIATE SPORTS ACTIVATION

Modelo x Vegas Kickoff Classic
Submitted by Cogent World

Modelo Kickoff Classic 2024 481Photo: Courtesy of Cogent World

BEST FORMULA 1 BRAND ACTIVATION

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team Car Wash Livery Reveal
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

See BizBash's coverage here.See BizBash's coverage here.Photo: Courtesy of NVE Experience Agency

BEST NCAA BRAND ACTIVATION

Invesco QQQ Innovation Arena: An Immersive AI-Powered Fan Experience for the NCAA Final Four Championship
Submitted by 160over90

Picture1Photo: Courtesy of 160over90

BEST NFL BRAND ACTIVATION

Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Experience
Submitted by Czarnowski + Public School, a creative studio

Toyota Sb 08Photo: Courtesy of Czarnowski

BEST OLYMPIC BRAND ACTIVATION

Xfinity Café de ConneXion
Submitted by Xfinity and GMR Marketing

5 Xfinity Cafe De Conne XionPhoto: Courtesy of Xfinity and GMR Marketing

BEST PGA BRAND ACTIVATION

Puma Cobra Golf x Arizona Ice Tea - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Submitted by SOCIAL SOCIETY

4 W0 A1781Photo: Courtesy of SOCIAL SOCIETY

BEST PROFESSIONAL SPORTS ACTIVATION

Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services

Nike 1Photo: Courtesy of Brand Activation Services

BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION

Victory Park
Submitted by IDEKO

3Photo: Courtesy of IDEKO

DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST CATERING SERVICE

Occasions at The John F. Kennedy Center
Submitted by Occasions Caterers

Screenshot 351Photo: Courtesy of Occasions Caterers

BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING

Reno Tahoe
Submitted by Reno Tahoe

National Bowling Stadium ExteriorPhoto: Courtesy of Reno Tahoe

BEST CONVENTION CENTER

Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Submitted by Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Reno Sparks Convention Center DayPhoto: Courtesy of Reno-Sparks Convention Center

BEST NEW HOTEL

Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Submitted by Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Bleau Bar 3 Connie ZhouPhoto: Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

BEST OVERALL HOTEL

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Submitted by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Miller 18 Tidal Cove LargePhoto: Courtesy of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT

Bridgerton Part 2 Debut Celebration
Submitted by LCDigitalButcher Bird, and Done + Dusted

Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 104434 PmPhoto: Courtesy of LCDigital

BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT

Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Media Event
Submitted by MCI Group Canada

2Photo: Courtesy of MCI Group Canada

BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT

The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

3 20240714 Wimbledon Hill Bk 2364Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group

VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Sip, Saber, + Celebrate Olympics!
Submitted by LMH Experiences

Biz Bash Award Submission Saber Sip Celebrate The OlympicsPhoto: Courtesy of LMH Experiences

BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION

BEHY: A portal to the Hydraverse
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

06 BehyPhoto: Courtesy of HAUS OF PARK

BEST VIRTUAL MEETING/EVENT PLATFORM

InEvent Event Platform
Submitted by InEvent

1715238196157Photo: Courtesy of InEvent

BEST VIRTUAL MULTIDAY EVENT

Red Bull: Settle the Score
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

Red Bull Settle The Score 1Photo: Courtesy of HAUS OF PARK

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Bb40u40 2025 Noms Open 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2025 40 Under 40
Related Stories
Eea12 Finalists Article Image 3
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Eea12 Advisory Board Article Image 2 01
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
Starry Night: Get a Peek Inside This New Celestial Installation in NYC
Creative director and production designer Ethan Tobman transformed Genesis House into a Korean night sky.
'In my creative dialogues with Genesis, we hunted for clues to unlock immersive storytelling authentic to Korean history and culture. I tend to look for visual inspiration in history and design first. When we came across the concept of Dongji—the longest night of the year—this seemed to humanize an experience of celebrating the changing quality of light outside to inspire how we might feel immersed by the experience inside the space,' Tobman said.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Vulture Festival Created More Space for This Year's Popular Programming
The pop-culture-loving event took over nya EAST for two days and brought the brand's editorial voice to life.
One of the most popular events from this year's Vulture Festival was a conversation with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The reality TV duo promoted their upcoming Peacock original series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore. Attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite Paris-and-Nicole-Y2K-inspired attire.
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rao’s Homemade is joining the annual festivities with its Pasta Knight float.
The “Pasta Knight” float concept will feature a knight in shining armor and a fire-breathing dragon (with, yes, real fire), complete with a medieval backdrop laced with pasta and sauce accents.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2025 40 Under 40
BizBash is highlighting the impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Noms Open 880x496 Article Header
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.
Eea12 Finalists Article Image 3
Event Production & Fabrication
From Blank Space to Event Space: See Inside This Massive Taylor Swift Fan Experience in Toronto
During the singer’s current six-show run in the city, fans are gathering at Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 to celebrate—and trade friendship bracelets, of course—with fellow Swifties.
“It was vital that we put on an event for those with and without tickets, and for that reason, we had to secure a huge and versatile space within a stone’s throw of the concert venue at the Rogers Centre,” Goldstein explained about the decision to hold the event in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Winners of BizBash's 12th Annual Event Experience Awards
Sports
40+ Adrenaline-Filled Event Moments From 2024's Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Strategy
How This Event Vendor Handled 10 High-Profile Events—in Just One Week
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Lexus, Zappos, Nike, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How This Skincare Brand Activation Made Waves (Literally) with Its Water-Focused Design
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Car Company Used Experiential to Make a Comeback After a 44-Year Hiatus
Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors celebrated its return to the U.S. market with an experiential-packed day in the hills of suburban Tennessee.
Scout took over Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn., for its grand comeback event—which Jack Bedwani, the CEO of New Moon, the experiential agency behind the event, said truly captured Scout's 'rugged yet modern agricultural spirit.'
Event Production & Fabrication
Big Top on the Beach: See Inside Cirque du Soleil's Premiere Event at Santa Monica Pier
As the circus celebrates 40 years, it returns to an iconic attraction for the first time in 10 years for Kooza.
At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
The annual event featured plenty of vignettes where attendees could produce on-site content, along with panel discussions and demos.
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Find out how the SoBe Seafood Fest took some new risks to cast a wider net.
Saturday Seafood Slam
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
With thoughtful layouts, empowerment-focused programming, and curated sponsor activations, the Reese Witherspoon-led brand's Shine Away conference showed how large events can feel deeply personal.
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
The biennial BLINK event continues to expand its footprint, attract more artists, and bring innovative imagery to the city.
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Page 1 of 118
Next Page