Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards

As a leading resource for meeting and event professionals, BizBash is no stranger to innovation, creativity, and a high quality of execution. Hence the creation of our Event Experience Awards (EEAs), which, in their 12th year, prove that event profs are at the top of their game. Advancements in tech (hello, AI), the undeniability of sporting events making a mark in culture, and the desire to authentically connect have contributed to our most impressive list of finalists yet.
With more than 70 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, check out the finalists below (in no particular order) for BizBash's 12th Annual EEAs.
Winners will be announced at our live award ceremony on Dec. 9 and published on Dec. 10.
This year's finalists are...
Kentucky Derby Trifecta Gala
Submitted by Mirrored Media
Fifteen Percent Pledge Annual Gala and The Fifteen Shops
Submitted by The Gathery
The Nova Musical Festival Exhibition
Submitted by ENTER
Amerisure Partnership Retreat 2024
Submitted by MFactor Meetings
KBP Brands Top Ten
Submitted by Augeo
Freeform’s ”Chrissy & Dave Dine” Out Best Gifting Experience
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions
The Golden Ticket
Submitted by A Hot Party!
2023 SSP America PASSION Awards
Submitted by SSP America
Black Women in Hollywood
Submitted by ESSENCE Ventures
Delicia Drench Pop-Up Shop
Submitted by Gladiator Productions
Redken 3D & AR OOH
Submitted by Cogent World
L’Occitane Holiday Playhouse
Submitted by Eventique
ChainFEST ’23
Submitted by Redrock Entertainment
The CNN POLITICO Grill
Submitted by CNN
Prime Video’s “All Out for Fallout Day”
Submitted by Cartwheel & Co. Marketing
VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC
Nexxus Styling Collection Launch at Hotel Nexxus
Submitted by Mirror NYC
Lululemon Team Canada Kit Reveal for Paris 2024 Olympics
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative
The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe
Stagwell’s Sport Beach 2024: Redefining Sports, Creativity, and Culture at Cannes Lions
Submitted by TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst
A’Maison: The House of Amazon
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative
3 Body Problem at CES
Submitted by Netflix and MKG
Aptiv CES 2024
Submitted by Aptiv
The Industrial Metaverse comes alive at CES
Submitted by Sparks and Freeman
Postmates Coachella Sauce Bar
Submitted by Postmates and Dorothy Creative
Pinterest Manifest Station
Submitted by Pinterest and MKG
Nylon House
Submitted by Event Eleven and NYLON
College Football Championship Playoff Fan Central
Submitted by ELI Marketing
Modelo x Vegas Kickoff Classic
Submitted by Cogent World
NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town Activation
Submitted by The MRKT and ESPN
Dell Technologies World 2024 AI Edition
Submitted by InVision Communications
The TED Experience
Submitted by TED Conferences
Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio
POWERHOUSE 2024
Submitted by Impact XM
”Dare” Equinix Connect 2024
Submitted by Equinix
Amazon Upfronts 2024
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative
Immersed in Panamanian Paradise
Submitted by Terramar DMC
Fête Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event Series
Submitted by Palettera Inc.
vFairs Mobile Event App
Submitted by vFairs
InEvent Event App
Submitted by InEvent
BlizzCon 2023
Submitted by ZED INK
Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII Ring Ceremony Designed by Rafanelli Events
Submitted by Rafanelli Events
It’s All on Roku
Submitted by Roku and Todo Productions
Marriott Masters
Submitted by Hello! Florida Destination Management
Sicilian Tales
Submitted by Eclittica
Bridgerton Season 3: Premiere and Pop-Up
Submitted by Asher Entertainment, MKG, and Netflix
Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services
Fallout @ SXSW - Vault Resident Portal App
Submitted by Unobtainium
InEvent Live Studio
Submitted by InEvent
Kelce Jam
Submitted by Medium Rare
Dreamville Festival x Amazon Music
Submitted by Six Degrees Creative Marketing Agency
Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio
Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa
Chase for Business Make Your Move Summit
Submitted by JPMorganChase - Chase for Business
nCino nSight 2024
Submitted by Nteractive Consulting
The 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Garden, ”Edges and Reflections”
Submitted by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
I HAVE A DREAM
Submitted by DESIGN POP by MITCH ZORBA
Jordan’s 30th Birthday
Submitted by AOO Events
Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Submitted by ENTER
Mercedes-Benz: Official Grand Prix Party 2024
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK
Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team Car Wash Livery Reveal
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
Universal Basic Guys at SDCC 2024
Submitted by Creative Riff
Rescue: HI-Surf – Lifeguards First
Submitted by Creative Riff
Bridgerton Part 2 Debut Celebration
Submitted by LCDigital
Lenovo 2024 North America Sales Kickoff
Submitted by The Special Event Company
Dreamforce 2024
Submitted by Salesforce
Generate
Submitted by Google Cloud, Opus Agency, and Gramercy Tech
BravoCon 2023
Submitted by NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff
T-Mobile PEAK
Submitted by Proscenium
President’s Club 2023
Submitted by MFactor Meetings
The RHONY Orchard by Bravo
Submitted by CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS
Descendants: Rise of Red Global Premiere
Submitted by Mirrored Media
Jack Link’s National Jerky Day
Submitted by Eventique
Dinner at the Peabody
Submitted by Occasions Caterers
Netflix FYSEE: Lights, Camera, Immersion
Submitted by Sparks
Experience More: Netflix Upfront 2024
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
The Tortured Poets Department: A Spotify Library Installation
Submitted by Spotify and MKG
Red Nights
Submitted by Aika Events and Production, Inc.
Paramount+’s The Lodge
Submitted by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Journal House: The Wall Street Journal’s Home Away From Home
Submitted by The Wall Street Journal
SECN Fan Activation
Submitted by ELI Marketing
Invesco QQQ Innovation Arena: An Immersive AI-Powered Fan Experience for the NCAA Final Four Championship
Submitted by 160over90
NCAA Men’s Final Four Capital One Cardholder Lounge at the March Madness Music Festival
Submitted by Capital One
Nickelodeon at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Nickelodeon and Dorothy Creative
Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Experience
Submitted by Czarnowski
Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services
The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
Victory Park
Submitted by IDEKO
Captain Morgan: Follow the Captain
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
OT7: The Future of Football
Submitted by Overtime
Xfinity Café de ConneXion
Submitted by Xfinity and GMR Marketing
ZZZ Hollow Experience
Submitted by Unobtainium
The Dream Emporium
Submitted by Cirque Berzerk Productions
Essence Festival of Culture - SUEDE Men’s Experience
Submitted by ABCD & Company
Jameson Desert Dive
Submitted by 160over90
Puma Cobra Golf x Arizona Ice Tea - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Submitted by SOCIAL SOCIETY
Coors Light
Submitted by a21
The BÉIS Wash
Submitted by MKG and BÉIS
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Latte Larry’s Pop-Up
Submitted by The Syndicate and HBO Originals Marketing
Shipt’s 5 Days of Delight Campaign
Submitted by Shipt
Netflix Summer Break
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Immersive Press Junket
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures
KC Outlaw Festival + Platinum XP
Submitted by Platinum XP
Michelob ULTRA owns COPA America 2024 with Superior Fan Zones
Submitted by Sparks
“Avatar” Booth at D23
Submitted by 15|40 Productions
Lisa Frankenstein Premiere
Submitted by westhaus Group
ITV Studios @ MIPCOM 23| Experience Everything
Submitted by 2Heads
The Cisco Store at Cisco Live
Submitted by Cisco
The Shop by Shopify
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential
Fall Fest
Submitted by Twelve24 Events
Black & White Wonderland Carnival
Submitted by Bentop Events
MAX Ultimate Food
Submitted by MAX Ultimate Food
AARP Rock and Roll Activation
Submitted by AARP
Descendants: Rise of Red at VidCon
Submitted by Mirrored Media
Honda of Canada Manufacturing 2023 Holiday Party
Submitted by bb Blanc
Hilton 2024 Americas Leadership & Commercial Conference
Submitted by Hilton
Snowflake Summit 24 | The Data Cloud Keynote Experience
Submitted by Snowflake and InVision Communications
Destinations International’s Tampa Case Study: Empowering Communities Through Inclusive Business Events
Submitted by Destinations International
IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Conference 2024
Submitted by ConnectSeven Group and Destination Greater Victoria
TED’s Approach to Sustainability
Submitted by TED Conferences
Porsche Full Service at SXSW
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio
Fallout @ SXSW
Submitted by Unobtainium
Audible at SXSW
Submitted by Civic
Microsoft Generative AI Activation
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group
HPE Discover
Submitted by Sparks
OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2024
Submitted by JJLA
Red Bull: Settle the Score
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK
Sip, Saber, + Celebrate Olympics!
Submitted by LMH Experiences
MAGIC Las Vegas
Submitted by MAGIC, MMGNET Group, and Informa Markets
FUTUREPROOF - The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group
Coca-Cola at McDonald’s Worldwide Convention 2024
Submitted by Czarnowski
National Geographic Hexadome Experience
Submitted by Little Cinema
ZK PROOF AQUEREUM X EthDenver 2024
Submitted by Good All Day Collective
”Poor Things” Salon of Seduction
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
DUNE: PART TWO U.S. Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures
FX THE BEAR SEASON 3 Premiere
Submitted by Bespoke Bohéme
Occasions at The John F. Kennedy Center
Submitted by Occasions Caterers
Samsung NewFront
Submitted by Proscenium
Disney Upfront Afterparty
Submitted by PineRock
An Impactful Amazon Upfront
Submitted by Sparks
ServiceNow AI Walk-In Experience
Submitted by InVision Communications
Qatar Airways Launch of QSuite Next Gen
Submitted by 2Heads
Nat Geo Presents: ’Fit for a Queen NY Fashion Week Takeover
Submitted by Pop’N Creative
Tiny Treasures, Big Adventures: The VST PGH Gashapon
Submitted by Deeplocal
Cisco GSX FY25 - The Quest
Submitted by Cisco Systems, Inc.
Space Out in Nevada
Submitted by NRG Experiential
Mountain Dew Borderlands Motel
Submitted by Mountain Dew and Motive
Grammy House - Mastercard Secret Garden
Submitted by Unboxed Group
The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center
Submitted by Sterling Engagements Inc.
Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Media Event
Submitted by MCI Group Canada
Carnival Cruise Line: Your Peek At Paradise
Submitted by TEAM
BEHY: A portal to the Hydraverse
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK
Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Submitted by Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Submitted by Fontainebleau Las Vegas
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Submitted by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Brandlive
Submitted by Brandlive
vFairs Virtual Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs
InEvent Event Platform
Submitted by InEvent
EVA
Submitted by EVA
Chandon Garden Spritz x Napa Valley Train Secret Garden Afternoon Tea
Submitted by Social Society
Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon Lounge
Submitted by TEAM
Jameson St. Patrick’s Eve
Submitted by 160over90
Reno Tahoe
Submitted by Reno Tahoe