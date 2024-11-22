Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards

The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.

November 22, 2024
This feature is sponsored by Czarnowski Collective, a group of four specialized studios that deliver brand-defining experiences built with wonder. We draw on diverse expertise and a culture of curiosity to help brands reimagine what’s possible and create more meaningful connections with audiences everywhere.

As a leading resource for meeting and event professionals, BizBash is no stranger to innovation, creativity, and a high quality of execution. Hence the creation of our Event Experience Awards (EEAs), which, in their 12th year, prove that event profs are at the top of their game. Advancements in tech (hello, AI), the undeniability of sporting events making a mark in culture, and the desire to authentically connect have contributed to our most impressive list of finalists yet.

With more than 70 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, check out the finalists below (in no particular order) for BizBash's 12th Annual EEAs.

Winners will be announced at our live award ceremony on Dec. 9 and published on Dec. 10.

This year's finalists are...

Kentucky Derby Trifecta Gala
Submitted by Mirrored Media

Fifteen Percent Pledge Annual Gala and The Fifteen Shops
Submitted by The Gathery

The Nova Musical Festival Exhibition
Submitted by ENTER

Amerisure Partnership Retreat 2024
Submitted by MFactor Meetings

KBP Brands Top Ten
Submitted by Augeo

Freeform’s ”Chrissy & Dave Dine” Out Best Gifting Experience
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions

The Golden Ticket
Submitted by A Hot Party!

2023 SSP America PASSION Awards
Submitted by SSP America

Black Women in Hollywood
Submitted by ESSENCE Ventures

Delicia Drench Pop-Up Shop
Submitted by Gladiator Productions

Redken 3D & AR OOH
Submitted by Cogent World

L’Occitane Holiday Playhouse
Submitted by Eventique

ChainFEST ’23
Submitted by Redrock Entertainment

The CNN POLITICO Grill
Submitted by CNN

Prime Video’s “All Out for Fallout Day”
Submitted by Cartwheel & Co. Marketing

VERB. x Produce LLC – Airbnb ICONS: UP House Experience
Submitted by VERB. and Produce LLC

Nexxus Styling Collection Launch at Hotel Nexxus
Submitted by Mirror NYC

Lululemon Team Canada Kit Reveal for Paris 2024 Olympics
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe

Stagwell’s Sport Beach 2024: Redefining Sports, Creativity, and Culture at Cannes Lions
Submitted by TEAM and Cheerful Twentyfirst

A’Maison: The House of Amazon
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

3 Body Problem at CES
Submitted by Netflix and MKG

Aptiv CES 2024
Submitted by Aptiv

The Industrial Metaverse comes alive at CES
Submitted by Sparks and Freeman

Postmates Coachella Sauce Bar
Submitted by Postmates and Dorothy Creative

Pinterest Manifest Station
Submitted by Pinterest and MKG

Nylon House
Submitted by Event Eleven and NYLON

College Football Championship Playoff Fan Central
Submitted by ELI Marketing

Modelo x Vegas Kickoff Classic
Submitted by Cogent World

NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town Activation
Submitted by The MRKT and ESPN

Dell Technologies World 2024 AI Edition
Submitted by InVision Communications

The TED Experience
Submitted by TED Conferences

Canva Create
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

POWERHOUSE 2024
Submitted by Impact XM

”Dare” Equinix Connect 2024
Submitted by Equinix

Amazon Upfronts 2024
Submitted by Salt Productions and Pinch Creative

Immersed in Panamanian Paradise
Submitted by Terramar DMC

Fête Chinoise 2024 Lunar New Year Signature Event Series
Submitted by Palettera Inc.

Fifteen Percent Pledge Annual Gala and The Fifteen Shops
Submitted by The Gathery

vFairs Mobile Event App
Submitted by vFairs

InEvent Event App
Submitted by InEvent

BlizzCon 2023
Submitted by ZED INK

Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII Ring Ceremony Designed by Rafanelli Events
Submitted by Rafanelli Events

It’s All on Roku
Submitted by Roku and Todo Productions

Marriott Masters
Submitted by Hello! Florida Destination Management

Sicilian Tales
Submitted by Eclittica

Bridgerton Season 3: Premiere and Pop-Up
Submitted by Asher Entertainment, MKG, and Netflix

Legends of Possible
Submitted by Augeo and Fogarty Services

Fallout @ SXSW - Vault Resident Portal App
Submitted by Unobtainium

InEvent Live Studio
Submitted by InEvent

Kelce Jam
Submitted by Medium Rare

Dreamville Festival x Amazon Music
Submitted by Six Degrees Creative Marketing Agency

Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

Visa Live at Le Louvre
Submitted by Visa

Chase for Business Make Your Move Summit
Submitted by JPMorganChase - Chase for Business

nCino nSight 2024
Submitted by Nteractive Consulting

The 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Garden, ”Edges and Reflections”
Submitted by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

I HAVE A DREAM
Submitted by DESIGN POP by MITCH ZORBA

Jordan’s 30th Birthday
Submitted by AOO Events

Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Submitted by ENTER

Mercedes-Benz: Official Grand Prix Party 2024
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team Car Wash Livery Reveal
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

Universal Basic Guys at SDCC 2024
Submitted by Creative Riff

Rescue: HI-Surf – Lifeguards First
Submitted by Creative Riff

Bridgerton Part 2 Debut Celebration
Submitted by LCDigital

Lenovo 2024 North America Sales Kickoff
Submitted by The Special Event Company

Dreamforce 2024
Submitted by Salesforce

Generate
Submitted by Google Cloud, Opus Agency, and Gramercy Tech

BravoCon 2023
Submitted by NBCUniversal LLC and Creative Riff

T-Mobile PEAK
Submitted by Proscenium

President’s Club 2023
Submitted by MFactor Meetings

The RHONY Orchard by Bravo
Submitted by CAT/ALINA PRODUCTIONS

Descendants: Rise of Red Global Premiere
Submitted by Mirrored Media

Jack Link’s National Jerky Day
Submitted by Eventique

Dinner at the Peabody
Submitted by Occasions Caterers

Netflix FYSEE: Lights, Camera, Immersion
Submitted by Sparks

Experience More: Netflix Upfront 2024
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

The Tortured Poets Department: A Spotify Library Installation
Submitted by Spotify and MKG

Red Nights
Submitted by Aika Events and Production, Inc.

Paramount+’s The Lodge
Submitted by Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Journal House: The Wall Street Journal’s Home Away From Home
Submitted by The Wall Street Journal

SECN Fan Activation
Submitted by ELI Marketing

Invesco QQQ Innovation Arena: An Immersive AI-Powered Fan Experience for the NCAA Final Four Championship
Submitted by 160over90

NCAA Men’s Final Four Capital One Cardholder Lounge at the March Madness Music Festival
Submitted by Capital One

Nickelodeon at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Nickelodeon and Dorothy Creative

Toyota Super Bowl LVIII Experience
Submitted by Czarnowski

Nike at Super Bowl LVIII
Submitted by Brand Activation Services

The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

Victory Park
Submitted by IDEKO

Captain Morgan: Follow the Captain
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

OT7: The Future of Football
Submitted by Overtime

Xfinity Café de ConneXion
Submitted by Xfinity and GMR Marketing

ZZZ Hollow Experience
Submitted by Unobtainium

The Dream Emporium
Submitted by Cirque Berzerk Productions

Essence Festival of Culture - SUEDE Men’s Experience
Submitted by ABCD & Company

Jameson Desert Dive
Submitted by 160over90

Puma Cobra Golf x Arizona Ice Tea - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Submitted by SOCIAL SOCIETY

Coors Light
Submitted by a21

The BÉIS Wash
Submitted by MKG and BÉIS

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Latte Larry’s Pop-Up
Submitted by The Syndicate and HBO Originals Marketing

Shipt’s 5 Days of Delight Campaign
Submitted by Shipt

Netflix Summer Break
Submitted by Gold Sky Productions

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Immersive Press Junket
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

KC Outlaw Festival + Platinum XP
Submitted by Platinum XP

Michelob ULTRA owns COPA America 2024 with Superior Fan Zones
Submitted by Sparks

“Avatar” Booth at D23
Submitted by 15|40 Productions

Lisa Frankenstein Premiere
Submitted by westhaus Group

ITV Studios @ MIPCOM 23| Experience Everything
Submitted by 2Heads

The Cisco Store at Cisco Live
Submitted by Cisco

The Shop by Shopify
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential

Fall Fest
Submitted by Twelve24 Events

Black & White Wonderland Carnival
Submitted by Bentop Events

MAX Ultimate Food
Submitted by MAX Ultimate Food

AARP Rock and Roll Activation
Submitted by AARP

Descendants: Rise of Red at VidCon
Submitted by Mirrored Media

Honda of Canada Manufacturing 2023 Holiday Party
Submitted by bb Blanc

Hilton 2024 Americas Leadership & Commercial Conference
Submitted by Hilton

Snowflake Summit 24 | The Data Cloud Keynote Experience
Submitted by Snowflake and InVision Communications

Destinations International’s Tampa Case Study: Empowering Communities Through Inclusive Business Events
Submitted by Destinations International

IMPACT Sustainability Travel & Tourism Conference 2024
Submitted by ConnectSeven Group and Destination Greater Victoria

TED’s Approach to Sustainability
Submitted by TED Conferences

Porsche Full Service at SXSW
Submitted by Public School, a Creative Studio

Fallout @ SXSW
Submitted by Unobtainium

Audible at SXSW
Submitted by Civic

Microsoft Generative AI Activation
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group

HPE Discover
Submitted by Sparks

OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride 2024
Submitted by JJLA

Red Bull: Settle the Score
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

Sip, Saber, + Celebrate Olympics!
Submitted by LMH Experiences

MAGIC Las Vegas
Submitted by MAGIC, MMGNET Group, and Informa Markets

FUTUREPROOF - The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group

Coca-Cola at McDonald’s Worldwide Convention 2024
Submitted by Czarnowski

National Geographic Hexadome Experience
Submitted by Little Cinema

ZK PROOF AQUEREUM X EthDenver 2024
Submitted by Good All Day Collective

”Poor Things” Salon of Seduction
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

DUNE: PART TWO U.S. Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

FX THE BEAR SEASON 3 Premiere
Submitted by Bespoke Bohéme

Occasions at The John F. Kennedy Center
Submitted by Occasions Caterers

Samsung NewFront
Submitted by Proscenium

Disney Upfront Afterparty
Submitted by PineRock

An Impactful Amazon Upfront
Submitted by Sparks

ServiceNow AI Walk-In Experience
Submitted by InVision Communications

Qatar Airways Launch of QSuite Next Gen
Submitted by 2Heads

Nat Geo Presents: ’Fit for a Queen NY Fashion Week Takeover
Submitted by Pop’N Creative

Tiny Treasures, Big Adventures: The VST PGH Gashapon
Submitted by Deeplocal

Cisco GSX FY25 - The Quest
Submitted by Cisco Systems, Inc.

Space Out in Nevada
Submitted by NRG Experiential

Mountain Dew Borderlands Motel
Submitted by Mountain Dew and Motive

Grammy House - Mastercard Secret Garden
Submitted by Unboxed Group

The Walt Disney Company’s 2024 Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center
Submitted by Sterling Engagements Inc.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Media Event
Submitted by MCI Group Canada

Carnival Cruise Line: Your Peek At Paradise
Submitted by TEAM

BEHY: A portal to the Hydraverse
Submitted by HAUS OF PARK

Reno-Sparks Convention Center
Submitted by Reno-Sparks Convention Center

Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Submitted by Fontainebleau Las Vegas

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
Submitted by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Brandlive
Submitted by Brandlive

vFairs Virtual Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs

InEvent Event Platform
Submitted by InEvent

EVA
Submitted by EVA

Chandon Garden Spritz x Napa Valley Train Secret Garden Afternoon Tea
Submitted by Social Society

Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon Lounge
Submitted by TEAM

Jameson St. Patrick’s Eve
Submitted by 160over90

Reno Tahoe
Submitted by Reno Tahoe

