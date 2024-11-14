At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.

The circus is officially in town in Santa Monica, Calif. On Oct. 24, Cirque du Soleil held its premiere event for its show Kooza, which is running now through Jan. 5, 2025, at the Santa Monica Pier. The show combines two circus traditions—acrobatic performance and the art of clowning—and highlights the physical demands of these performances in a colorful, humorous way. This is Cirque du Soleil's first time returning to the Santa Monica Pier in 10 years. The circus's relationship with the city dates back to 1987.

"We received such a warm welcome that it sparked our climb to global prominence," recalls Amélie Robitaille, communications director for Cirque du Soleil's touring show division. "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it's only fitting we return to the community and fans who supported us from the very beginning."

Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil



The premiere event, produced by Gold Sky Productions and held on the pier, infused Southern California vibes and featured interactive performances, photo moments, VIP areas, and even celebrity guests (hey, Cher!). Gold Sky founder and creative director April Luca worked with Robitaille and her show team to bring the event to life. They shared an inside look at the show’s themes, character costumes, and site layout.

"The show itself is a vibrant source of inspiration, filled with captivating moments, concepts, and colors," Luca says. "One key idea we drew from was the character of the Innocent, who carries a kite throughout the performance. We brought this to life by designing custom kites for the media wall, matching the whimsical look and feel of Kooza. Stilt-walkers were also dressed in Kooza-inspired costumes and welcomed guests outside the tent, while brand ambassadors handed out clown noses for a playful, immersive touch."

Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil



BMX riders were also on hand to perform tricks on LED-lit bikes. Before the show, guests could enjoy drinks, popcorn, and the many photo ops under the Big Top. Kids could even participate in face painting. Post-show, the party continued with a DJ set, LA-style breakdancers, and a taco food truck. The night brought out celebrities like Cher, Halle Berry, William Shatner, and Martin Short.

"The tie-ins with California-inspired sports and the talent were a highlight, as the BMX riders and the breakdancers fed energy into the crowd," Luca says. "The over 20-foot floral installation framing the media wall was stunning, and guests returned so many times to capture content and catch photos with their favorite Kooza talent."

Of course, challenges ensue when you're activating on such an iconic attraction as the Santa Monica Pier. Robitaille says the biggest hurdle was making sure operations would not impact the residents, pier tenants, or surrounding businesses in a negative way.

"We were able to collaborate hand in hand with everyone, as well as the city of Santa Monica and authorities, to ensure a seamless and smooth run of events," she says.

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the Kooza premiere in Santa Monica...

Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil



Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil



Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

