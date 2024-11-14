Big Top on the Beach: See Inside Cirque du Soleil's Premiere Event at Santa Monica Pier

As the circus celebrates 40 years, it returns to an iconic attraction for the first time in 10 years for Kooza.

Sarah Kloepple
November 14, 2024
At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.
At check-in, guests were welcomed and guided to one of two media walls, each draped in luxurious dark cyan velvet and adorned with vibrant, show-inspired florals.
Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

The circus is officially in town in Santa Monica, Calif. On Oct. 24, Cirque du Soleil held its premiere event for its show Kooza, which is running now through Jan. 5, 2025, at the Santa Monica Pier. The show combines two circus traditions—acrobatic performance and the art of clowning—and highlights the physical demands of these performances in a colorful, humorous way. This is Cirque du Soleil's first time returning to the Santa Monica Pier in 10 years. The circus's relationship with the city dates back to 1987.

"We received such a warm welcome that it sparked our climb to global prominence," recalls Amélie Robitaille, communications director for Cirque du Soleil's touring show division. "As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it's only fitting we return to the community and fans who supported us from the very beginning."

The evening brought out celebrity guests like Cher.The evening brought out celebrity guests like Cher.Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

The premiere event, produced by Gold Sky Productions and held on the pier, infused Southern California vibes and featured interactive performances, photo moments, VIP areas, and even celebrity guests (hey, Cher!). Gold Sky founder and creative director April Luca worked with Robitaille and her show team to bring the event to life. They shared an inside look at the show’s themes, character costumes, and site layout.

"The show itself is a vibrant source of inspiration, filled with captivating moments, concepts, and colors," Luca says. "One key idea we drew from was the character of the Innocent, who carries a kite throughout the performance. We brought this to life by designing custom kites for the media wall, matching the whimsical look and feel of Kooza. Stilt-walkers were also dressed in Kooza-inspired costumes and welcomed guests outside the tent, while brand ambassadors handed out clown noses for a playful, immersive touch."

'The BMX riders and the breakdancers fed energy into the crowd,' Luca says."The BMX riders and the breakdancers fed energy into the crowd," Luca says.Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

BMX riders were also on hand to perform tricks on LED-lit bikes. Before the show, guests could enjoy drinks, popcorn, and the many photo ops under the Big Top. Kids could even participate in face painting. Post-show, the party continued with a DJ set, LA-style breakdancers, and a taco food truck. The night brought out celebrities like Cher, Halle Berry, William Shatner, and Martin Short.

"The tie-ins with California-inspired sports and the talent were a highlight, as the BMX riders and the breakdancers fed energy into the crowd," Luca says. "The over 20-foot floral installation framing the media wall was stunning, and guests returned so many times to capture content and catch photos with their favorite Kooza talent."

Of course, challenges ensue when you're activating on such an iconic attraction as the Santa Monica Pier. Robitaille says the biggest hurdle was making sure operations would not impact the residents, pier tenants, or surrounding businesses in a negative way. 

"We were able to collaborate hand in hand with everyone, as well as the city of Santa Monica and authorities, to ensure a seamless and smooth run of events," she says.

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the Kooza premiere in Santa Monica...

'One key idea we drew from was the character of the Innocent, who carries a kite throughout the performance,' Luca says. 'We brought this to life by designing custom kites for the media wall, matching the whimsical look and feel of Kooza.'"One key idea we drew from was the character of the Innocent, who carries a kite throughout the performance," Luca says. "We brought this to life by designing custom kites for the media wall, matching the whimsical look and feel of Kooza."Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Stilt-walkers dressed in Kooza-inspired costumes welcomed guests outside the tent.Stilt-walkers dressed in Kooza-inspired costumes welcomed guests outside the tent.Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

The event featured VIP areas.The event featured VIP areas.Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Kooza is running now through Jan. 5, 2025, at the Santa Monica Pier. The show combines two circus traditions—acrobatic performance and the art of clowning—and highlights the physical demands of these performances in a colorful, humorous way.Kooza is running now through Jan. 5, 2025, at the Santa Monica Pier. The show combines two circus traditions—acrobatic performance and the art of clowning—and highlights the physical demands of these performances in a colorful, humorous way.Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
Saturday Seafood Slam
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
Related Stories
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
Saturday Seafood Slam
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
The annual event featured plenty of vignettes where attendees could produce on-site content, along with panel discussions and demos.
Beauty artist Mitchell Halliday demonstrated complexion and ambient makeup techniques.
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Find out how the SoBe Seafood Fest took some new risks to cast a wider net.
Saturday Seafood Slam
Event Production & Fabrication
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
With thoughtful layouts, empowerment-focused programming, and curated sponsor activations, the Reese Witherspoon-led brand's Shine Away conference showed how large events can feel deeply personal.
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
Event Production & Fabrication
Glow Up: How This Public Art Festival Transformed Cincinnati Into a Creative Hub
The biennial BLINK event continues to expand its footprint, attract more artists, and bring innovative imagery to the city.
Brand creative agency Organic and installation artist Joel Masters collaborated on “The Dome of Reflection,” an immersive, light-bending communal space featuring dichroic film panels and perspective-shifting lights on a steel geodesic dome.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s The Atlantic Festival Tapped Into the Heated Election Cycle
The annual event experienced a record year in terms of attendance and sponsorships, thanks to big-name speakers and buzzy topics.
During the festival, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shared her life story and new memoir, Lovely One, with staff writer Clint Smith.
Event Design & Decor
35+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2024
This year, we took event design inspiration from some famous workplace TV shows—The Office, Mad Men, and Succession.
Corporate Holiday
Most Popular
Trade Shows
How These 13 Trade Show Booths Used Interactivity to Boost Engagement
Gifts & Swag
23 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2024 Holiday Season
Trade Shows
How This Cybersecurity Conference Handled an Unexpected Increase in Attendance
Event Production & Fabrication
5 Ways This 12-Year-Old Miami Food Festival Brought in New Attendees
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Thrillist and Cheetos Turned This Escape Room Into a Cheesy, One-Handed Adventure
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s Beautycon Catered to Creators
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Succession’
The fictional family at the center of the series knows how to spend on over-the-top gatherings. Here’s how to celebrate like the Roys this holiday season.
Coupe Glasses
Event Design & Decor
13 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘Mad Men’
Channel the festive attitude of the ad men and women of Sterling Cooper with these nostalgic ideas that go beyond shrimp cocktail and Jell-O molds.
Accent Chairs
Event Design & Decor
12 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas Inspired by ‘The Office’
“Ain't no party like a Scranton party cause a Scranton party don't stop!” Here are some affordable ideas for hosting a low-key party in the festive spirit of our favorite Dunder Mifflin branch.
Jolly Holiday Table Setting
Event Production & Fabrication
This Hospital Gala Cleverly Evoked 100 Years of History—While Also Raising $12.5 Million
Mount Sinai's "Gala of the Century" used archival photos, vintage newsboys, and more to celebrate the Toronto hospital's founding in 1923—with a little help from Canadian icons Michael Bublé and Martin Short.
Despite a yearlong postponement due to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Mount Sinai's 100th anniversary gala drew 1,800 guests.
Event Production & Fabrication
This 'Sleepy Hollow' Multisensory Experience Brings Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
New York-based creative studio MATTE created a 12,000-square-foot exhibition inspired by Washington Irving’s famous story, and it's popping up in Rockefeller Center Oct. 12 to Nov. 10.
Inside Sleepy Hollow, a Multisensory Journey Bringing Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum—Where the Influence of Live Events Took Center Stage
The figures presented at the NYC event prove that brand activations and live events are huge opportunities for driving revenue, particularly from Gen Z consumers.
The 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, which took place on Sept. 10, included a seated dinner for select CEOs that took place during a conversation between Joanna Coles and Martha Stewart.
Page 1 of 118
Next Page