How This Car Company Used Experiential to Make a Comeback After a 44-Year Hiatus

Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors celebrated its return to the U.S. market with an experiential-packed day in the hills of suburban Tennessee.

Shannon Thaler
November 19, 2024
Scout took over Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn., for its grand comeback event—which Jack Bedwani, the CEO of New Moon, the experiential agency behind the event, said truly captured Scout's 'rugged yet modern agricultural spirit.'
Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

FRANKLIN, TENN.Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors has spent the better part of four and a half decades idling, after ceasing operations back in 1980. But the brand has since made a 180, functioning as an entirely American operation—based mostly out of Detroit—and has already made waves with its bet on electric vehicles. Then, it broke ground on a $2 billion EV plant in South Carolina and declared that it would bypass Volkswagen dealers and sell its vehicles direct to consumers. Most recently, it put on a comeback event, produced by experiential agency New Moon, that brought Scout’s values to life. 

“Our ‘North Star messaging’ was about defining the intersection of where heritage meets ingenuity, one of the core values of Scout,” said New Moon CEO Jack Bedwani of the event. “In introducing the new Scout brand to the world, we felt it was important to give guests an immersive experience that not only revealed the cars in an incredibly memorable way, but also helped guests get a deep understanding of the values and personality of the Scout brand.” 

The main event of Scout's all-day affair: the reveal of its forthcoming all-electric Traveler SUV (pictured) and Terra pickup truck, which are set to hit the market in 2028 and 2027, respectively.The main event of Scout's all-day affair: the reveal of its forthcoming all-electric Traveler SUV (pictured) and Terra pickup truck, which are set to hit the market in 2028 and 2027, respectively.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

Bedwani described the brand as having a “rugged yet modern agricultural spirit” and “deeply American lens,” hence the event’s location at Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn. Still, the New Moon team "ensured the entire experience was given a high-touch, white-glove approach” for the roughly 300 guests—including press, Nashville dignitaries, auto enthusiasts, content creators, and modern craftsmen, among others—who were invited to the gathering on Oct. 24. 

Naturally, options for outdoor activities abounded, including a woodworking workshop, axe- and knife-throwing, an aerial adventure course, and what Bedwani dubbed “Community Connect.” He described it as “a chance to better understand the heritage of the Scout brand by meeting Heritage Scout owners whose magnificent and often refurbished trucks are still on the road today.” The grand reveal and keynote from Scout CEO Scott Keogh took place on “Scout Summit”—a hilltop 1,000 feet up.The grand reveal and keynote from Scout CEO Scott Keogh took place on “Scout Summit”—a hilltop 1,000 feet up.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

Meanwhile, other guests "experienced an off-road ‘ride along’ in a vintage Scout Vehicle, [while] others learned the art of fire-cooking with expert Derek Wolf [famed for his social media videos via @overthefirecooking], who also collaborated with us on creating a dessert,” Bedwani continued. 

But that wasn’t even what Bedwani considered the “main event.” Guests were shuttled to “Scout Summit”—a hilltop 1,000 feet up—where a gallery was perched “that showcased the history of the Scout brand—from its roots in farming to the iconic trucks that captivated adventurous Americans from the '60s to the '80s to its modern reinvention today,” Bedwani explained. Also perched atop 'Scout Summit' was a gallery that showcased the history of the Scout brand.Also perched atop "Scout Summit" was a gallery that showcased the history of the Scout brand.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

Scout’s CEO, Scott Keogh, then made the big reveal of its newest offerings: the Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup, and guests heard from chief design officer Chris Benjamin about the all-electric Traveler—which drew inspiration from the classic Scout II and will be released in 2028—and Terra, also all-electric, that's designed for off-roading and set to hit the market in 2027. 

Though the vehicles are still in production, Bedwani said that the event team still “wanted to make sure that guests had a tactile and deep experience with the vehicles.” To do this, he continued, “We made sure guests had several opportunities to get close to the vehicles, including one-on-one sessions following the keynote, and then 'The Studio' space. The latter featured parts and materials from the vehicles that guests could see up close.” The event concluded with a family-style barbecue dinner curated, in part, with the help of Derek Wolf.The event concluded with a family-style barbecue dinner curated, in part, with the help of Derek Wolf.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

The finale of what Bedwani called a “momentous day” included an alfresco barbecue dinner on the Southall grounds and an intimate musical performance by Nashville local Larry Fleet. “His anthems rang into the night and concluded with guests gathering around a fire pit to hang out, enjoy s’mores, and have a nightcap," Bedwani said. 

Keep scrolling for more of an inside look at Scout's momentous revival event...Guests could also partake in what Bedwani dubbed “Community Connect.” He described it as “a chance to better understand the heritage of the Scout brand by meeting Heritage Scout owners whose magnificent and often refurbished trucks are still on the road today.”Guests could also partake in what Bedwani dubbed “Community Connect.” He described it as “a chance to better understand the heritage of the Scout brand by meeting Heritage Scout owners whose magnificent and often refurbished trucks are still on the road today.”Photo: Courtesy of New MoonTouchpoints around Southall's property—like this truck and its outpouring of apples—sought to capture Scout's “deeply American lens” and mission to be 'the intersection of where heritage meets ingenuity,' according to Bedwani.Touchpoints around Southall's property—like this truck and its outpouring of apples—sought to capture Scout's “deeply American lens” and mission to be "the intersection of where heritage meets ingenuity," according to Bedwani.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon'The barbecue main course was delivered on shared plates in the center of each table,' Bedwani explained. 'And to really bring the experience full circle, the dessert was an apple cobbler that some guests had helped prepare earlier in the day during the activity sessions. It was a feast to remember.'"The barbecue main course was delivered on shared plates in the center of each table," Bedwani explained. "And to really bring the experience full circle, the dessert was an apple cobbler that some guests had helped prepare earlier in the day during the activity sessions. It was a feast to remember."Photo: Courtesy of New MoonAfter dinner, guests enjoyed an intimate musical performance by Nashville local Larry Fleet.After dinner, guests enjoyed an intimate musical performance by Nashville local Larry Fleet.Photo: Courtesy of New MoonThe gallery showcased everything from Scout's 'roots in farming to the iconic trucks that captivated adventurous Americans from the '60s to the '80s to its modern reinvention today,” Bedwani explained.The gallery showcased everything from Scout's "roots in farming to the iconic trucks that captivated adventurous Americans from the '60s to the '80s to its modern reinvention today,” Bedwani explained.Photo: Courtesy of New MoonActivities on offer throughout the day included a woodworking workshop, axe- and knife-throwing, and an aerial adventure course.Activities on offer throughout the day included a woodworking workshop, axe- and knife-throwing, and an aerial adventure course.Photo: Courtesy of New MoonRoughly 300 guests were invited to the event, including members of the press, Nashville dignitaries, auto enthusiasts, content creators, and modern craftsmen, among others.Roughly 300 guests were invited to the event, including members of the press, Nashville dignitaries, auto enthusiasts, content creators, and modern craftsmen, among others.Photo: Courtesy of New MoonThe main event of Scout's all-day affair: the reveal of its forthcoming all-electric Traveler SUV (pictured) and Terra pickup truck, which are set to hit the market in 2028 and 2027, respectively.The main event of Scout's all-day affair: the reveal of its forthcoming all-electric Traveler SUV (pictured) and Terra pickup truck, which are set to hit the market in 2028 and 2027, respectively.Photo: Courtesy of New MoonScout Motors is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group. Its comeback arrives more than 40 years after ceasing operations back in 1980.Scout Motors is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group. Its comeback arrives more than 40 years after ceasing operations back in 1980.Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

