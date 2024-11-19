Scout took over Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn., for its grand comeback event—which Jack Bedwani, the CEO of New Moon, the experiential agency behind the event, said truly captured Scout's "rugged yet modern agricultural spirit."

FRANKLIN, TENN.—Volkswagen Group’s Scout Motors has spent the better part of four and a half decades idling, after ceasing operations back in 1980. But the brand has since made a 180, functioning as an entirely American operation—based mostly out of Detroit—and has already made waves with its bet on electric vehicles. Then, it broke ground on a $2 billion EV plant in South Carolina and declared that it would bypass Volkswagen dealers and sell its vehicles direct to consumers. Most recently, it put on a comeback event, produced by experiential agency New Moon, that brought Scout’s values to life.

“Our ‘North Star messaging’ was about defining the intersection of where heritage meets ingenuity, one of the core values of Scout,” said New Moon CEO Jack Bedwani of the event. “In introducing the new Scout brand to the world, we felt it was important to give guests an immersive experience that not only revealed the cars in an incredibly memorable way, but also helped guests get a deep understanding of the values and personality of the Scout brand.”

Photo: Courtesy of New Moon



Bedwani described the brand as having a “rugged yet modern agricultural spirit” and “deeply American lens,” hence the event’s location at Southall Farm & Inn, which is nestled on 325 acres in Franklin, Tenn. Still, the New Moon team "ensured the entire experience was given a high-touch, white-glove approach” for the roughly 300 guests—including press, Nashville dignitaries, auto enthusiasts, content creators, and modern craftsmen, among others—who were invited to the gathering on Oct. 24.

Naturally, options for outdoor activities abounded, including a woodworking workshop, axe- and knife-throwing, an aerial adventure course, and what Bedwani dubbed “Community Connect.” He described it as “a chance to better understand the heritage of the Scout brand by meeting Heritage Scout owners whose magnificent and often refurbished trucks are still on the road today.” Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

Meanwhile, other guests "experienced an off-road ‘ride along’ in a vintage Scout Vehicle, [while] others learned the art of fire-cooking with expert Derek Wolf [famed for his social media videos via @overthefirecooking], who also collaborated with us on creating a dessert,” Bedwani continued.

But that wasn’t even what Bedwani considered the “main event.” Guests were shuttled to “Scout Summit”—a hilltop 1,000 feet up—where a gallery was perched “that showcased the history of the Scout brand—from its roots in farming to the iconic trucks that captivated adventurous Americans from the '60s to the '80s to its modern reinvention today,” Bedwani explained. Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

Scout’s CEO, Scott Keogh, then made the big reveal of its newest offerings: the Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup, and guests heard from chief design officer Chris Benjamin about the all-electric Traveler—which drew inspiration from the classic Scout II and will be released in 2028—and Terra, also all-electric, that's designed for off-roading and set to hit the market in 2027.

Though the vehicles are still in production, Bedwani said that the event team still “wanted to make sure that guests had a tactile and deep experience with the vehicles.” To do this, he continued, “We made sure guests had several opportunities to get close to the vehicles, including one-on-one sessions following the keynote, and then 'The Studio' space. The latter featured parts and materials from the vehicles that guests could see up close.” Photo: Courtesy of New Moon

The finale of what Bedwani called a “momentous day” included an alfresco barbecue dinner on the Southall grounds and an intimate musical performance by Nashville local Larry Fleet. “His anthems rang into the night and concluded with guests gathering around a fire pit to hang out, enjoy s’mores, and have a nightcap," Bedwani said.