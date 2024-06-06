Behind the Scenes at Canva Create

LOS ANGELES—For its largest event to date, graphic design platform Canva transformed a previously exclusive corporate keynote into a sprawling, public-facing festival of creativity, drawing 3,500 attendees and 2.5 million online viewers for a day filled with innovation, design, and digital exploration in Los Angeles.

Canva Create, which took place on May 23, was a partnership between creative and experiential agency Public School and Canva’s internal experiential, marketing, and partnership teams. The entire planning process took about eight months, recalled Rob Blasko, vice president of strategy and brand for Public School, kicking off when Public School invited Canva’s experiential team to join them for a full-day creative workshop.

“We ideated together on a strategic approach for their upcoming slate of events and experiences, as well as some creative thought starters for how those might come to life,” Blasko explained. “Having shown off our chops—and really hitting it off with their team—we were brought on board to formally participate in their brand experiences.”

Canva has hosted several iterations of Canva Create in the past, though it was always positioned as a live keynote experience for “Canvanauts” (employees of the brand) along with a post-event livestream presentation for a global audience. But this year, for the first time, Canva decided to open the live experience to the public with a full-day creative festival featuring keynotes, product demos, thought leadership panels, workshops, community spotlights, and more. Photo: Desmond Studios

The daylong event included an impressive lineup of more than 150 speakers. “Our stage programming was the heart of the event experience,” said Blasko, noting that content was hosted on three formal stages in addition to a guided demo space.

The Create Stage in the venue’s YouTube Theater hosted keynotes and panels from the likes of Bob Iger, Mindy Kaling, and Adam Grant, while the Design & Innovation Stage featured sessions curated by Fast Company and moderated by Mark Wilson and Damian Slattery. The Canva for You Stage, meanwhile, spotlighted Canva users—ranging from individual content creators to enterprise clients like Salesforce and Expedia Group—who discussed various ways to use the Canva platform, while the Canva Learning Studio hosted micro-sessions. Photo: Desmond Studios Photo: Desmond Studios

Beyond the programming, activations included a DIY swag shop offering custom gradient tote bags, a headshot hub for professional headshots, and hands-on demo sessions and one-on-one consultations at the Canva Learning Studio.

“Finding the right venue for Canva Create was most certainly one of our biggest challenges,” said Blasko, noting that the team explored more than 50 venues in the Los Angeles area, looking for a location that could hold the target guest count, ensure aproper guest flow, have easy access from across the city, be sustainability conscious, and have an energy that was on brand for Canva. “We knew that a convention center or hotel venue wouldn’t be the right fit for the experience, and I think we found a good pick in Hollywood Park." Photo: Desmond Studios Photo: Desmond Studios Photo: Desmond Studios

While the event was hosted on a single campus, the main stage was physically located in a different space from the other programming and activations, Blasko added. “While it was only a short distance between the two areas, it did require a trip down stairs or in an elevator—which meant we had to create the right balance of programming to assure guests would travel back and forth between each space, and without causing any guest flow issues,” he explained. “Between our marquee programming on our main stage and our interactive elements on the plaza, I think we landed on a great mix of elements across the property.” Photo: Desmond Studios Photo: Desmond Studios

For the online audience, the team opted to recast the keynote presentation rather than build out a full-scale hybrid experience. “The primary livestream was presented within the Canva platform—meaning our digital guests were able to live, breathe, and play with the product while watching the keynote,” Blasko noted. "And from a show development standpoint, we focused a lot on camera angles to make sure the viewpoint for our virtual audience was immersive and compelling.” Photo: Desmond Studios Photo: Desmond Studios

And yes, Blasko has seen the tweets criticizing the moment in the keynote presentation that included a rap performance about Canva's enterprise-ready product. “Some have deemed it ‘cringe,’ a tech company trying to be ‘cool.’ But honestly, that moment in the show was perfect,” he said. “It was fun and cheeky, just like the Canva brand.”

Not to mention, it fulfilled many of the event’s objectives—not only by getting people talking about Canva Enterprise (the moment has more than 50 million views and counting, and was a Twitter/X trending topic), but also by being “bold, unique, and totally ownable,” Blasko pointed out. “In a sea of formulaic and boring product announcement moments, Canva Create offered a refreshing experience for guests—and that’s something we’ll continue to champion for Canva, and any other brands that dare to do something different.”

He added, “Honestly, brands willing to be courageous like that are our favorite partners.”