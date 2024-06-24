Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Industry Innovators 2024: Pinterest

The social media platform translates its aspirational online presence into IRL experiences.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Pinterest Manifestival at Cannes Lions was designed to spark creativity with lots of hands-on activities.
Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Its Smart Experience Design solution delivers highly impactful experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

The Basics: Pinterest, the social media platform known for its version of digital vision boards, has been bringing its pins off the (web)page as of late with activations at tentpole events like Coachella, Cannes Lions, and CES. Its playful experiences reflect the platform’s aspirational spirit with interactive displays and cheerful color schemes. And in turn, more and more brands are utilizing Pinterest to reach the Gen Z audience. 

Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience.Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience.Photo: Kelly PuleioMost Innovative Experiences: At Coachella this year, Pinterest presented Manifestation Station, the platform's first-ever pop-up at the festival. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella from decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like “Lana Del Rey core” and “2014 core." The bespoke activation included an ethereal photo op set in clouds. Fans could also get glowy beauty looks created by celebrity makeup artists from trend-inspired menus built through collaborative boards on Pinterest. 

The 'Pinterest: A New Era' activation at this year's CES included the Gen-Zenius bar where guests were encouraged to explore how Gen Z inspired the company’s latest shoppable features like Collages. Displays around the activation showcased various Pinterest Predicts trends like 'Be Jelly' and 'Blue Beauty.' All of the products were from Pinterest merchants; visitors could scan a QR code and shop via the platform.The "Pinterest: A New Era" activation at this year's CES included the Gen-Zenius bar where guests were encouraged to explore how Gen Z inspired the company’s latest shoppable features like Collages. Displays around the activation showcased various Pinterest Predicts trends like "Be Jelly" and "Blue Beauty." All of the products were from Pinterest merchants; visitors could scan a QR code and shop via the platform.Photo: Courtesy of PinterestAt this year’s CES, the "Pinterest: A New Era" activation included shoppable trend installations to highlight the platform’s shift into shopping tech. Guests were encouraged to explore how Gen Z inspired the company’s latest shoppable features like Collages.  

"Gen Z is our fastest-growing audience," Seán Doyle, director of experiential marketing for Pinterest, told BizBash in January. "We wanted to bring that audience to life, and the heart of our activation this year is the Gen-Zenius bar, with this prime position in the archway as you come in. This is an opportunity for our clients and visitors to our events to come and learn about what's driving this momentum at Pinterest." 

Judy Lee, head of global brand experiences and programs at Pinterest, also pointed out the company's regional event series called Pinvision, which is In its second year. "We reimagined the traditional ads conference and we created an immersive experience to share Pinterest’s new era of performance solutions. It was an actor-led experience that attendees walked through to learn more about the power of Pinterest to reach Gen Z."

At Cannes Lions, artist One by One Tattoo curated designs for attendees inspired by Pinterest trends.At Cannes Lions, artist One by One Tattoo curated designs for attendees inspired by Pinterest trends.Photo: Courtesy of PinterestEvent Philosophy: "Our overall philosophy is to bring Pinterest to life. We’re a visual discovery platform where people get inspired, decide what they want to do, and then we help them do it. Simply put, we want people to feel like they’re inside of a Pin," Lee said.

The Latest: Once again, Pinterest brought its "Manifestival" activation to Cannes Lions this year. Featuring fewer talks and panels and more hands-on activities, the space included a tattoo parlor where attendees could get designs inspired by Pinterest Trends, upcycled accessory customization, a charm jewelry station, and more. "This was designed to offer a colorful and immersive step into a real-life Pinterest where people can go from inspiration to action," Lee said. 

Pinterest's Coachella activation offered fit and merch embellishments selected by celebrity stylists and inspired by Pinterest’s Coachella trends, including 'Eclectic Grandpa.'Pinterest's Coachella activation offered fit and merch embellishments selected by celebrity stylists and inspired by Pinterest’s Coachella trends, including "Eclectic Grandpa."Photo: Kelly Puleio

CES attendees could also get manicures with “Blue Beauty” and “Hot Metals” finishes, including silver and blue chrome nails, decals, and stickers; receive “Bow Stacking” styling services from Los Angeles creator Tay Pac; and create custom crossbody bags with pins reflecting their favorite Pinterest Predicts trends.CES attendees could also get manicures with “Blue Beauty” and “Hot Metals” finishes, including silver and blue chrome nails, decals, and stickers; receive “Bow Stacking” styling services from Los Angeles creator Tay Pac; and create custom crossbody bags with pins reflecting their favorite Pinterest Predicts trends.Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest

Artist Sophie Hird worked with attendees to create custom bags constructed entirely out of repurposed materials like football jerseys and sports paraphernalia at Cannes Lions.Artist Sophie Hird worked with attendees to create custom bags constructed entirely out of repurposed materials like football jerseys and sports paraphernalia at Cannes Lions.Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
The Formula 1 Exhibition features six curated rooms that explore the past, present, and future of the sport.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Formula 1
Related Stories
Behind the Scenes at Canva Create
Event Production & Fabrication
Behind the Scenes at Canva Create, the Brand's Massive Festival of Creativity
Aperol Terrazza
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
With 15-foot-tall perimeter walls, the enclosed space shielded attendees from distractions, while amplifying the brand narrative through elements such as a 40-foot LED tunnel, a rotating vehicle display, and the moving OLED entrance display.
Trade Shows
CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
The global hotel brand continues its partnerships with sports leagues while building awareness for the Marriott Bonvoy program.
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Google
The tech giant uses interactive experiences to help consumers better understand its products and features.
CES attendees could test out Magic Editor, an experimental editing experience in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that uses generative AI to make complex photo edits easier.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Formula 1
It’s become a global sporting phenomenon thanks to market expansion and year-round experiences for racing fans.
The Formula 1 Exhibition features six curated rooms that explore the past, present, and future of the sport.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: DoorDash
The delivery and takeout platform has taken its experiential game to the next level with inventive activations tied to major events and festivals.
At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, DoorDash activated at the fan experience known as the NBA Crossover for the first time. The concept, called “The Corner 3,” was an NBA-themed bodega and experience featuring memorabilia, historic photos, and custom artwork. Fans had the chance to test their knowledge at trivia to receive prizes, and DashPass members were able to enter a sweepstakes with premium prizing.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Disney
The company’s wide network of brands, including Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, and FX, has built a menagerie of immersive experiences for fans and viewers.
In the Hulu series, actor Ben Glenroy is murdered before starring in the Death Rattle play on Broadway. The cast and crew of the show are the prime suspects and are being investigated by Glenroy’s three friends and neighbors. At the pop-up, guests were able to gather clues and form ideas about whodunnit.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pride Month 2024: A Look at Events Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community Around the U.S.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Food Trends
Should You Add Carbon Labeling to Your Event Menus?
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: American Express
The financial services company continues to cater to its card members and prospective consumers with unique experiences at a range of events across sectors.
In May, Amex brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY with a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Reddit
The platform’s conversations come to life through immersive experiences aimed at marketers and advertisers.
At this year's SXSW, Reddit took over South Austin restaurant Two Hands. Along with programming, the space served food and drinks that were recommended by fellow Redditors.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Sports Illustrated
The media brand has entered the experience space in a big way and has plans to expand even further.
This year's SI The Party featured performances from Kygo and The Chainsmokers, along with a special appearance by Captain Morgan partners Bebe Rexha and NFL legend Victor Cruz.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Béis
The luggage company aims to raise brand awareness and build loyalty through its playful experiences.
In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 15 Over 50
BizBash is highlighting event profs who inspire us with their longevity and leadership.
Bb24 15o50 Nominations Open Digital Material Sizes 700x467 Article Hero
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Page 1 of 48
Next Page