Industry Innovators 2025: Jimmy Knowles

Knowles runs Canva Create, the brand's flagship event that started as a 1,500-person internal gathering in Sydney and has since evolved into the 'Coachella of creativity' with 4,500-plus in-person attendees and over 2.5 million online registrants around the world.

Photo: Courtesy of Jimmy Knowles Jimmy Knowles is the global head of experiential marketing for Canva. Based in Los Angeles, he was also named one of Variety's New Leaders in 2024.

How he got his start: "I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life on the morning of my college graduation. As my classmates packed up for their finance internships or flights to Los Angeles, I was swirling in uncertainty. But in my role as senior class president at Ithaca College, I had invited Amy Kule, then the group VP of Macy’s Parade and Entertainment Group, to give our commencement address. Over breakfast before the ceremony, I told her about my love for live events and confessed that I was trying to figure it all out. Honestly, most days I still feel like I'm trying to figure it all out. I digress.

She walked onstage and—in front of 11,000 people—offered me a job on the spot working on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. If I knew then how profoundly that moment would change my life, I probably would’ve cried right there in my cap and gown. (Maybe I did? I'll never tell!) I would’ve followed Amy off a cliff if she asked me to.

Two months later, I walked into the iconic Herald Square offices and got handed my first task: picking up Santa’s suit from the dry cleaners. Yes, that Santa—like Miracle on 34th Street Santa... the real Santa. It felt like a pinch-me moment—and I’ve been chasing that same sense of wonder ever since.

From there (and after a stint at FOX Broadcasting Company working as a junior publicist), I joined Ryan Seacrest and the team at CIVIC Entertainment Group, where I spent a decade immersed in brand storytelling and experiential strategy. I got my start as an assistant to CEO David Cohn, which meant I sat in the room with some of the world’s most influential CMOs, soaking in strategy, insights, and creative vision. On day two, I found myself in a meeting with Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb—and before I knew it, I was a leader on all things Airbnb for nearly a decade, helping build a brand-defining experiential strategy that spanned everything from local host meetups to global tentpole events like the Airbnb Open.

Now at Canva, I lead the global experiential team—bringing to life immersive, culture-forward brand moments for a community of more than 250 million people around the world." Photo: Courtesy of Canva

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation means staying in a state of creative restlessness. It’s about resisting rinse-and-repeat thinking and constantly asking: 'What else could this be? How much bigger can we go? What hasn't been done before?'

Sometimes that means big swings—a musical finale at a global product event, developing and canning a custom beverage for a tech company (yes, really). But often it means the quiet, behind-the-scenes choices: rethinking a format, telling a better story, reimagining how community shows up in the room. The most innovative moments aren’t always the flashiest—they’re the ones that shift how people feel.

I find inspiration everywhere: in Broadway shows, in street-style TikToks, in a perfectly cast Met Gala table. But mostly I’m inspired by people. My team at Canva. The collaborators and creatives who trust us with their voice. The community members who remind me that when experiential is done right, it’s not just marketing—it’s magic." Photo: Courtesy of Public School

Memorable moments: "The finale of the 2016 Airbnb Open will always be one of those career-defining, soul-affirming moments for me. It was the culmination of three years spent building a program that started as a small gathering of hosts and evolved into a full-blown global festival of belonging. That year, we brought 20,000 attendees to 17 venues across Downtown Los Angeles. We had James Corden hosting the Belo Awards, the world premiere of La La Land with Emma Stone and Justin Hurwitz, sponsorships from brands like American Express and Delta, and headline performances from Maroon 5 and Lady Gaga.

The second Gaga hit the final note and the lights came up in a parking lot we took over in the middle of Downtown Los Angeles, I felt this overwhelming wave of pride, euphoria, and awe—for the ambition, the heart, the precision, and the community we had built. That show earned us the Grand Ex Award, but more than the accolades, it was the energy that night that stuck with me. The way you could feel the emotional architecture of the experience—that’s what I chase to this day.

Now at Canva, I’ve taken that same spirit and applied it to building Canva Create—our flagship event that started as a 1,500-person internal gathering in Sydney and has since evolved into the 'Coachella of creativity' with 4,500-plus in-person attendees and over 2.5 million online registrants around the world. The scale is different. The audience is different. But the heartbeat is the same.

Both programs were built from scratch—zero to something seismic—and both were about far more than an 'activation.' They were about creating a moment in time that made people feel seen, inspired, and connected to something bigger than themselves. At Airbnb, it was about belonging. At Canva, it's about creative empowerment. And in both cases, it’s taken bold ideas, cultural intuition, and a deep trust in community to pull off.

I often say I’m not just in the business of events; I’m in the business of belief. And when I walk through Canva Create on event day, meeting attendees from around the world, seeing a teacher chatting with a TikTok creator next to a CEO, I know we’ve tapped into something powerful. It fills my cup in a way that never gets old. And it reminds me that the most meaningful work doesn’t just happen onstage—it happens in the moments of connection between the people who showed up." Photo: Courtesy of Canva

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "I hope experiential continues to move from moment-making to movement-building. There’s something uniquely powerful about experiences that show up not just at the right time, but in the right way—rooted in culture, purpose, and connection.

We have this incredible opportunity to make brands more human. To celebrate people. To spark joy. I want to see more brands taking creative risks, investing in their communities, and recognizing that the best experiences aren’t always the biggest—they’re the ones that feel the most personal." Courtesy of Public School

What's next: "We’re already dreaming (and scheming!) for Canva Create 2026—our next chapter in building a global stage for creativity, innovation, and community. Every year we challenge ourselves to reinvent what Create can be. It’s not just about the event—it’s about building a franchise that feels more like a cultural movement. We’re deep into early planning now, and let’s just say: The ambition is bigger, the ideas are wilder, and the creative possibilities? Endless.

We’re also preparing for our first-ever activation at SXSW London—a brand-new playground for us to explore, and one we’re stepping into with open minds and big vision. It’s a chance to show up in a completely fresh context, in front of new audiences, and reimagine what the Canva brand experience can look and feel like across the pond.

Then there's Cannes Lions, where we'll be debuting the Canva Creative Cabana—our first major presence at the festival, designed to be an immersive hideaway for bold ideas and big conversations. It's equal parts creativity, community, and a little bit of Côte d’Azur mischief.

And of course, Comic-Con, where we’re continuing to expand our partnerships with Disney and Marvel. Bringing Canva’s tools and spirit into fandom spaces has been one of the most unexpected joys of this role. It's going to be a Fantastic experience.

All of this is being dreamed up by the most brilliant, soulful, and imaginative team I could ever ask for. They’re the magic-makers, the alchemists behind the curtain who bring these wild ideas to life and somehow always find new ways to surprise and delight. What’s next? You’ll just have to wait and see. But trust me: You’ve never seen Canva quite like this."

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.