BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert

The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Amy Calvert

Talk about setting standards: You could say Amy Calvert and her team literally write the book when it comes to business events. Following two decades of hospitality work in hotels and at a DMO, Calvert is at the helm of the Events Industry Council, a global champion of event industry excellence that offers professional standards, recognition, and certification programs.

She's a leader but also an ambassador who is more than eager to lend her expertise to those in the events field, especially those looking to further build their careers. She's a big proponent of collaboration and does an impressive job of making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized. 

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"I began my events industry career working in the hotel sector, including InterContinental Hotel Group, and then later in destinations management with Visit Baltimore. Those roles—especially my DMO experience—helped pave the way for my current position as CEO of the Events Industry Council by embedding a focus on strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and governance.

The throughline from my early days with hotels to today has been the vital role that business events play in our global society, driving sector innovations, education, and ultimately the human connections needed to build trust and confidence. After coming through the pandemic, we recognize now more than ever that events are essential to nurturing culture and building environments for organizations to foster the resilience needed to face today’s complex challenges and opportunities."

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The pandemic really placed a heightened emphasis on the creation of access and human-centric experiences. We were all collectively forced to think differently about the purpose of events and the ways in which we engage and support our stakeholders. Technology has certainly been an enabler for greater and more inclusive access and has created new and effective ways to measure impact.

To me, what has been even more interesting has been the evolution of what we consider the meaning and opportunity of connecting face to face.

I often speak about how my children are now entering the workforce and how events in many ways now serve as the new workplace essential to inspiring talent, building culture, and connecting people for impact in light of evolving office requirements."

Advice for her younger self: 

"I would remind myself that the wisdom of empathy is real. It wasn’t until I experienced leading through massive uncertainty that I truly was able to recognize and appreciate the need to lead with our hearts. Letting go of the past limited definitions of success."

An event she'll never forget:

"Each year, we produce the EIC Global Awards, a celebration of those individuals who have contributed far beyond their role and who leave a lasting legacy of impact, adapting and innovating in times of great disruptions. As the leader of this organization, it’s both a privilege and an inspiration to help shape this moment of recognition. The event reflects our sector’s deepening commitment to values like inclusion, sustainability, and leadership—and it honors those who are truly modeling the way forward.

At a time when our industry and global society face so many intersecting challenges, this gathering reminds me of the power we have to elevate one another and drive meaningful change."

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"I hope my legacy is twofold. First, I want the work we’re doing together to leave a lasting mark on how our sector is seen, valued, and prioritized—both by those choosing to build a career in this industry and by those outside of it who have the power to help us grow.

Second, I hope to continue fostering collaboration for the greater good—to encourage unity that drives greater impact. EIC was founded on that very principle. And now, more than ever, we feel the urgent need to work together with shared purpose and conviction."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed: 

"What energizes me most is the growing recognition of the business events industry as essential to progress. Across every sector, we’re seeing extraordinary engagement and validation that events are not just gatherings—they are catalysts. They foster dialogue, drive innovation, and fuel education. We’ve moved beyond outdated perceptions of events as expendable costs. Now, the challenge and opportunity lie in measuring and articulating the deeper, lasting impact of what we create. That pursuit—of legacy, of transformation—is what energizes me, and what I believe is most worthy of our collective attention."

