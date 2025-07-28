BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll

The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.

July 28, 2025
Lindsay Carroll is at the helm of one of the country’s largest (and buzziest) fundraising events, and has been for over 15 years. The Robin Hood Benefit hosts thousands of guests, features performances by top artists, and raises upward of $60 million annually to help fight poverty in New York City. It's often considered the crème de la crème when it comes to fundraising events in the U.S., so it's no surprise that the organization's, and Carroll's, influence have far-reaching effects.

Each year, Carroll and her team dream up wow-worthy touchpoints and designs—that are always impressively distinct from previous years—and they continue to set the standard. Favorites of ours include an entrance tunnel made of 7,000 backpacks for a back-to-school theme and a wholly original interpretation of a theme surrounding The Matrix. Splashy themes aside, Carroll has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good, and BizBash cosigns that mission big time.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years: 

"I started in an entry-level events role at Robin Hood and quickly fell in love with the organization and the unique power of events to bring people together around a shared purpose. Over the years, my responsibilities have grown from focusing purely on events to leading an integrated function that combines marketing, show producing, and developing the content that shapes our events.

This more holistic approach has been one of the most rewarding parts of my work because it allows us to think strategically about how every detail contributes to our fundraising and deepens our connection to our donors and our community partners.

What has stayed consistent is a deep sense of responsibility to honor the vision that was built long before me, while adapting it to the times. Our events have always been part of Robin Hood’s DNA, and I feel a profound obligation to keep them relevant, compelling, and mission-centered. The goal has never changed: to connect people to the fight against poverty in New York City in ways that inspire lasting commitment."

At the 2024 Robin Hood Benefit Gala, the event space was inspired by NYC above the clouds, as seen through the black-and-white coloring and LED screens displaying the tops of iconic buildings. Signage also displayed “/imagine,” which was meant to be symbolic of an artificial intelligence command to serve as “a metaphor for what we can achieve together,' Carroll told us last year.At the 2024 Robin Hood Benefit Gala, the event space was inspired by NYC above the clouds, as seen through the black-and-white coloring and LED screens displaying the tops of iconic buildings. Signage also displayed “/imagine,” which was meant to be symbolic of an artificial intelligence command to serve as “a metaphor for what we can achieve together," Carroll told us last year.Photo: Courtesy of Robin Hood

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today: 

"The acceleration of digital engagement has transformed how we think about events, both in terms of audience reach and the data that informs our decisions. Hybrid experiences and real-time analytics have become essential tools. At the same time, I’ve seen a renewed appreciation for the irreplaceable energy of gathering in person. Balancing technology with authentic connection has become one of the defining opportunities of our time."

Advice for her younger self: 

"I would tell my younger self that it’s not a weakness to ask for help, especially after you’ve done your homework, exhausted your resources, and applied critical thinking. Early on, I felt I needed to have every answer on my own. Now, I’m grateful to have a close group of confidants, colleagues, and board members whose generosity of time and perspective has made all the difference. Building consensus and seeking support has made my work stronger, more thoughtful, and more sustainable."

The 2021 Robin Hood Benefit served as a “love letter” to New York City, raising $77.5 million and featuring an unconventional design with scaffolding, 12,000 candles, and a tunnel of 10,000 hanging MetroCards.The 2021 Robin Hood Benefit served as a “love letter” to New York City, raising $77.5 million and featuring an unconventional design with scaffolding, 12,000 candles, and a tunnel of 10,000 hanging MetroCards.Photo: Courtesy of Robin Hood

An event she'll never forget: 

"I will always remember the benefit we produced coming out of COVID. It was a herculean effort to get it off the ground again, working through countless limitations, unknowns, and an entirely new set of expectations. The design itself was extraordinary—David Stark and his team transformed real New York City scaffolding, hundreds of candles, and an installation of MetroCards underwritten by a generous donor into something both striking and symbolic.

That night, guests gathered with an openness and joy I hadn’t seen before. The timing was significant, as it fell on the same day in October as the Concert for New York City that Robin Hood held in 2001 after 9/11. The sense of purpose in the room felt undeniable, fueled by a multitude of generosity from talent, donors, vendors, and so many others who came together to make it possible.

Six months later, we produced our benefit again to return to our traditional spring schedule. That back-to-back effort, and the collective determination behind it, will always stand out as something I’m proud to have been part of."

The most recent Robin Hood Benefit took on a sports theme. “We wanted guests to feel like they were walking into the biggest game of the season—but instead of players on a field, it was all of us showing up for New York,” Carroll said at the time.The most recent Robin Hood Benefit took on a sports theme. “We wanted guests to feel like they were walking into the biggest game of the season—but instead of players on a field, it was all of us showing up for New York,” Carroll said at the time.Photo: Courtesy of Robin Hood

What she hopes her legacy will be: 

"My goal has always been to show that ambition and humility can coexist, that you can build events with scale and rigor while never losing sight of the mission itself. I hope my work has demonstrated that when you combine clarity of vision with compassion and a commitment to evolve, you can create experiences that don’t just raise money but help sustain a mission for the city we love.

If there is any legacy I would be proud to leave, it’s the belief that events can be more than milestones. They can be catalysts—moments that strengthen the resolve of everyone involved to keep moving the mission forward. That’s what makes this work worth doing."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed: 

"I’m excited to see how the traditional lines between disciplines continue to blur. Vendors and partners today are more versatile and less defined by a single specialty. That openness fuels true collaboration and makes room for new ideas to take root. It feels like the industry is more willing than ever to rethink conventions, and that’s where the most meaningful work happens."

