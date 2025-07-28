BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay

Just like the BizBash brand itself, Kate Patay has a deep passion for elevating the events industry. While running her own consultancy business and helming engagement for a global DMC, she's also the longtime chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation, a nonprofit that assists meeting and event professionals in crisis, whether related to an illness, an accident, or a catastrophic occurrence like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

She’s been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events, and has served on the boards of numerous industry organizations. She's also spoken for and coached some of the top leaders and companies in the industry. When you see her at an event, you know you're in the right place.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"When I began my career in hotels, we weren’t as technologically advanced or connected through associations, conferences, or social media. Does anyone remember the event bible that you wrote in with a pencil to block space, and how infuriating it was when you'd go back to confirm that space and someone had erased it and written over it with their group?! Embracing all of these technological changes helped me to stay at the forefront of the industry and help lead others through change. (And change is scary!)

At the core of what we do, though, is human connection. That has never changed. When we meet, we change the world."

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Patay

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"One of the biggest trends changing how we meet is the availability of information at our fingertips. Gone are the days of long keynotes that deliver information to the group they wouldn’t otherwise have access to; instead, we are leaning toward shorter, bite-size, engaging topics that can’t be replicated through a screen. The value of in-person events has shifted from providing information to fostering personal connections and enhancing the attendee journey.

The amount of technology we use to be successful at our jobs often puts us behind a screen, so our goal in events should be to disconnect from that screen and forge genuine connections."

Advice for her younger self:

"Wear more comfortable shoes. I’m only half kidding… That used to be the 'uniform' for the industry: stockings and heels. I’m so glad we have evolved past that!

Knowing where I am now, I’d tell my younger self to make friends with the professionals I admire, not get discouraged if they don’t have time for me, but stay persistent and learn from them. Help that colleague to get ahead. As you develop your skill set, bring others along with you. The saying 'we rise by lifting others' is so very true.

Don’t be afraid to not have the answer; say yes to anything that can help you build your knowledge base and skill set. Learn when to set healthy boundaries that help you show up to every project and meeting as the best version of yourself. Self-care isn’t selfish; it can save your life. That’s a longer story, though, but it’s a big part of the reason why I so genuinely walk my talk."

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Patay

An event she'll never forget:

"The event I’ll never forget attending was my first major industry show nearly 20 years ago. I remember walking into that giant room and thinking, 'Aha! I’ve found you! Here are my people,' and to this day, I’m still connected with so many of those people. They’re colleagues and friends; I found where I was supposed to be.

My favorite events I’ve produced have been when I’m brought in as an EP to add surprise-and-delight elements to an existing production. When a show with 45,000 attendees comes to you to ask you to elevate the experience, create something that will wow the guests, and do it in a way that is genuine to the brand and inclusive of the various types of attendees, and then they give you the nickname Olivia Pope? Just wow.

Full transparency: I had to Google Olivia Pope because I’m not a huge TV watcher, and that was one of the best compliments I could have received. That, and seeing the clients and event team with such huge smiles because what we added wowed even them—the ones who have seen it all—is one of the memories that I’ll carry with me forever."

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"I’d want my legacy to be one of authenticity and generosity. Being able to show up as your whole self and be accepted exactly as you are is a humbling experience, and our industry has embraced me. I’m wildly grateful for that.

And generosity isn’t just monetary, although if you have the ability to do so, I highly suggest donating to the SEARCH Foundation. *wink, wink*

Being generous with our time and our knowledge is one of the greatest gifts we can give. I aim to be present and in the moment when I engage with the industry, and that’s a legacy I hope is carried on for generations to come. As far as impact, if I’ve made even one person feel seen, heard, or given them a seat at a table not previously available to them, then I’ve done my job."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"I’m most excited to see this brilliant new generation of professionals take what we’ve built and further evolve it. Many of us worked together in the trenches to create this space that has provided our industry with best practices, professional accreditations, industry givebacks, and foundations for sustainable growth. Now, we get to watch as we hand these to our future leaders and say, 'How would you do this better?'"

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.