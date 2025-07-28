BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway

The SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX is behind some of the most inventive, fan-first experiences in the entertainment world today.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Kenya Hardaway has spent nearly two decades redefining how entertainment brands engage their audiences. As SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX, where she’s worked since 2006, she leads a team that brings the network’s acclaimed shows to life through immersive, story-driven experiences—ranging from sound-centric art installations to multisensory dinners to events staged inside working laundromats

Based in Los Angeles and named to our Industry Innovators list in 2018, Hardaway is known for marrying cutting-edge technology with cultural relevance to build buzz—and viewership—for FX’s programming. Before joining the network, she spent nearly a decade in kids’ entertainment; today, she continues to challenge the entertainment industry to think beyond photo ops and create emotionally resonant, unforgettable experiences.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"My role has expanded to encompass consumer engagements of all types across multiple platforms. Consumers have grown accustomed to an on-demand, personalized entertainment experience, so my work has evolved to meet that expectation with a focus on nontraditional tactics. What has stayed consistent is my need to adapt to changes in the industry and the world at large; it’s always something new, and that’s what I love most about my job." The SOUNDFX campaign in 2021 tapped three different artists, who were each tasked with creating a sensory, sound-focused experience built around the TV genres of drama, comedy, and horror. The Chicago installation, which focused on the comedy genre and was created by artist Emilie Baltz, featured a six-sided harp. Attendees were encouraged to play it to create soundbites from popular FX comedies. See more: Inside FX's Series of Sensory Activations That Promoted Its Popular ShowsThe SOUNDFX campaign in 2021 tapped three different artists, who were each tasked with creating a sensory, sound-focused experience built around the TV genres of drama, comedy, and horror. The Chicago installation, which focused on the comedy genre and was created by artist Emilie Baltz, featured a six-sided harp. Attendees were encouraged to play it to create soundbites from popular FX comedies. See more: Inside FX's Series of Sensory Activations That Promoted Its Popular ShowsPhoto: Courtesy of FX

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The advent of the smartphone, namely the Apple iPhone, made a huge impact on how we produce and plan events today. When the smartphone became ubiquitous, it expanded the audience beyond the physical event space. Not only could guests capture their experience, but with a smartphone they could share it with their own audience across social media. The FOMO became real, and the industry hasn’t been the same since."

Advice for her younger self:

"There are so many things I would tell my younger self. Capture more photo and video content of your work! I didn’t capture as much early on and I wish I had an archive to revisit. Trust your instincts! It took me a while to feel confident in my decisions. Pack snacks! Because low blood sugar is not your friend. And ask for help when you need it! That’s why you built a great team." In May, FX celebrated the season premiere of its new comedy Adults by transforming one of the most mundane markers of adulthood—laundry day—into a multisensory, all-day-and-night experience. Playfully named “Suds and Sounds,” the bicoastal activation turned two working laundromats into high-energy celebrations. See more: 5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World LocationsIn May, FX celebrated the season premiere of its new comedy Adults by transforming one of the most mundane markers of adulthood—laundry day—into a multisensory, all-day-and-night experience. Playfully named “Suds and Sounds,” the bicoastal activation turned two working laundromats into high-energy celebrations. See more: 5 Tips for Producing Events in Real-World LocationsPhoto: Courtesy of FX

An event she'll never forget:

"I’m going to go way back on this one. My eighth birthday party was at a roller-skating rink, and it was the first event I ever helped produce. For weeks leading up to the party, I would go to the rink and see which songs people were most excited to skate to, so I knew what to request. I wanted to be involved in every aspect and no doubt drove my mother crazy. 

It was the first time I was more focused on the guests’ experience rather than my own. When the big day came, I spent a lot of time watching for reactions to see if things landed as I’d hoped. And now, I do that for a living!"

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"Legacy is a big word. Ultimately, I hope I provided inspiration for other event professionals and created a safe space for my colleagues to do their best work." FX took immersive horror to new heights with the 2024 launch of Grotesquerie, the latest spine-chilling series from Ryan Murphy. To mark the premiere, the network hosted a macabre dining experience dubbed The Feast—complete with flickering lights, illuminated stained glass, and ballet dancers in custom “meat” dresses. See more: FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New ShowFX took immersive horror to new heights with the 2024 launch of Grotesquerie, the latest spine-chilling series from Ryan Murphy. To mark the premiere, the network hosted a macabre dining experience dubbed The Feast—complete with flickering lights, illuminated stained glass, and ballet dancers in custom “meat” dresses. See more: FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New ShowPhoto: Courtesy of FX

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"After 25 years, I continue to be amazed by how adaptable the events industry is and how that adaptability has led to great innovations. I’m excited to see how new event tech and AI-powered solutions can be used to customize the guest experience and drive sustainable events."

Kenya Hardaway and her team recently celebrated FX's buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World with a dinner party that used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting. See more: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Opinion & Experts
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
The SOUNDFX campaign tapped three different artists, who were each tasked with creating a sensory experience built around the genres of drama, comedy and horror. The Chicago installation, which focused on the comedy genre and was created by artist Emilie Baltz, featured a six-sided harp.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2022: FX
Hardaway joined the FX promotions team in 2006.
Brands & Event Pros
Event Innovators 2018: Kenya Hardaway
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
The vice president of events and production design at Dick Clark Productions has long been crafting experiences that help elevate brands.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
The senior director of experiential marketing for ESPN has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
The chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation has been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events.
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lance Fensterman
The CEO of Fanatics Events has built a career creating moments where passion, community, and pop culture collide.
Bb25 Most Influential Fensterman L
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League's Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta
The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kristin
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll
The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.
Bb25 Most Influential Carroll L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss
The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh
The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Don
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris
The event industry consultant and founder of Boldpush has become a trusted voice in the world of business events.
Bb25 Most Influential Solaris J
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Bob Spiegel
The chef and founder of Pinch Food Design transforms catering into an interactive art form, rethinking how guests experience food at events.
Bb25 Most Influential Spiegel B
