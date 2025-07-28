BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway

Kenya Hardaway has spent nearly two decades redefining how entertainment brands engage their audiences. As SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX, where she’s worked since 2006, she leads a team that brings the network’s acclaimed shows to life through immersive, story-driven experiences—ranging from sound-centric art installations to multisensory dinners to events staged inside working laundromats.

Based in Los Angeles and named to our Industry Innovators list in 2018, Hardaway is known for marrying cutting-edge technology with cultural relevance to build buzz—and viewership—for FX’s programming. Before joining the network, she spent nearly a decade in kids’ entertainment; today, she continues to challenge the entertainment industry to think beyond photo ops and create emotionally resonant, unforgettable experiences.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"My role has expanded to encompass consumer engagements of all types across multiple platforms. Consumers have grown accustomed to an on-demand, personalized entertainment experience, so my work has evolved to meet that expectation with a focus on nontraditional tactics. What has stayed consistent is my need to adapt to changes in the industry and the world at large; it’s always something new, and that’s what I love most about my job." Photo: Courtesy of FX

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The advent of the smartphone, namely the Apple iPhone, made a huge impact on how we produce and plan events today. When the smartphone became ubiquitous, it expanded the audience beyond the physical event space. Not only could guests capture their experience, but with a smartphone they could share it with their own audience across social media. The FOMO became real, and the industry hasn’t been the same since."

Advice for her younger self:

"There are so many things I would tell my younger self. Capture more photo and video content of your work! I didn’t capture as much early on and I wish I had an archive to revisit. Trust your instincts! It took me a while to feel confident in my decisions. Pack snacks! Because low blood sugar is not your friend. And ask for help when you need it! That’s why you built a great team." Photo: Courtesy of FX

An event she'll never forget:

"I’m going to go way back on this one. My eighth birthday party was at a roller-skating rink, and it was the first event I ever helped produce. For weeks leading up to the party, I would go to the rink and see which songs people were most excited to skate to, so I knew what to request. I wanted to be involved in every aspect and no doubt drove my mother crazy.

It was the first time I was more focused on the guests’ experience rather than my own. When the big day came, I spent a lot of time watching for reactions to see if things landed as I’d hoped. And now, I do that for a living!"

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"Legacy is a big word. Ultimately, I hope I provided inspiration for other event professionals and created a safe space for my colleagues to do their best work." Photo: Courtesy of FX

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"After 25 years, I continue to be amazed by how adaptable the events industry is and how that adaptability has led to great innovations. I’m excited to see how new event tech and AI-powered solutions can be used to customize the guest experience and drive sustainable events."

