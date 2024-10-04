LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK—FX took immersive horror to new heights with the launch of Grotesquerie, the latest spine-chilling series from Ryan Murphy. To mark the premiere, the network didn’t just invite fans to watch—they plunged them headfirst into the eerie world of the show through a series of chilling, one-of-a-kind experiences designed to thrill and unsettle.

FX worked in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency on the campaign, which kicked off with a “Symphony of Screams.” To compose the piece, FX harvested screams from fans through both in-person scream chambers and a nationwide “call to scream.” The screams were then woven into a track by Grammy-winning producer Blake Slatkin, creating a hauntingly unique soundtrack for the show’s debut.

Photo: Courtesy of FX “The idea of capturing screams in order to create something was very intriguing for us,” said Kenya Hardaway, FX Networks' senior vice president of integrated promotions and multiplatform marketing. “Screams are a by-product of fear, so to use them to create a song seemed fitting for Grotesquerie."

To capture these visceral sounds, FX set up scream chambers in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York on Friday, the 13th of September. The scream chambers resembled oversize telephone booths, and fans were invited to step inside and interact with a vintage phone handset where they heard a call-to-action message requesting their screams. In a fun twist, the booth had responsive lights and a scream meter that measured the power of the participant’s output.

The campaign also featured a digital element, allowing fans nationwide to participate by submitting their screams via Instagram and TikTok. The resulting "Symphony of Screams" dropped on social media and major music platforms on Sept. 27, featuring the screams of the many fans who participated. Photo: Courtesy of FX

Following the "Symphony of Screams," FX invited fans to indulge in a macabre dining experience dubbed The Feast, also created in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency. This immersive event was hosted in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 at The Hollywood Athletic Club and in New York on Sept. 25 at the Angel Orensanz Center.

Upon arrival at the 21-and-up event, guests were immersed in a narrative-driven experience, starting with an escape room inspired by detective Lois Tryon’s office from the series. Attendees were greeted by a detective and tasked with solving a riddle, collecting clues from an anonymous caller and a custom crime board. Once solved, they gained access to the dining area, where more surprises awaited. Photo: Courtesy of FX

“FX’s Grotesquerie introduces the audience to a rich environment, and we knew the importance of immersing fans in that world ahead of the premiere,” explained Hardaway. “We played into the idea of a feast and created an event where guests were invited to indulge—but also questioned exactly what they were feasting on.”

The event's four-course menu was as eerie as the ambiance, with dishes like split bone marrow and braised short ribs. “When we decided to lean into the feast concept, our goal was to create a delicious yet unsettling menu to play into our themes," she added. "Taking inspiration from the series storyline, our menu was crafted to feature adventurous dishes that would delight and terrify our guests.” Photo: Courtesy of FX Photo: Courtesy of FX Photo: Courtesy of FX

Beyond the meal, the dining space immersed guests in the show's themes through flickering lights, illuminated stained glass, and ballet dancers in custom “meat” dresses, adding a theatrical touch to the night’s chilling atmosphere. “FX’s Grotesquerie is about the hunt for a serial killer, and every element of the event was designed to tell that story artfully” noted Hardaway. Photo: Courtesy of FX Photo: Courtsy of FX

These experiential moments were crucial to FX’s strategy in promoting Grotesquerie, noted Hardaway. “These types of engagements are key to driving excitement around the launch of a series. We know the audience is more likely to sample the show when they’ve invested in these moments and feel connected to the story.” Photo: Courtesy of FX Photo: Courtesy of FX Photo: Courtesy of FX

Grotesquerie, starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Travis Kelce, premiered on Sept. 25.