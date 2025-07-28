BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss

The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Mindy Weiss wants her clients to dream, because she wants to bring those exact dreams to life. She's long been considered a go-to event planner by celebrities—from the likes of the Kardashians to Ciara and Russell Wilson—and has become known for working with them on over-the-top social events. Based in Los Angeles, Weiss also handles corporate and charity clients with her company, Mindy Weiss Party Consultants, and is even a bestselling author.

Her vision and creativity have long been admired by BizBash; she's made our Top Designers list multiple years. Today, it's easy to see her influence—dare we say she might've even been the reason why the adjective "Instagram-worthy" came to fruition in the events world? After more than 30 years in the business, she's still finding ways to challenge herself. And we're eager to catch a front-row seat.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"I can’t quit! I’ve been quitting since I was 28 years old. And I’m still making the same mistakes, so I guess that’s been pretty consistent! But in all seriousness, there’s been a consistent demand for events. The popularity of entertaining and hosting events has never waned. Events continue to happen, despite changes in the market and world around us. There’s always been a constant demand for parties in my world.

What’s changed over the years is price and how that impacts the client experience. I think as prices have risen significantly in the market, clients have become more demanding because they feel they want to get their money’s worth. They want the experience to be worth what they are paying. So when costs for what it takes to plan an event change significantly, the client expectation changes as well."

"There's always been a constant demand for parties in my world," Weiss says.

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"I think Pinterest has had the biggest impact. Now, most clients come in with an opinion and a Pinterest board. They are so much more organized because of all the online inspiration available to them. Not everything on their board might fit their budget, but it gives me a great sense of what they’re going for right from the start, and it used to be much harder for clients to articulate that."

Advice for her younger self:

"Understand the level of commitment this job demands. You can’t half-ass it. This is a 100%, all-or-nothing kind of career because you're responsible for people’s memories. There’s no phoning it in. You need real passion and unwavering dedication every single time. You have to show up, do the work, and put in the effort required to be in this business. It’s a lifetime commitment, not just a 9-5."

An event she'll never forget:

"My son Jesse’s recent wedding. We both had lots of ideas. I didn’t expect my own child to surprise me with his creativity, but he did. He had the greatest ideas! It was really an unforgettable experience, not just the wedding day but the entire planning process together. It was a great reminder that I’m still learning. I was genuinely surprised by what he proposed and how he pushed me creatively. It was a very special in so many ways."

"I want to give people possibilities so that they can dream, and then bring those dreams to life," Weiss says.

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"I think I’ve had an impact on the industry by slowly elevating events beyond what the traditional rulebook said a wedding or event should be. I stepped off the page and created environments in new ways, spaces people genuinely wanted to be part of. Now people don’t want to leave a party, even when it’s time to go home!

And I hope that when I’m done, people will say these events inspired them. In that sense, I think I’m achieving what I set out to do. I want to give people possibilities so that they can dream, and then bring those dreams to life. I hope people will say I sparked that belief in them. Not just through the design, but through the idea that they can dream, create, and bring something extraordinary to reality."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"What excites me most is how much clients are challenging me creatively. It’s not just me challenging myself to think outside the box. Clients today have incredible visions, and that inspires me. And I love to be inspired by others. Their ideas might not always be in their budget, but the true collaboration between my team and our clients continues to evolve in really special ways. Today’s clients are doing their homework. They come in informed, they’ve done their research on vendors and what’s possible, and that makes the planning process that much more exciting."

