BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh

The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
There might be no bigger cheerleader of business event tourism than Don Welsh. He has held positions with almost every sector within the travel and tourism industry (he started his career as a baggage loader for United Airlines in Baltimore) and is currently at the helm of Destinations International, a global trade association for DMOs and tourism bureaus. 

He has undoubtedly transformed DI since taking the reins in 2016, building a new organization that now serves more than 750 destinations around the world. He continues to passionately spotlight the essential work DMOs do to positively impact events—and the communities where they're held.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"I transitioned from the hotel industry to the world of destination management and marketing some 23 years ago. While the industries are different, I believe the core principles are the same, and they remain constant: Lead by example, treat people how you would like to be treated, and understand the need to serve both your internal and external customer. 

The most significant difference of working with destination organizations is that they have the elevated privilege and also responsibility of supporting and advancing the destination where they are located."

Welsh has long been a champion of destination marketing organizations.Welsh has long been a champion of destination marketing organizations.Photo: Courtesy of Destinations International

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"About a decade ago, planners began to convey to destinations the importance of showcasing not only meeting and event venues of all sizes, but locations for attendees to experience the destination as a resident would enjoy: local restaurants, attractions, clubs, retail establishments, and more. This will only grow in importance as event participants look for new and unique experiences. 

The days of flying into a destination, spending a couple of days in an event venue, and then flying out are over. Every destination has so much to offer to make an event unique, impactful, and memorable—and this has become a key expectation for event participants."

Advice for his younger self:

"I would tell my younger self, 'Slow down, ask more questions, don’t be as impulsive, and park your ego.'"

An event he'll never forget:

"I was president and CEO of Choose Chicago when it was selected to host the NFL Draft after decades of the event as a very successful made-for-television event at Radio City Music Hall in Rockefeller Center, New York City. Together with the vision of the NFL, we helped expose Lollapalooza, a major rock music festival taking place every year in Chicago, and innovated many of the concepts now seen in the current NFL Draft, which has expanded into a multiday event featuring not only the draft, but entertainment, local food and beverage, and other activities that capture the essence of the host destination."

What he hopes his legacy will be:

"I hope my legacy will be a continuation of momentum and awareness of the impact and essential role of destination organizations. We have made tremendous strides in conveying the importance and results of our work, particularly to local stakeholders and elected leaders, but we must never presume that this awareness or support will always be there when taxpayer money is involved. 

A sustained effort at conveying the strong positive economic, community, and other benefits of the industry requires compelling data on local impacts through success stories and storytelling that showcases how destination organizations are not optional, but essential."

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:

"It is clear to almost everyone that AI is playing a growing role in helping to create the best experience for events, large and small. However, nothing will replace the local knowledge and experience of the local destination organization, local event planners, and local community to bring to events the human element that can never be replaced by technology."

