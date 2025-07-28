BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia

Jitter Garcia is a must-watch event prof with deep expertise in live entertainment, brand partnerships, and high-profile event execution. Early in her career, she helped shape The Wall Street Journal's global events strategy into what it is today. Following experiential marketing stints at Discovery Channel and Univision, Garcia is now leading events and production design at the legendary Dick Clark Productions.

There, she leads the development of elevated experiences across all touchpoints, from premium hospitality and brand activations to red carpet strategy (hello, Golden Globes!) and end-to-end attendee journey. We've long admired her work ethic and her expertise in crafting experiences that help elevate brands and drive measurable impact.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"The role has expanded from executing logistics to influencing creative, strategy, and revenue—all while managing the full 360 of production. What’s stayed consistent is the core mission: Create unforgettable, seamless experiences that celebrate talent and connect audiences. Budgets have grown more complex, and while we’re often asked to do more with less, the expectation for innovation and impact has only increased."

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"The integration of digital content capture and social-sharing moments has become essential—events are no longer just for the people in the room, but for millions watching online. AI, immersive design, and real-time data have also changed how we program, personalize, and measure success. But it’s not just the tech—it’s how we use it to deepen emotional resonance."

Advice for her younger self:

"Trust your instincts, ask the question even if it feels uncomfortable, and speak up early. Learn to advocate for yourself the way you do for your clients and your events. Also—rest is part of the work."

On producing her first Golden Globes, Jitter says: 'It was months of high-stakes planning and long hours, but incredibly rewarding to help shape a show with global visibility.'On producing her first Golden Globes, Jitter says: "It was months of high-stakes planning and long hours, but incredibly rewarding to help shape a show with global visibility."Photo: Courtesy of Dick Clark Productions

An event she'll never forget:

"The Golden Globes will always stand out as one of the most iconic events I’ve worked on because it was my first time producing it, and the sheer scope, prestige, and pressure of delivering for such a legendary brand made it unforgettable. It was months of high-stakes planning and long hours, but incredibly rewarding to help shape a show with global visibility. The fact that I get to produce culturally significant moments that are part of entertainment history we all grow up watching is still a little surreal to me—and something I’m genuinely grateful for every day."

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"I hope I’m remembered as someone who elevated experiences from both a creative and human lens—someone who saw around corners, made people feel seen, and helped redefine how talent, brands, and audiences come together in meaningful ways."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed: 

"There’s a renewed appetite for intentionality. We’re moving beyond just spectacle to designing events that are more thoughtful, inclusive, and immersive. The possibilities feel bigger than ever—not just to entertain, but to inspire and connect on a deeper level."

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.

