BizBash Most Influential: Bob Spiegel

The chef and founder of Pinch Food Design transforms catering into an interactive art form, rethinking how guests experience food at events.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Bb25 Most Influential Spiegel B

It’s all-too easy for event catering to be boring. But one thing you can say about Bob Spiegel—and the food he creates as chef and founder of Pinch Food Design—is that he’s never boring. A self-described “experiential chef,” Spiegel has been working in the catering world since 1983, classically trained by Glorious Food’s Jean-Claude Nedelec. His style, though, couldn’t feel more modern.

At Pinch, which he launched in 2011, Spiegel blurs the lines between food, art, and design, crafting playful, unexpected ways for guests to interact with what’s on their plate (or above their heads). It’s no wonder we named him one of our Event Design Rebels back in 2018—and he’s still making us rethink how food functions at events.

How his role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years: 

"I was classically trained in off-premise catering as the sous chef of Glorious Food in the '80s. I know every aspect of a catered party. This foundation has helped me create food and bar experiences based on the needs of NYC catering. Most of our chefs have been with me for 10+ years, and because of their knowledge in our product, I can spend my time inventing new fun engaging ways to eat and serve food. 

My curiosity, determination, and hopefulness has never been stronger. It's what drives me. It's what made Pinch Food Design change catering forever. I remember doing the first BizBash trade show at Javits some 20 years ago, where I was solely food-focused—and now I am an experiential chef. Caviar decadence with nori fish cracker, uni, and caviar, served on Pinch Food Design’s STREAM pop-up—crafted from reclaimed ocean plastic as part of the team’s commitment to sustainable design.Caviar decadence with nori fish cracker, uni, and caviar, served on Pinch Food Design’s STREAM pop-up—crafted from reclaimed ocean plastic as part of the team’s commitment to sustainable design.Photo: Courtesy of Pinch Food Design

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today: 

"When I started cooking, there was no such thing as a foodie. Now everyone takes pictures of food and puts foodie on their resume. Food and experiences have collided, and social media has been there every step of the way to document the process. It was the perfect time for Pinch to invent 'food furniture' and make food interactive like only a large event gathering can do."

Advice for his younger self: 

"Looking back, I love the route I took. Food first; I cooked in Italy and Asia for a long period of time. I never focused on fame, the money, or owning my own company. If I were to give my younger self advice, it would be: Stay on course, don't second-guess yourself, parties are in your blood, and absorb as much as you can." A pizza sandwich with tomato pizza, burrata, and spinach, served on Pinch Food Design’s playful 'pizza party' display.A pizza sandwich with tomato pizza, burrata, and spinach, served on Pinch Food Design’s playful "pizza party" display.Photo: Courtesy of Pinch Food Design

An event he'll never forget:  

"We love it when clients let Pinch be Pinch—letting us bring our food design inventions and challenging us to put on a show and inspire their guests. They get a good ROI that way, too. We catered this large YouTube event and I remember their techy guests commenting on our chef's table and fritter wall saying, 'Now that is cool technology.' Tech saw our tech."

What he hopes his legacy will be: 

"Many people in the industry and in the food world call me the GOAT or the legend. I know I have changed catering forever. I was credited for creating the spoon as an hor d'oeuvres vessel in the '90s. 

With Pinch, we have changed the way the world thinks about catering with our pop-ups, interactions, inter-courses, and interactive bars. We have made it fun, inspiring, beautiful, tasty, mind-blowing, and provocative. We are copied all over the world, and we love it. We have heard of clients asking other caterers to 'Pinch it up.'" Chiles en nogada with dried fruit, walnuts, almonds, and a salsa verde tortilla, served on Pinch Food Design’s Orbit pop-up. 'Its confetti pattern also tells the story of how we integrate sustainability into all of our designs,' says Spiegel.Chiles en nogada with dried fruit, walnuts, almonds, and a salsa verde tortilla, served on Pinch Food Design’s Orbit pop-up. "Its confetti pattern also tells the story of how we integrate sustainability into all of our designs," says Spiegel.Photo: Courtesy of Pinch Food Design

What excites him most about where the industry is headed:  

"We are only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to new ways to experience food and beverages at events. At Pinch, we have a very high stack of creative concepts waiting to be fully designed and implemented, and most are mind-boggling: conveyor belts, rolling egg tracks, edible paintings. I see more and more clients taking risks to feed their guests in new interactive and adventurous ways. We are not only ready for the future; we're excited about it."

