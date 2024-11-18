Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Canva Create

Graphic design platform Canva transformed a previously exclusive corporate keynote into a sprawling, public-facing festival for 3,500 attendees.

Claire Hoffman
November 18, 2024
In addition to connecting to the Canva community of educators, creators, small businesses, corporate teams, and enterprise industry leaders, the brand used Canva Create to unveil its latest features—including enhanced AI capabilities and an interface redesign—as well as to formally launch Canva Enterprise.
Photo: Desmond Studios

The basics: For its largest event to date, graphic design platform Canva transformed a previously exclusive corporate keynote into a sprawling, public-facing festival of creativity, drawing 3,500 attendees and 2.5 million online viewers for a day filled with innovation, design, and digital exploration in Los Angeles. Canva Create, which took place on May 23, 2024, was a partnership between creative and experiential agency Public School and Canva’s internal experiential, marketing, and partnership teams. 

Canva has hosted several iterations of Canva Create in the past, though it was always positioned as a live keynote experience for “Canvanauts” (employees of the brand) along with a post-event livestream presentation for a global audience. But this year, for the first time, Canva decided to open the live experience to the public with a full-day creative festival featuring keynotes, product demos, thought leadership panels, workshops, community spotlights, and more. 

The power of programming: The daylong event included an impressive lineup of more than 50 speakers. “Our stage programming was the heart of the event experience,” said Rob Blasko, vice president of strategy and brand for Public School, noting that content was hosted on three formal stages in addition to a guided demo space.

The Create Stage in the venue’s YouTube Theater hosted keynotes and panels from the likes of Bob Iger, Mindy Kaling, and Adam Grant, while the Design & Innovation Stage featured sessions curated by Fast Company and moderated by Mark Wilson and Damian Slattery. The Canva for You Stage, meanwhile, spotlighted Canva users—ranging from individual content creators to enterprise clients like Salesforce and Expedia Group—who discussed various ways to use the Canva platform, while the Canva Learning Studio hosted micro-sessions. 'The Create Stage, our largest stage, featured our opening keynote presentation and keynote speakers and panels—as well as an amazing panel discussion on 'Being a Force for Good' (one of Canva’s core values) featuring Mychal the Librarian, artist Thomas Dambo, and education advocate Zuriel Oduwole,' said Blasko."The Create Stage, our largest stage, featured our opening keynote presentation and keynote speakers and panels—as well as an amazing panel discussion on 'Being a Force for Good' (one of Canva’s core values) featuring Mychal the Librarian, artist Thomas Dambo, and education advocate Zuriel Oduwole," said Blasko.Photo: Desmond Studios

Guests could also attend hands-on demo sessions at the Canva Learning Studio, where the Canva Consultations experience offered personalized, one-on-one sessions with Canva staffers. Beyond demo stations, the Canva Learning Lab also hosted micro-sessions hosted by Canvanauts, including workshops on creating social videos, developing internal comms materials, using Magic Studio AI tools effectively, and more. Guests could also attend hands-on demo sessions at the Canva Learning Studio, where the Canva Consultations experience offered personalized, one-on-one sessions with Canva staffers. The lab also hosted micro-sessions hosted by Canvanauts, including workshops on creating social videos, developing internal comms materials, using Magic Studio AI tools effectively, and more.Guests could also attend hands-on demo sessions at the Canva Learning Studio, where the Canva Consultations experience offered personalized, one-on-one sessions with Canva staffers. The lab also hosted micro-sessions hosted by Canvanauts, including workshops on creating social videos, developing internal comms materials, using Magic Studio AI tools effectively, and more.Photo: Desmond Studios

Overcoming a tricky venue layout: “Finding the right venue for Canva Create was most certainly one of our biggest challenges,” said Blasko, noting that the team explored more than 50 venues in the Los Angeles area, looking for a location that could hold the target guest count, ensure a proper guest flow, be easily accessible from across the city, be sustainability conscious, and have an energy that was on brand for Canva. “We knew that a convention center or hotel venue wouldn’t be the right fit for the experience, and I think we found a good pick in Hollywood Park." 

While the event was hosted on a single campus, the main stage was physically located in a different space from the other programming and activations, Blasko added. “While it was only a short distance between the two areas, it did require a trip down stairs or in an elevator—which meant we had to create the right balance of programming to assure guests would travel back and forth between each space, and without causing any guest flow issues,” he explained. “Between our marquee programming on our main stage and our interactive elements on the plaza, I think we landed on a great mix of elements across the property.” 'The DIY Swag Shop offered custom gradient tote bags, in a rainbow of Canva colors, for guests to take home,' said Blasko. 'After selecting a bag color, they were invited to pick from a huge selection of patches—re-creations of iconic Canva interface elements—that were then pressed onto their totes. These completely custom and sustainable giveaways were a huge hit!'"The DIY Swag Shop offered custom gradient tote bags, in a rainbow of Canva colors, for guests to take home," said Blasko. "After selecting a bag color, they were invited to pick from a huge selection of patches—re-creations of iconic Canva interface elements—that were then pressed onto their totes. These completely custom and sustainable giveaways were a huge hit!"Photo: Desmond Studios

Embracing the "cringe": Yes, Blasko has seen the tweets criticizing the moment in the keynote presentation that included a rap performance about Canva's enterprise-ready product. “Some have deemed it ‘cringe,’ a tech company trying to be ‘cool.’ But honestly, that moment in the show was perfect,” he said. “It was fun and cheeky, just like the Canva brand.”

Not to mention, it fulfilled many of the event’s objectives—not only by getting people talking about Canva Enterprise (the moment has more than 50 million views and counting, and was a Twitter/X trending topic), but also by being “bold, unique, and totally ownable,” Blasko pointed out. “In a sea of formulaic and boring product announcement moments, Canva Create offered a refreshing experience for guests—and that’s something we’ll continue to champion for Canva, and any other brands that dare to do something different.”

He added, “Honestly, brands willing to be courageous like that are our favorite partners.” Ultimately, what stands out the most to Blasko is the sense of joy he observed in attendees. “The Canva community is so friendly, cheerful, and kind,” he said. “The atmosphere was welcoming and quite electric, and the activations and event programming gave guests the space to connect, meet new friends, and celebrate creativity and Canva. It was quite a sight to see a teacher from rural Iowa swapping design tips with a marketer from a small business in Phoenix, all among the festival environment in Los Angeles.”Ultimately, what stands out the most to Blasko is the sense of joy he observed in attendees. “The Canva community is so friendly, cheerful, and kind,” he said. “The atmosphere was welcoming and quite electric, and the activations and event programming gave guests the space to connect, meet new friends, and celebrate creativity and Canva. It was quite a sight to see a teacher from rural Iowa swapping design tips with a marketer from a small business in Phoenix, all among the festival environment in Los Angeles.”Photo: Desmond Studios

