Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Zelis Forum

This year's conference combined high-tech elements, personalization, and local flair to create an engaging and innovative journey.

Claire Hoffman
November 18, 2024
In a fun, Texas-style surprise-and-delight moment, the Zelis CEO entered the forum on horseback. 'Each year, we strive to dream up the unexpected, transforming every event into an experience our customers eagerly anticipate and remember long after,' said Zelis' Erin Brophy. 'We excel at surprising our audience, embracing bold creative risks, and delivering personalized experiences that consistently exceed and set new industry standards.'
In a fun, Texas-style surprise-and-delight moment, the Zelis CEO entered the forum on horseback. "Each year, we strive to dream up the unexpected, transforming every event into an experience our customers eagerly anticipate and remember long after," said Zelis' Erin Brophy. "We excel at surprising our audience, embracing bold creative risks, and delivering personalized experiences that consistently exceed and set new industry standards."
Photo: Walt for photodept.com

The basics: Zelis Forum 2024 took place from May 13-15 at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. The conference—which brought together 500 Zelis clients and partners to showcase the newest healthcare technology—aimed to highlight the company’s leadership in the field and leave a lasting impression on attendees, all through an event that mirrored the sophistication and reliability Zelis’ clients expect from its cutting-edge technology.

Wilson Dow Group handled creative event production for the forum, including developing the speaker presentations, while McKibben & Associates handled global meeting and event production. This year, speakers including author and surgeon Dr. Marty Makary, actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, and researcher Dan Buettner discussed how to navigate the healthcare industry's challenges while staying resilient, focused, and future-ready. 'Every year, the keynote speakers at Zelis events are nothing short of showstoppers,' said Brophy. 'These speakers not only inspire but also ignite conversations that carry forward well beyond the event itself.”This year, speakers including author and surgeon Dr. Marty Makary, actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, and researcher Dan Buettner discussed how to navigate the healthcare industry's challenges while staying resilient, focused, and future-ready. "Every year, the keynote speakers at Zelis events are nothing short of showstoppers," said Brophy. "These speakers not only inspire but also ignite conversations that carry forward well beyond the event itself.”Photo: Walt for photodept.com

Tech-driven personalization: To underscore Zelis’ tech-forward identity, Wilson Dow embraced personalization through digital RFID badges, creating an interactive, reactive journey for each guest. A digital “Welcome Wall” greeted attendees upon arrival with personalized messages from Zelis’ “Let Care Flow” campaign, immersing them immediately in the forum’s tech-savvy atmosphere.

"Since this event is all about making our customers feel truly special, we designed the experience to make each attendee feel like it was crafted just for them,” said Erin Timberlake, executive producer of Wilson Dow. “We wanted them to connect with the human element that defines our Let Care Flow brand campaign.” 

As attendees navigated the venue, RFID badges synced with touchscreen displays, recognizing each individual by name and presenting tailored agendas and event highlights. These screens were reactive based on an individual's radius, so they also showed attendees information on what was happening around them and which other attendees were in similar proximity. “While we ensured the tech was both functional and cool, our ultimate goal was to provide attendees with easy access to information about their own agendas—making the attendee journey as seamless and effortless as a quick tap on the screen,” added Timberlake.

The approach was a success: 94.5% of attendees interacted with the Welcome Wall and reactive screens. What’s more, the data provided Zelis and the events team with insights on attendee behavior, informing enhancements for future events. As attendees navigated the venue, RFID badges synced with touchscreen displays, recognizing each individual by name and presenting tailored agendas and event highlights.As attendees navigated the venue, RFID badges synced with touchscreen displays, recognizing each individual by name and presenting tailored agendas and event highlights.Photo: Walt for photodept.com

Authentic Texan touches: Celebrating the event’s Texas setting, Zelis opened the general session with an unexpected sight: the CEO arriving on horseback. “Zelis doesn’t just choose venues; we curate experiences,” shared Erin Brophy, Zelis’ vice president of marketing operations. “Our aim is to immerse guests in a unique experience and location—one that feels special, memorable, and true to the spirit of the location. We understand that these thoughtful details transform an event into an unforgettable experience, leaving a lasting impression that goes far beyond the typical conference.”

Wellness-focused activities like goat yoga and scenic trail walks also offered attendees a refreshing—and Texas-inspired—balance, underscoring that Zelis’ commitment to care extends beyond technology. Evening entertainment also brought Texas culture to life, with a lakeside welcome party featuring a local Austin band, a fireworks show, a longhorn steer, and local typewriter poets crafting custom poems. “Each location is handpicked to create a space that fosters networking, growth, and learning, bringing attendees to places they wouldn’t ordinarily visit,” said Brophy.“Each location is handpicked to create a space that fosters networking, growth, and learning, bringing attendees to places they wouldn’t ordinarily visit,” said Brophy.Photo: Walt for photodept.com

Giving back: On the second night of the event, Zelis introduced a new company initiative: the ZelisCares State Fair. Attendees played classic carnival games and won tokens they could "donate" to various nonprofits and charities. After the event, Zelis made these charitable contributions in the name of their clients and partners. 

The event, sponsored by the ZelisCares Giving Program, exemplified the company’s dedication to making a positive impact and giving back to the community, explained Brophy. “Over the past year, we’ve collaborated with more than 600 charities, offering our time and financial support through grants, matching gifts, and volunteer efforts," she said. At Zelis, we thrive on creativity and enjoy blending fun with philanthropy. This event was the perfect occasion to celebrate the spirit of giving by uniting our clients and company in a meaningful and joyful way."

