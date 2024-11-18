Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Illuminate, Uplight's Executive Forum

Uplight’s new Illuminate Executive Forum engaged attendees with field trips, thoughtful design, and collaborative learning.

Claire Hoffman
November 18, 2024
Sessions centered around topics ranging from energy equity to exploring the intersection of digitization, electrification, and decarbonization.
Photo: Eric Einstein Photography

The basics: Clean energy tech firm Uplight hosted its inaugural Executive Forum, Illuminate, April 23-25 in Chicago. The exclusive, 50-person event created a space where utilities, regulators, market analysts, and ecosystem partners could share insights, expertise, and guidance, and explore the most effective ways to improve customer satisfaction; increase resiliency; and grow reliable, flexible, clean capacity.

Making the most of Chicago: The event was hosted in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood and kicked off with a field trip to Cultivate Collective, a local organization focused on growing resilient, equitable, and vibrant communities from within. Guests were able to spend the afternoon exploring local sustainable innovation, energy equity, and environmental leadership strategies and initiatives. The forum kicked off with a field trip to Cultivate Collective, where guests spent the afternoon exploring local sustainable innovation.The forum kicked off with a field trip to Cultivate Collective, where guests spent the afternoon exploring local sustainable innovation.Photo: Eric Einstein Photography

Afterward, Uplight hosted a welcome reception at Chicago's Lazy Bird speakeasy that included classic cocktails—with fun, on-theme names like the MegaWatt Margarita and the Sustainable Spritz—plus a live jazz performer. Other events throughout the week were held at local restaurants Aba and Duck Duck Goat and meeting space The Dalcy.

“It’s equally important to include networking opportunities outside of the formal meeting setting as it is to curate an impactful and thought-provoking meeting agenda,” said Gaby Margas, founder of Margas Corporate Events, who served as the event's head planner. “In each meeting session, guests are able to dedicate their full attention to the topic at hand and provide insight from their professional experience and expertise. Then, post-session, guests can shift to a space that encourages authentic connection, community expansion, and fun! It provides a healthy blend of professional growth with personal engagement.” The events were illuminated in Uplight's branded blue and green lights.The events were illuminated in Uplight's branded blue and green lights.Photo: Eric Einstein Photography

On-theme decor: In each space, decor elements like cocktail stirrers, napkins, flower vases, notebooks, gobo lights, and uplighting were all tastefully embellished with the Uplight brand. Every detail of the event also aimed to embody the company’s sustainable mission, with details like garlands, hedge walls, and fresh flowers. Weekender bags from sustainable brand Quince were given to each guest.

Uplight wanted to be sure their session content wasn’t the only inspiring and immersive element at Illuminate,” said Margas. “When putting yourself in a meeting attendee’s perspective, it is so much easier to stay focused, curious, and collaborative in a space that makes you feel energized and excited. With the added natural blue and green soft lighting, live plants, and eco-conscious notebooks and pens at each table setting, there was no mistaking the meeting’s key themes and Uplight’s commitment to the clean energy transformation." 'In a setting that aligns with the industry’s mission, guests feel a part of an impactful and collective purpose,' said Margas, who worked with Frost Chicago on staging, lighting, setup, and tear-down support; Flower Firm on centerpieces and florals; and AirStar on staging design."In a setting that aligns with the industry’s mission, guests feel a part of an impactful and collective purpose," said Margas, who worked with Frost Chicago on staging, lighting, setup, and tear-down support; Flower Firm on centerpieces and florals; and AirStar on staging design.Photo: Eric Einstein Photography

Expanded programming: The first-time Executive Forum replaced a previous advisory board meeting, and was expanded beyond just the utility audience—instead bringing together a wide variety of energy stakeholders. Content was also expanded beyond utility program strategies, now focusing on more market insights, vision, and policy-focused content.

These changes were also reflected in the event format, which shifted from primarily panel discussions into more discussion-based and collaborative sessions. “No matter how exciting and innovative the topic is, very few meeting attendees want to sit and watch a speaker present on a slide deck for an hour!” said Margas. “The reason Uplight hosted this intimate, executive event is to inspire collaboration and encourage critical thinking. Every guest should get the chance to give their two cents when they take time from their busy schedule to attend an event.”

