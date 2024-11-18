10 Most Innovative Meetings of 2024

This year’s top business gatherings from companies like Google Cloud, Canva, and Visa show that business events can—and should—be engaging, inspiring, and memorable.

Claire Hoffman
November 18, 2024
Most Innovative Meetings Article Image 1

Now in its 14th year, our annual list of the industry’s most innovative meetings highlights the vision behind business events that are anything but ordinary. Featuring a mix of strategies from top brands like Google Cloud, Visa, Canva, and HubSpot, this year's roundup showcases the clever layouts, immersive programming formats, hyperpersonalized experiences, and tech-driven solutions that made these meetings memorable.

Each of these events underscores the power of live experiences to convey brand values, spark meaningful connections, and transform the traditional business setting into something engaging and impactful. Dive into these case studies for a dose of inspiration that proves business gatherings can be bold, purposeful, and fun.

C2 Montréal

Canva Create

Google Cloud Generate

HubSpot INBOUND

Illuminate: Uplight's Executive Forum

Money20/20 Europe

Shepard's SandboxLIVE

Sunbelt Rentals' POWERHOUSE

Visa Payments Forum

Zelis Forum

About the list: This annual feature is compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources, beginning with sifting through dozens of public nominations and conducting internal research on all meetings nominated. We encourage you to subscribe to our BizBash Buzz newsletter and follow @BizBash on social media to stay informed when nominations for future BizBash lists and features go live. We welcome any feedback you may have—you can email us here.

