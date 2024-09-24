Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
Call for Nominations: The Year's Most Innovative Meetings, Conferences, and Trade Shows

BizBash is rounding up the most creative business gatherings that have taken place since September 2023. What should be on the list?

BizBash Editors
September 24, 2024
Bb Most Innovative24 Article Image

BizBash has historically rounded up the year's most innovative meetings, conferences, trade shows, and other business-specific events that prove business doesn't have to be boring. Last year, our honorees featured events from Montreal to Las Vegas, from top companies like Wilson Dow, Google, and Walmart. 

We want to hear from you about how your business gathering showcased smart event strategies, took advantage of top tech, engaged eventgoers, and more. Our 14th annual list—publishing in November—welcomes submissions for in-person, virtual, or hybrid gatherings that took place between September 2023 and October 2024.

To nominate a meeting, conference, or trade show, fill out the form HERE before Oct. 11, 2024.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information!

Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: ManpowerGroup's Circle of Stars 'The Art of Success'
The annual business event celebrated success and reinforced company values through an over-the-top experience featuring a custom drone show, a "Summit of Success" on an actual pyramid, and more.
ManpowerGroup's annual Circle of Stars business event was designed and produced by Events of a Lifetime Productions.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: IDEOlogy Health's 2023 Texas Lung Cancer Conference
The inaugural conference flipped the stale continuing medical education format with a unique venue, music-infused programming, and a boxing-style debate between two physicians. (Yes, you read that right.)
Inspired by the conference's music venue setting, the team collaborated with Musicians on Call—a local nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients' bedsides—for daily opening live music performances. 'Whether through live performances or in videos, the carefully curated music played a pivotal role in striking the right balance of excitement and storytelling,' said Wilson Dow Group's Nikki Padavano. 'Music brought an emotional depth and energy to the space.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Horizon 2023 National Sales Meeting
An immersive stage design and emphasis on storytelling kept employees focused and inspired during a time of change.
The 1,200-attendee meeting's panoramic main stage was created with 980 LED panels spanning five screens, complemented by 225 tailor-made kinetic LED lights that shifted and synchronized with the content. 'By incorporating the overhead kinetic LED lights, we extended the stage above the audience and enhanced the sensory experience of the content by bringing it closer—as close as four feet above attendees' heads,' said Wilson Dow Group's Gino Pennacchio.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23
Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.
A professional actor served as an event guide throughout the space. 'We scripted a character that is friendly and helpful but also funny and a little irreverent,' said Opus Agency's Jason Curtis. 'We worked with a casting agent, and after 85 auditions and two callbacks, we found Brittney. Smart, hilarious, and friendly, she creates a connection with the audience that feels genuinely playful and aligned with Google's culture.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: C2 Montréal 2023
Whether they were unexpectedly crashing a "wedding" or helping program an AI-generated prime minister, guests at 2023's C2MTL business conference quickly learned to expect the unexpected.
Blending theatrical performances with unique brainstorming sessions has long been a cornerstone of C2MTL, which was born from a partnership with Cirque du Soleil.
