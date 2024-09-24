BizBash has historically rounded up the year's most innovative meetings, conferences, trade shows, and other business-specific events that prove business doesn't have to be boring. Last year, our honorees featured events from Montreal to Las Vegas, from top companies like Wilson Dow, Google, and Walmart.

We want to hear from you about how your business gathering showcased smart event strategies, took advantage of top tech, engaged eventgoers, and more. Our 14th annual list—publishing in November—welcomes submissions for in-person, virtual, or hybrid gatherings that took place between September 2023 and October 2024.

To nominate a meeting, conference, or trade show, fill out the form HERE before Oct. 11, 2024.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information!