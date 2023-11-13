Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
Join us on Dec. 7 for a virtual event that will explore the perfect balance between creativity and financial feasibility.
Register now!

Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival

Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team leaned into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at the annual event.

Claire Hoffman
November 13, 2023
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Photo: Gary He for The Wall Street Journal

BizBash's 10 Conferences That Captivate 2023 is sponsored by Pixis Drones.

The basics: The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival, the brand’s largest event of the year, does exactly what its name promises: It showcases innovative ideas around, well, everything. The 2023 event took place May 2-4, 2023, at Spring Studios in New York, and drew speakers like former first lady Michelle Obama; New York Mayor Eric Adams; and executives from companies like Slack, Ford, and Google. 

“The spirit of the festival is to create a hub of groundbreaking ideas and what we hope is extraordinary storytelling, with newsworthy and candid interviews and hands-on workshops and experiences, all offering a glimpse at the future and the trends that are transforming the way we live and work and play,” explained Helen Bassett, senior vice president of events and experiences for The Wall Street Journal and its parent company, Dow Jones. 

Upcycled materials: While The Wall Street Journal works to incorporate sustainable practices into all its events, the team knew that The Future of Everything Festival was the right place to go big. Working with their production partners at Studio Left and E2K, for example, they started considering how the event’s set design could look nice for the camera and for in-person audiences—but also have a second life.

Lindsay Meck, the brand’s executive director of production and digital strategy, reached out to GreenThumb, the community garden extension of the New York City Parks Department, to ask if they had a use for any of the event materials. While Meck at first assumed they might just want some plants, she quickly learned that elements of the stage design could actually be more useful. 

“I think it’s very important when you’re forging new sustainability relationships that you don’t make assumptions [about what they need or want],” she advised. “Ultimately, GreenThumb identified a park, Hart to Hart Community Garden in Brooklyn, and they told us what they really needed was a shade structure—which would allow them to have community meetings and also grow certain plant materials that needed height.” So, Studio Left built a modular trellis stage that could be reassembled at the park the following day. The day after the festival, the WSJ team reassembled the stage to create a shade structure and trellis at Hart to Hart Community Garden in Brooklyn, where it still stands.The day after the festival, the WSJ team reassembled the stage to create a shade structure and trellis at Hart to Hart Community Garden in Brooklyn, where it still stands.Photo: Kevin Sikorski for The Wall Street Journal

The team took a similar approach when choosing fabrics, eventually settling on 100% merino wool. The wool is completely biodegradable, as well as flame-retardant and sound-dampening, noted Meck. It also can be hung, so it doesn’t take up much space in a truck—meaning fewer carbon emissions needed for multiple deliveries.

The merino wool curtains were used to partition the lab, and the materials were later donated to a couple of different places. “We donated half of the material to a community theater in Connecticut, and the rest to a bespoke art project at the LA Design Festival,” said Meck. “The rationale there is we have these materials, we’re going to use them—how can we extend their life in a way that fulfills our goals of sustainability and looking toward the future?” Wool curtains, which were used to partition event spaces, were later repurposed by production partner Studio Left for a bespoke art project (pictured) at the LA Design Festival.Wool curtains, which were used to partition event spaces, were later repurposed by production partner Studio Left for a bespoke art project (pictured) at the LA Design Festival.Photo: Irma Hardjakusumah/Studio Left

Giving back: Inspired by the WSJ team’s own staff volunteer days, the team also incorporated the festival’s very first Giveback Day in 2023. On the third day of the event, attendees could opt in to activities at New York’s Hudson River Park or the High Line, where they spent the day working with horticultural teams. 

“At Hudson River Park, volunteers weeded garden beds, picked up trash—it may not sound like the most appealing activities, but they were learning about the ecosystem as they were doing that. And at the High Line, our volunteers helped identify plant species using an app called iNaturalist,” explained Meck. “It was all very cool for our attendees; we sold out, so to speak, of those volunteer opportunities very quickly.” Attendees helped out in local parks during the festival's first Giveback Day.Attendees helped out in local parks during the festival's first Giveback Day.Photo: Kevin Sikorski for The Wall Street Journal

Lessons learned: If you're trying to go sustainable, Meck stresses the importance of asking for help. Agency partners, for example, may have a bigger-picture view of what their other clients are doing, so likely have their own ideas. “Lean on the vendors you have and mine them for ideas, and research sustainability-focused partners,” she said, adding that explaining your goals to sponsors is a good idea too. “We got a lot of interest from our festival sponsors on this topic. There’s a lot of interest and ideas there.”

Above all, be practical. “There’s sort of an impossibility of being a fully sustainable event,” said Meck. “At some point, it’s still a mass gathering. But we took the approach of, ‘How can we chisel away at this thoughtfully, and use our creative minds cleverly to make a measurable impact?'”

Back to the full list

Learn more about our sponsor:

Pixis Drones is a market-leading drone light show company built with experiential agency DNA and a splash of Hollywood moxie. While the company is known for the drone light shows it did for Super Bowl LVI, the 2022 NBA Draft, and the 2023 NFL Draft, it has delivered shows for noteworthy B2B and B2C brands across various industries and markets.

Latest in Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
Related Stories
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
New this year, the show floor featured therapy horses from Acres for Life to show attendees how animals can help with mental health.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: NAMICon 2023
More in Meetings & Conferences
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring.
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The 15,000-attendee celebration mixed key messaging with moments of team unity and headline-grabbing entertainment—including a surprise message from Tom Cruise.
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
The inaugural event adopted a festival-like atmosphere, with two stages catering to diverse audience preferences and learning styles.
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
The largest psychedelic conference in history featured important conversations on the power and promise of psychedelics—along with some surreal art exhibits and tech-forward sponsor activations.
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: NAMICon 2023
The National Alliance on Mental Illness' annual convention featured thoughtful, inclusive programming and unique experiential touches.
New this year, the show floor featured therapy horses from Acres for Life to show attendees how animals can help with mental health.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: ManpowerGroup's Circle of Stars 'The Art of Success'
The annual business event celebrated success and reinforced company values through an over-the-top experience featuring a custom drone show, a "Summit of Success" on an actual pyramid, and more.
ManpowerGroup's annual Circle of Stars business event was designed and produced by Events of a Lifetime Productions.
Most Popular
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: IDEOlogy Health's 2023 Texas Lung Cancer Conference
The inaugural conference flipped the stale continuing medical education format with a unique venue, music-infused programming, and a boxing-style debate between two physicians. (Yes, you read that right.)
Inspired by the conference's music venue setting, the team collaborated with Musicians on Call—a local nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients' bedsides—for daily opening live music performances. 'Whether through live performances or in videos, the carefully curated music played a pivotal role in striking the right balance of excitement and storytelling,' said Wilson Dow Group's Nikki Padavano. 'Music brought an emotional depth and energy to the space.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Horizon 2023 National Sales Meeting
An immersive stage design and emphasis on storytelling kept employees focused and inspired during a time of change.
The 1,200-attendee meeting's panoramic main stage was created with 980 LED panels spanning five screens, complemented by 225 tailor-made kinetic LED lights that shifted and synchronized with the content. 'By incorporating the overhead kinetic LED lights, we extended the stage above the audience and enhanced the sensory experience of the content by bringing it closer—as close as four feet above attendees' heads,' said Wilson Dow Group's Gino Pennacchio.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23
Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.
A professional actor served as an event guide throughout the space. 'We scripted a character that is friendly and helpful but also funny and a little irreverent,' said Opus Agency's Jason Curtis. 'We worked with a casting agent, and after 85 auditions and two callbacks, we found Brittney. Smart, hilarious, and friendly, she creates a connection with the audience that feels genuinely playful and aligned with Google's culture.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: C2 Montréal 2023
Whether they were unexpectedly crashing a "wedding" or helping program an AI-generated prime minister, guests at 2023's C2MTL business conference quickly learned to expect the unexpected.
Blending theatrical performances with unique brainstorming sessions has long been a cornerstone of C2MTL, which was born from a partnership with Cirque du Soleil.
Meetings & Conferences
Call for Nominations: The Year's Most Cutting-Edge Meetings, Conferences, and Trade Shows
BizBash is rounding up the most creative business gatherings that have taken place since September 2022. What should be on the list?
Conferences That Captivate 700x467 Article Hero
Meetings & Conferences
10 Most Innovative Meetings 2022
The year’s most creative meetings, conferences, and trade shows proved that business doesn't have to be boring.
Untitled (1400 × 934 Px)
Page 1 of 14
Next Page