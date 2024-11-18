Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Visa Payments Forum

Dynamic design and smart technology set the stage for interactive, engaging experiences at this annual conference.

Claire Hoffman
November 18, 2024
This year's Visa Payments Forum was held in San Francisco for the first time.
This year's Visa Payments Forum was held in San Francisco for the first time.
Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

The basics: This year’s Visa Payments Forum took place on May 14 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event drew 2,000 attendees and featured 10 main-stage sessions with 13 presenters along with 16 curated breakout sessions with 28 presenters. The event spotlighted new product capability announcements and featured an Innovation and Solutions Marketplace. Imagination served as the creative agency and production agency in partnership with Wilson Dow GroupThis year’s conference took over 150,000 square feet of San Francisco's Moscone Center.This year’s conference took over 150,000 square feet of San Francisco's Moscone Center.Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

A collaboration-focused design: Inspired by the interconnected Visa network, the event’s visual identity, “Elemental,” reflected Visa’s collaborative spirit. This dynamic theme, rooted in Visa's brand ethos, created a vibrant graphic system that flowed seamlessly across the event space, mirroring Visa’s role in global connectivity. The adaptable, modular setup allowed for a personalized experience across the event’s 150,000 square feet, bringing Visa’s solutions to life and fostering deep engagement.

“We wanted to create a space with a cohesive look and feel for Visa while also allowing space for individualized environments for each of Visa's products,” explained Jen D'Agosta, Imagination’s head of 3D design. “The layout enhances engagement by promoting exploration and participation and encourages guests to move through the space at their own pace, discovering and experiencing different aspects of Visa's products. This flexibility and hands-on interaction can make the learning process more enjoyable and memorable, ultimately driving higher interest and retention of information.” The event spotlighted new product capability announcements and featured an Innovation and Solutions Marketplace.The event spotlighted new product capability announcements and featured an Innovation and Solutions Marketplace.Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

Technology integration: AI, a core element of Visa’s business, was woven into the event through “smart” digital experiences designed to highlight Visa’s forward-thinking technology. A central LED cube served as a focal point, showcasing Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day. Acting as the event’s “brain,” this cube—alongside digital screens around the Moscone Center—offered a blend of information, entertainment, and interactive moments.

“It’s about using technology as a tool to enhance, rather than replace, genuine interactions,” D'Agosta noted. “This means incorporating platforms that facilitate networking and communication, but in a way that encourages face-to-face engagement.” The cube served as the 'brain' for the whole event, with a series of digital screen-based signage across the Moscone Center working together to provide continuity and moments of delight as attendees moved through the space.The cube served as the "brain" for the whole event, with a series of digital screen-based signage across the Moscone Center working together to provide continuity and moments of delight as attendees moved through the space.Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

Partnerships on display: Visa’s new partnership with Red Bull Racing and Cash App in Formula One took center stage with a striking display of an actual F1 car in Visa’s livery. Attendees could step into the world of Formula One with an AI-augmented photo experience, receiving a personalized digital portrait in realistic racing gear, complete with Visa-inspired taglines.

Visa also celebrated its San Francisco roots—and the first time the Payments Forum was held in the city—by curating local experiences that spotlighted Bay Area culture. Special guests included the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, author Michael Lewis, and rock band Train, who headlined an evening event. Hosted at iconic local venues like The Conservatory at One Sansome and the Masonic Auditorium, evening gatherings featured top local chefs, mixology experiences, and photo ops.

“Offering engaging activities after-hours beyond the constraints of the day's schedule gives attendees the chance to unwind and reflect, which can lead to deeper insights and enhance the overall experience, making it memorable and enjoyable,” pointed out D'Agosta. “It fosters a sense of community and connection among attendees, allowing them to network in a more relaxed environment.” Ultimately, 100% of survey respondents thought the Visa Payments Forum provided them with a good understanding of ways their organization can partner with Visa to continue to grow their business. More than 100 one-on-one dedicated client meetings were held by sales teams throughout the event, and an “After the Forum” webinar series launched with more than 1,500 views.Ultimately, 100% of survey respondents thought the Visa Payments Forum provided them with a good understanding of ways their organization can partner with Visa to continue to grow their business. More than 100 one-on-one dedicated client meetings were held by sales teams throughout the event, and an “After the Forum” webinar series launched with more than 1,500 views.Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

