Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023

Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring.

Claire Hoffman
November 13, 2023
This feature is sponsored by Pixis Drones, a market-leading drone light show company built with experiential agency DNA and a splash of Hollywood moxie. While the company is known for the drone light shows it did for Super Bowl LVI, the 2022 NBA Draft, and the 2023 NFL Draft, it has delivered shows for noteworthy B2B and B2C brands across various industries and markets.

Now in its 13th year, BizBash's annual list of the industry's most creative meetings, conferences, trade shows, and other business gatherings has a fresh new name—but the same mix of steal-worthy inspiration from top companies like Google, The Wall Street Journal, and Walmart. 

These case studies each reinforce the power and importance of live events, particularly in a business setting. The organizers behind these creative gatherings understand that live experiences have a unique ability to reinforce a company's values, communicate crucial information, and celebrate internal successes—and that these types of business events don't have to be boring. 

From engaging stage designs and clever gamification elements to unique networking components and unforgettable incentive programs, the ideas showcased here offer a wealth of inspiration for business events of all types. Click through the links to learn more. 

C2 Montréal 2023

Google Cloud Accelerate23

Horizon 2023 National Sales Meeting

IDEOlogy Health's 2023 Texas Lung Cancer Conference

ManpowerGroup's Circle of Stars "The Art of Success"

NAMICon 2023

Psychedelic Science 2023

SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference

The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival

Walmart Associates Week 2023

About the list: This annual feature is compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources, beginning with sifting through dozens of public nominations and conducting internal research on all meetings nominated. While our features may be sponsored by standout companies, to ensure the list remains impartial, sponsors do not have the ability to review or curate any part of the list themselves.

The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
More in Meetings & Conferences
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The 15,000-attendee celebration mixed key messaging with moments of team unity and headline-grabbing entertainment—including a surprise message from Tom Cruise.
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team leaned into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at the annual event.
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
The inaugural event adopted a festival-like atmosphere, with two stages catering to diverse audience preferences and learning styles.
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023
The largest psychedelic conference in history featured important conversations on the power and promise of psychedelics—along with some surreal art exhibits and tech-forward sponsor activations.
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: NAMICon 2023
The National Alliance on Mental Illness' annual convention featured thoughtful, inclusive programming and unique experiential touches.
New this year, the show floor featured therapy horses from Acres for Life to show attendees how animals can help with mental health.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: ManpowerGroup's Circle of Stars 'The Art of Success'
The annual business event celebrated success and reinforced company values through an over-the-top experience featuring a custom drone show, a "Summit of Success" on an actual pyramid, and more.
ManpowerGroup's annual Circle of Stars business event was designed and produced by Events of a Lifetime Productions.
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: IDEOlogy Health's 2023 Texas Lung Cancer Conference
The inaugural conference flipped the stale continuing medical education format with a unique venue, music-infused programming, and a boxing-style debate between two physicians. (Yes, you read that right.)
Inspired by the conference's music venue setting, the team collaborated with Musicians on Call—a local nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients' bedsides—for daily opening live music performances. 'Whether through live performances or in videos, the carefully curated music played a pivotal role in striking the right balance of excitement and storytelling,' said Wilson Dow Group's Nikki Padavano. 'Music brought an emotional depth and energy to the space.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Horizon 2023 National Sales Meeting
An immersive stage design and emphasis on storytelling kept employees focused and inspired during a time of change.
The 1,200-attendee meeting's panoramic main stage was created with 980 LED panels spanning five screens, complemented by 225 tailor-made kinetic LED lights that shifted and synchronized with the content. 'By incorporating the overhead kinetic LED lights, we extended the stage above the audience and enhanced the sensory experience of the content by bringing it closer—as close as four feet above attendees' heads,' said Wilson Dow Group's Gino Pennacchio.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23
Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.
A professional actor served as an event guide throughout the space. 'We scripted a character that is friendly and helpful but also funny and a little irreverent,' said Opus Agency's Jason Curtis. 'We worked with a casting agent, and after 85 auditions and two callbacks, we found Brittney. Smart, hilarious, and friendly, she creates a connection with the audience that feels genuinely playful and aligned with Google's culture.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: C2 Montréal 2023
Whether they were unexpectedly crashing a "wedding" or helping program an AI-generated prime minister, guests at 2023's C2MTL business conference quickly learned to expect the unexpected.
Blending theatrical performances with unique brainstorming sessions has long been a cornerstone of C2MTL, which was born from a partnership with Cirque du Soleil.
