Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event pros are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the event and meeting industry.

1. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2023.

2. Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023

Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring.

3. 5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024

Marriott, Hilton, and Accor have each released their 2024 trend reports—and some interesting common themes have emerged.

4. Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team

As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash chats with Tessa Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.

5. Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience

The interactive exhibit space spans two floors at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and explores the band’s past, present, and future.

6. How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life

For this year’s BID event, City Harvest tingled taste buds—and all the other senses—during a one-night event that raised enough money to feed 4 million New Yorkers in need.

7. Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme

Atlanta Pride's official kickoff party evoked an “upscale, underwater boutique hotel” with iridescent color tones, video mapping, and some pretty unique ceiling decor.

8. Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23

Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.

9. How Marriott Bonvoy's Clever New Fortnite Experience Is Engaging Gen Z

Marriott has become the first hospitality brand to enter Fortnite with the new Marriott Bonvoy Land, a playful space that engages consumers with mini-games promoting four different hotel brands.

10. How Did the Walls at This Anniversary Event Turn Into Water?

Experiential agency Red Paper Heart designed a reactive light sculpture and an immersive digital water installation to engage attendees. Here's how they did it.

11. This Trade Show Was Successful Thanks to an Elevated, Modern Design

ServiceTitan's annual customer conference, known as Pantheon, gave the typical trade show a modern look. We chat with the event profs behind it.

12. 10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event

Chris Weinberg Events and PartySlate teamed up for a celestial-centric evening where event profs could network and see more than 30 vendors in action.

13. 9 Ways to Minimize Travel-Related Delays to Your Event

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 20.8% of flights have been delayed so far in 2023. Here's how to keep unexpected travel woes from ruining your event.

14. 10 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2023 Holiday Season

From splurge-worthy surprises to tasty foodie items, here's what you'll want to give to those on your list this year.

15. 7 Ways Tech Conferences Are Engaging Attendees in 2023

From lead gen-driven beauty bars to simulated motor sports to event planning via VR, here are some of the best tech conference activations from 2023.