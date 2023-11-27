Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
November 27, 2023
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Photo: Courtesy of LEO Events

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event pros are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the event and meeting industry.

1. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2023.

2. Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring.

3. 5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Marriott, Hilton, and Accor have each released their 2024 trend reports—and some interesting common themes have emerged.

4. Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash chats with Tessa Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.

5. Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
The interactive exhibit space spans two floors at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and explores the band’s past, present, and future.

6. How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
For this year’s BID event, City Harvest tingled taste buds—and all the other senses—during a one-night event that raised enough money to feed 4 million New Yorkers in need.

7. Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Atlanta Pride's official kickoff party evoked an “upscale, underwater boutique hotel” with iridescent color tones, video mapping, and some pretty unique ceiling decor.

8. Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23
Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.

9. How Marriott Bonvoy's Clever New Fortnite Experience Is Engaging Gen Z
Marriott has become the first hospitality brand to enter Fortnite with the new Marriott Bonvoy Land, a playful space that engages consumers with mini-games promoting four different hotel brands.

10. How Did the Walls at This Anniversary Event Turn Into Water?
Experiential agency Red Paper Heart designed a reactive light sculpture and an immersive digital water installation to engage attendees. Here's how they did it.

11. This Trade Show Was Successful Thanks to an Elevated, Modern Design
ServiceTitan's annual customer conference, known as Pantheon, gave the typical trade show a modern look. We chat with the event profs behind it.

12. 10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Chris Weinberg Events and PartySlate teamed up for a celestial-centric evening where event profs could network and see more than 30 vendors in action.

13. 9 Ways to Minimize Travel-Related Delays to Your Event
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 20.8% of flights have been delayed so far in 2023. Here's how to keep unexpected travel woes from ruining your event.

14. 10 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2023 Holiday Season
From splurge-worthy surprises to tasty foodie items, here's what you'll want to give to those on your list this year.

15. 7 Ways Tech Conferences Are Engaging Attendees in 2023
From lead gen-driven beauty bars to simulated motor sports to event planning via VR, here are some of the best tech conference activations from 2023.

At BizBash, we're thankful for the incredible creativity we get to witness day in and day out from this resilient industry—so we're reflecting on one of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving activations, when Ocean Spray hosted a dinner party set in a 20- by 60-foot cranberry bog (filled with an estimated 1 million cranberries!) in the middle of New York's Rockefeller Center. See more: How Ocean Spray Helped First-Timers Get Ready for Thanksgiving
Opinion & Experts
What Event Industry Advancements Are You Most Thankful For?
Pexels Bela Cheers 1892512
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unlocking the Power of Perennials in the Event Industry
Shutterstock 274091534
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unpacking the Psychology of Event Trends From 1950 to 2023
Hulu returned as Austin City Limits' streaming partner, airing select shows from the festival to people at home. For this year’s public-facing activation, the brand partnered with production company LiveNation and fabricator Raven PMG to turn its Hulu House into an escape room-esque game where people walked through a maze and landed in a living room, where they had to figure out the answer to a riddle. See more: Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2023
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
Shutterstock 1885683046
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
