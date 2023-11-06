Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team

As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash chats with Tessa Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.

Matt Swenson
November 6, 2023
Caffrey, who started her journey with the organization as an intern, is responsible for more than 100 events per year.
Caffrey, who started her journey with the organization as an intern, is responsible for more than 100 events per year.
Photo: Courtesy of Boston Celtics

Tessa Caffrey recalls standing when a professor at Ithaca College asked which young women were interested in a career in professional sports. That professor then challenged the few students standing to become women in sports whom people discuss in high regard. It’s safe to say that Caffrey, vice president of corporate events for the Boston Celtics, passed the test.

Tessa CaffreyTessa CaffreyPhoto: Courtesy of Boston CelticsA member of one of the NBA’s most storied franchises for the entire 2000s, Caffrey began as an intern and earned her way to the top. The journey is longer than legends like Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce suited up with the Celtics. It includes three trips to the NBA Finals and planning one championship parade in 2008–an event she gladly would reproduce after this (or any) season.

In total, Caffrey is responsible for more than 100 events per year, all bearing a caliber befitting a team with 17 championship banners hanging from TD Garden’s rafters. “Over 22 seasons, I have experienced and accomplished many things, including an NBA Championship on the court, an 850-person gala, and numerous memorable events. Looking back at the journey to vice president brings me much pride—Celtic pride,” said Caffrey, who repeatedly credits the organization’s support for her all-star career.

Need further proof of Caffrey’s impact? In a family of sports enthusiasts, she used to be referred to as her father’s daughter. Now, he is known as "Tessa’s dad" around TD Garden. 

As the ball gets rolling on a new NBA season, BizBash talked to Caffrey about a career that would make many corporate event planners green with envy.

What do you attribute to rising to vice president of one of the most famous teams in pro sports?
I am the type of person who is determined to be successful, and I want people to see that. I'm passionate about working in sports, but I truly love the event day, when people sometimes panic, but I love the teeny tiny details that you have to worry about to make an event memorable.

“Over 22 seasons, I have experienced and accomplished many things, including an NBA Championship on the court, an 850-person gala, and numerous memorable events. Looking back at the journey to vice president brings me much pride—Celtic pride,” Caffrey said.“Over 22 seasons, I have experienced and accomplished many things, including an NBA Championship on the court, an 850-person gala, and numerous memorable events. Looking back at the journey to vice president brings me much pride—Celtic pride,” Caffrey said.Photo: Courtesy of Boston Celtics

Who inside the organization inspired you along the way?
Many people within the Celtics organization have inspired me through the years. However, I've been fortunate enough to work with a lot of our alumni and a few have really left an impression—Jo Jo White being one of them. He always said that he had to share what he has learned because it's not his to keep. I've always had that in the back of my mind. When there are new people on the team or an intern, I always try to remember that and try to share what I’ve learned and act as a leader and a mentor.

“Celtic Pride” is such a renowned phrase. What does that pride mean to you?
Celtic Pride is a real thing. It has a few meanings: a sense of family, embracing tradition, being comfortable with change, always keeping that champion mentality, and having a support system. I feel it is very important to channel that Celtic Pride when designing my events. They say the green blood really keeps you going.

Describe the expectations that come with producing events for a team with such a storied history.
Everything we do has to be of a championship quality. An event always has to reflect that whether the team succeeds on the basketball court or not. My events still have to be at that championship level, and hopefully at the end of the season, I'm planning a championship parade. Representing the Celtics brand, you have to be at that level all the time, and you can't let your guard down.

Is there a typical day in the life of planning events for the Celtics?
Today, I'm at a golf course. We're having our annual fundraising tournament, so I'm here looking at the beautiful foliage and wondering what time golfers are going to get to lunch. Tomorrow, I'll be sitting down and designing a Halloween party for the Celtics family and a party to celebrate our newest City Edition jersey. So I don't necessarily have a typical day.

What are some events that stand out over the course of 22 years?
My very first event with the Celtics was for 200 people commemorating the book Let Me Tell You a Story about [former Celtics coach] Red Auerbach. I used cigar boxes as flower containers instead of a typical vase. We had an Asian-inspired menu because he always used to go to a Chinese restaurant at lunch [the book is based on those lunches]. Each person got a signed copy of the book, and then he actually got up and told them stories, and he smoked a cigar in a nonsmoking ballroom. People literally laughed for a whole hour, and we did not want the lunch to end. It’s my favorite event, mainly because it was my first and because Red was there. In my tenure here, I’ve planned retirement celebrations for Cedric Maxwell, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett—and I'm excited to see who we will honor next.

The Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008.The Celtics last won an NBA Championship in 2008.Photo: Courtesy of Boston Celtics

How did the 2008 championship year differ from a regular season?
We had so many crazy memories, with the ups and downs of the playoffs, like losing in LA and then winning at home. When they lost game 5, it was devastating. I called my dad after the game and I was crying. He asked, 'Wouldn’t it be better to win the championship at home?' As always, he was right. We just had so much fun. It was so much work. We laughed. We cried. I don't know if I slept for 48 hours straight. The sense of family and Celtics Pride was apparent this year especially. We formed lasting friendships with coworkers, and the camaraderie was at its best. Hard to believe we pulled together some of the events together that we did, including a press conference with the mayor the morning after we won, a breakfast celebration for STMs, and a parade with 17 duck boats for over one million fans in just two days.

Any Kevin Garnett stories to share?
Kevin is just passionate about everything. And so that's what was exciting when we retired his jersey, because I knew that his passion would show through and so I wanted to make sure that everything we did for him was tailored to his passion and really personalized. Kevin doesn't necessarily show an emotional side often. And it was really cool to see how appreciative and how surprised he was to see the love that we shared with him as an organization. That ceremony also was part of our 75th anniversary. So a lot of our alumni were in town and it was fun to see and work with a lot of different legends when they came into town.

What would you recommend for people looking to break into sports?
I would say get an internship. I know that sounds cliche at this point. But I truly believe in internships. It was my way in. It's so hard to get into the sports world because it's really big, but it's also so small. People know people, and it doesn't matter if you're at a team or if you're at a big company because people are so intertwined in the sports world—it is crazy. Also, for college students, get involved with your school’s athletic department and support the teams.

It’s clear you love your job, but it’s not all fun and games, right?
It's not all championship parades. It's long hours. With basketball, we have games every other day, so that's time away from home, your desk, and your family. That’s where having that support system that we've talked about over and over again comes into play.

'I'm passionate about working in sports, but I truly love the event day, where people sometimes panic, but I love the teeny tiny details that you have to worry about to make an event successful,' Caffrey said."I'm passionate about working in sports, but I truly love the event day, where people sometimes panic, but I love the teeny tiny details that you have to worry about to make an event successful," Caffrey said.Photo: Courtesy of Boston Celtics

What have you seen in the progression of women in sports?
When I first started at the Celtics, there were less than 10 women. There were times through the years when I'd be the only woman in the room. And now sometimes there's only women. I don't think that gender matters when you're doing a task. Unfortunately, some people do think that way, but I certainly don't. I hope that my daughter isn’t thought of any differently because she's a woman. Hopefully, by the time she's old enough, it won't be a conversation we need to have.

How have your events changed in the past few years?
I’m so happy to say live events are back. People don't necessarily want to come to dinner anymore. They want to be part of it. They want it to be personalized. And I think that that's coming out of the pandemic. Those interactive, engaging-style events are certainly big right now.

Lighting also seems to be a big thing. Whether it's LED lights or spotlights or marquee letters—those kinds of things make a huge difference and are not something that we necessarily concentrated on 10 years ago.

Virtual reality is coming through and something I need to learn more about. What’s exciting about events is you can design one as simple as a bunch with pretty flowers on the table or you can use AR and have people in a different place while they're sitting at the table. 

Latest in BizBash Sports
Bienvenido Aguado Alba front flips at the Red Bull Rampage. Riders of the competition are scored on difficulty level of the line, tricks and style, fluid and control, and altitude over the cliffs.
BizBash Sports
See (Literal) Highlights From Red Bull's Freeride Mountain Biking Competition—Plus Its NYC Activation
The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop, an online replica of the team’s brick-and-mortar fan shop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., launched on Oct. 9. It's accessible now via mobile devices, web browsers, or even VR headsets, no download required.
BizBash Sports
The Charlotte Hornets Built the NBA's First-Ever Virtual Fan Store
'With our roots based in Birmingham, Ala., we know how popular game days can be in the South, so we decided to pop up at these community gatherings across our home region to drive brand awareness around where our brands can show up for their customers,' explained Shipt’s chief growth officer, Katie Stratton.
BizBash Sports
Big Brand on Campus: How Companies Are Engaging College Football Fans This Season
Messi sponsor Adidas enlisted longtime event partner, Minneapolis-based Latitude, to design two retail pop-up shops—one in downtown Miami dubbed Fütopia and one on Lincoln Road. The latter featured this custom mural by artist Rigo Leon.
BizBash Sports
How Messi Mania in Miami Is Impacting Brand Events and Tourism
Related Stories
Bienvenido Aguado Alba front flips at the Red Bull Rampage. Riders of the competition are scored on difficulty level of the line, tricks and style, fluid and control, and altitude over the cliffs.
BizBash Sports
See (Literal) Highlights From Red Bull's Freeride Mountain Biking Competition—Plus Its NYC Activation
The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop, an online replica of the team’s brick-and-mortar fan shop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., launched on Oct. 9. It's accessible now via mobile devices, web browsers, or even VR headsets, no download required.
BizBash Sports
The Charlotte Hornets Built the NBA's First-Ever Virtual Fan Store
'With our roots based in Birmingham, Ala., we know how popular game days can be in the South, so we decided to pop up at these community gatherings across our home region to drive brand awareness around where our brands can show up for their customers,' explained Shipt’s chief growth officer, Katie Stratton.
BizBash Sports
Big Brand on Campus: How Companies Are Engaging College Football Fans This Season
Messi sponsor Adidas enlisted longtime event partner, Minneapolis-based Latitude, to design two retail pop-up shops—one in downtown Miami dubbed Fütopia and one on Lincoln Road. The latter featured this custom mural by artist Rigo Leon.
BizBash Sports
How Messi Mania in Miami Is Impacting Brand Events and Tourism
More in BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports
See (Literal) Highlights From Red Bull's Freeride Mountain Biking Competition—Plus Its NYC Activation
Ahead of the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, the energy drink brand had a few tricks up its sleeve for an activation in the Big Apple.
Bienvenido Aguado Alba front flips at the Red Bull Rampage. Riders of the competition are scored on difficulty level of the line, tricks and style, fluid and control, and altitude over the cliffs.
BizBash Sports
The Charlotte Hornets Built the NBA's First-Ever Virtual Fan Store
The Charlotte Hornets teamed up with metaverse and AI company MeetKai to launch a virtual storefront, allowing fans to shop for exclusive merchandise, interact with each other's avatars, and more.
The Hornets Virtual Fan Shop, an online replica of the team’s brick-and-mortar fan shop at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., launched on Oct. 9. It's accessible now via mobile devices, web browsers, or even VR headsets, no download required.
BizBash Sports
Big Brand on Campus: How Companies Are Engaging College Football Fans This Season
See how Bud Light, Visa, Barstool Sports, and others are tapping into the school spirit on game days.
'With our roots based in Birmingham, Ala., we know how popular game days can be in the South, so we decided to pop up at these community gatherings across our home region to drive brand awareness around where our brands can show up for their customers,' explained Shipt’s chief growth officer, Katie Stratton.
BizBash Sports
How Messi Mania in Miami Is Impacting Brand Events and Tourism
Adidas and Hard Rock Hotels International have both gotten in on the soccer GOAT’s Miami takeover.
Messi sponsor Adidas enlisted longtime event partner, Minneapolis-based Latitude, to design two retail pop-up shops—one in downtown Miami dubbed Fütopia and one on Lincoln Road. The latter featured this custom mural by artist Rigo Leon.
BizBash Sports
Q&A: How the US Open's Signature Grey Goose Cocktail Broke Sales Records in 2023
The Honey Deuce sold nearly half a million cocktails at this year's tournament—a 10% increase over 2022. Here, Grey Goose's VP of marketing dives into the brand's effective sales strategy.
Grey Goose's US Open Marketing Strategies
BizBash Sports
Could Dublin Be the Next Stop for the NFL? Jameson Says Cheers to That
As the league continues to grow its global audience, the whiskey brand is rallying football fans to join its “unofficial” call for a game in Ireland.
In 2018, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Birkenstock, FOX, Hello Sunshine, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Trends
5 Trends Shaping the Event and Meeting Industry Right Now
Hybrid & Virtual Event Production
How Marriott Bonvoy's Clever New Fortnite Experience Is Engaging Gen Z
Trade Shows
This Trade Show Was Successful Thanks to an Elevated, Modern Design
BizBash Sports
How the Kansas City Chiefs Hosted the World's Largest Tailgate Party
The NFL team's massive hybrid experience brought together more than 2.5 million global fans for Week 1. Here's how they pulled it off.
Chiefs fans could attend the tailgate virtually at ChiefsLive.com; those attending the Sept. 7 game in person could view the production live at the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
BizBash Sports
US Open 2023: 12 Ace Activations From Evian, Tiffany & Co., American Express, and More
See how brands celebrated a historic year for the NYC-based tennis tournament.
Tiffany & Co.’s Immersive Installation
BizBash Sports
How Adidas Helped Nebraska Set a World Attendance Record
The brand was on hand for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Volleyball Day in Nebraska, which saw more than 92,000 fans pack Memorial Stadium.
'We all knew this would be a historic event for women’s sports, and there was the possibility of breaking several attendance records, but the day surpassed our expectations,' said Jeanne Schneider, director of NCAA sports marketing at Adidas.
BizBash Sports
This Energy Drink Brand Hosted a Backyard Pickleball Tournament for Charity
CELSIUS and YouTube star David Dobrik produced a pickleball-themed activation with celeb guests.
Celebs who hit the court included Rad Lopez and Olivia Culpo.
BizBash Sports
How AI Is Improving the Game-Day Experience for NFL Fans
With the start of football season on the horizon, this buzzy tech is primed to redefine how fans engage with their favorite teams.
AI is being used to build stronger fan-team connections—both in the stadium and at home.
BizBash Sports
How Nashville Turned a Niche Motor Sports Event Into a Three-Day Festival
From the city selection to permitting to serving the community through fan feedback, we’re digging into the (fast) moving pieces that brought the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to life.
The 2.17-mile course zips through the heart of Music City. It is the first professional race to cross a body of water when it passes over the Cumberland River into downtown Nashville.
Page 1 of 4
Next Page