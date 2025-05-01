"I’ve worked with Edge Catering many times, and they are always my first call for the 'tricky ones'—which, as an event planner in the mountains, come up often!" says Heather Odendaal, founder and CEO of Bluebird, a destination management firm in Western Canada. "Their staff, food quality, service, and organization are truly top of the line."

Looking for a high-quality AV partner or a caterer who can rise to the challenge? Look no further. Here, we asked event industry professionals based in Canada to share their go-to collaborators for events of all types.

Photo: Courtesy of Wildfire Experiential and Events Bianca Knop & Kelly Thorpe

Audiovisual: Lighting and sound can completely transform an event, which is why we always turn to the pros at ShowMax Events. We've partnered with them for over a decade, and they never fail to deliver. From glamorous corporate galas to community festivals and intimate private parties, they bring energy and excitement to every type of event. They’re experts in lighting, sound, video, tech rentals, rigging, and power, and their passion shines through—literally! Even after 15 hours on site, they’re still going strong, turning spaces into unforgettable experiences.

Entertainment: When we need talent, our first call is always to the incredible team at TENBC. Al and his crew have a lineup of over 2,500 entertainers—musicians, magicians, LED robots, Indigenous dancers, calligraphers, and so much more. They always deliver top-notch talent and keep things fresh with creative, innovative ideas that wow our crowds. TENBC never stops inspiring us, and they’re exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we love to collaborate with.

Fabrication: Our events and activations are anything but ordinary—they often need unique, custom-built elements. That’s why we love working with the amazing team at Sequoia. They take our boldest ideas and turn them into stunning, high-quality creations while getting every technical detail just right. Their can-do attitude is the cherry on top, keeping everything running smoothly, even with tight deadlines and countless moving parts. Working with Sequoia always takes our events to the next level.

Photo: Courtesy of Bluebird Heather Odendaal

Audiovisual: As a smaller event producer, you never want to be treated like one—and that’s exactly why I love working with Promosa. Since founding the WNORTH Conference in 2015, I’ve trusted Promosa to handle our AV needs, and they’ve consistently delivered with exceptional care, attention to detail, and professionalism. Based in Vancouver but operating globally, they treat us like one of the “big ones,” ensuring our event receives the same high-level expertise as the major productions they work on worldwide. Their highly skilled team inspires us to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Catering: When I approached Edge Catering about our Jurassic Park-themed wedding—set in the heart of farm country, nestled within the mountains of Squamish, at a venue with no access to power or water—I wasn’t sure how they would respond. We had already spoken to several catering companies that couldn’t accommodate our needs, and we knew this wouldn’t be an easy task. But Edge Catering rose to the challenge. Since then, I’ve worked with Edge Catering many times, and they are always my first call for the “tricky ones”—which, as an event planner in the mountains, come up often! Their staff, food quality, service, and organization are truly top of the line.

Photo Booth: We are always on the lookout for a fun, engaging photo booth experience—but just as important as the activation itself are the people behind it. When we hired Flashback Whistler for the Whistler Community Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala, I was absolutely blown away by their cutting-edge technology, seamless service, and ability to adapt perfectly to our event theme. Photo booths aren’t going anywhere—people love capturing their “event fun” in a memorable way. As a planner, the key is finding a vendor who goes the extra mile, curating the perfect props, backdrop, and setup to elevate the experience. Flashback Whistler does exactly that!

Photo: Courtesy of R3 Events Jennifer Thacker

Entertainment: Known for their excellent customer service, Bounce It Party Rentals ensures a hassle-free experience from the initial inquiry to the final setup and takedown of the equipment. Bounce It offers a great selection of options, including a wide range of bounce houses, large games, and face painters. Whether you're planning a birthday party or a corporate event, they have the equipment and entertainment suited to any crowd. By choosing Bounce It Party Rentals, you're sure to bring the fun to any occasion, catering to both kids and adults alike.

Photo Booth: Cosmo Photo Booths is an outstanding partner for any event. They are incredibly easy to work with, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience from start to finish. Their reliability is unmatched; you can count on them to deliver exactly what they promise. What truly sets them apart is their ability to customize the guest experience to perfectly fit the style and theme of your event.

Rentals: Special Event Rentals is an outstanding company that provides everything you need for a successful event. They offer great-quality equipment, ensuring that every item—tables, chairs, glassware, and decor—meets the highest standards. A reliable event partner, they consistently deliver on time and handle setup efficiently, making the logistical elements of any event worry-free. Their customer service is top-notch, providing prompt responses and demonstrating flexibility and understanding in meeting the specific needs of their clients.