Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players.
Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players who are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Read now.

This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival

The inaugural event from The Marketing Millennials used engaging set designs and a choose-your-own-adventure approach to create what the team calls a "fresh, bold take on conferencing events."

Claire Hoffman
December 19, 2023
Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach
"At Marketingland, we believe ideas aren’t linear, but free-flowing. This mantra was the foundation of every choice we made, from content development to the layout of the event," said Hamad. "This influenced how we approached our content strategy and speaker choices. It was crucial that sessions sparked conversations and creative breakthroughs—and fostered authentic connections among attendees."
Photo: Brittany NO FOMO

AUSTIN, TEXAS—Marketingland describes itself as a festival “designed for marketers, by marketers.” The inaugural event was the brainchild of Daniel Murray, creator of the wildly popular podcast, newsletter, and social media account The Marketing Millennials.

“The Marketing Millennials’ online success and appeal to hundreds of thousands of marketers comes from creating relatable content that marketers want to share with their industry colleagues,” explained Erin Hamad, director of live events for Workweek, the media collective behind the Marketing Millennials brand. “Marketingland took this concept and brought it to life. Our goal was simple: Bring our online audience together to learn from leading industry experts—and have a lot of fun doing it.” Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach"The ACL Live at the Moody Theater was the perfect black box that allowed our colors to pop," said Hamad. "Our production team, Independent Event Creatives, were geniuses with incorporating the vibrant brand colors, textures, and impactful set design throughout the entire event."Photo: Brittany NO FOMO

To create what Hamad called a “fresh, bold take on conferencing events," the team merged the energy and vibrancy of a music festival with the educational and networking aspects of a conference. To really drive the point home, the event was held at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, a 2,750-seat music venue in Austin. Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired ApproachThe main stage featured a live five-piece band. "Our hosts had a wonderful ‘anything goes’ attitude to out-of-the-box ideas, which led to some really fun moments," said Hamad.Photo: Jacob Weber

“We think work should be fun, energizing, immersive, and inclusive—just like our audience,” said Hamad, noting that the experience had four concurrent “lands” (or stages) designed to appeal to every style of marketer: Brandland, Creatorland, Revenueland, and Ecomland. “With this choose-your-own-adventure approach, we put the keys in the attendees' hands and encouraged them to explore all that Marketingland had to offer.” 

The stages’ different themes were chosen by polling Murray’s existing audience to learn what trends, topics, and formats they’d want from a conference. “Interestingly enough, there was a huge demand for moderated sessions versus presentation-led sessions, shifting content into deep conversations instead of a traditional, educational presentation format,” pointed out Hamad. Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired ApproachThe idea of various lands was inspired by Disney theme parks; each had its own visual identity and speakers.Photo: Brittany NO FOMO

“Each stage, or ‘land,’ had its own visual identity—and because we were split between three different floors, it was important to create an environment through the use of color, light, and iconography to help navigate guests to the right place," she added, noting that ACL Live at the Moody Theater venue was a “perfect black box that allowed our colors to pop.” Production team Independent Event Creatives incorporated the brand's vibrant colors to create impactful set designs throughout the entire event. 

During the one-day gathering, conversations were led by more than 20 expert speakers—including Lance Armstrong and Rare Beauty CMO Katie Welch. Ultimately, the event drew 250 attendees; 40% were founders or members of the C-suite, while 47% were rising executives and 13% were just starting their marketing careers. Guests hailed from Rare Beauty, Amazon, HubSpot, Shopify, Google, VistaPrint, and other big brands. “Everyone brought a unique lens and perspective to the conversation, making it a truly dynamic environment," said Hamad. Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach"Daniel [Murray] has such a great relationship with his community, which made it easy for us to see what trends, topics, and formats the audience wanted at the conference," said Hamad.Photo: Jacob Weber

Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach"Relationships were key in cultivating a relevant and impactful speaker lineup," said Hamad. "We leaned on Daniel’s relationships with leading industry experts and those pioneering in their respective fields."Photo: Jacob WeberTo promote the event, the team leaned into a grassroots approach—opting to use zero paid advertising and instead emphasizing the authentic, relatable content for which The Marketing Millennials is known. “Attendees were invited through The Marketing Millennials newsletter, podcasts, LinkedIn, Instagram, and additional email outreach,” Hamad explained. “This cultivated an engaged, excited audience who became fans of the brand long before the first-ever event, further solidifying the power of organic reach and authentic experiences.”

So, what did the team learn from the success of its first outing? “Inaugural events are hard!” said Hamad. “Creating a vision while building trust and excitement for your audience who doesn’t know what to expect is a challenge. Understanding the audience and sponsor needs, wants, and what creates buy-in continues to shift with an ever-changing market.”

Hamad added that the team took the approach of overcommunicating to tell the event’s story, build up its identity, and show prospective guests why they should attend. “We changed our marketing and sales approach many times to be adaptable, started months earlier, and were open to any ideas and suggestions that came our way!" she said. "We learned a ton along the way—and found that listening versus telling our attendees and sponsors was a huge win for us.”

VENDORS:
Production: Independent Event Creatives (IEC)
Audiovisual: AXTES
Venue: ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Photography: Brittany NO FOMO, Jacob Weber Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired ApproachThe colorful visuals continued to the opening party.Photo: Brittany NO FOMOInside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired ApproachHamad described the opening party's "disco cowboy hats" as one of her favorite event moments.Photo: Brittany NO FOMO

Latest in Strategy
To create a more bespoke experience, Entire Productions' annual event in 2024 will come with a much smaller guest list. Last year, the event had 1,200 attendees. This year, it'll cap at 500.
Strategy
Guest Column: How to Shape Corporate Events with Cutting-Edge Experiential Marketing
Create custom, tear-off event tickets with pc/nametag.
Industry Insiders
Event Tickets: Create an Interactive Experience with 10 Fun Ideas
Shutterstock 2260012057
Strategy
What to Know About Hidden Event Fees Right Now
Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
Strategy
6 Smart Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
Related Stories
EBay's ComplexCon booth spanned 2,500 square feet, drawing attention with five distinct areas each marked by a different color, evoking the primary colors of the brand's logo. “By saturating every room detail in eBay's distinct brand colors, we were able to transform the space into an experience that's surreal, playful, and recognizable as eBay,' noted Media.Monks' Nat Janin.
Trade Shows
See Inside eBay's Massive Five-Room 'House' at ComplexCon
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
A focal point of the show floor was this central hub featuring different peak structures and wood elements. It ultimately led attendees to the Product Plaza. 'It made for an interesting, centralized location that you were immediately drawn to,' Cappuccitti said. 'It also led into their Product Plaza; I think our design really helped to execute that journey.'
Trade Shows
This Trade Show Was Successful Thanks to an Elevated, Modern Design
Meeting Industry Trends From IMEX 2023
Trends
5 Trends Shaping the Event and Meeting Industry Right Now
More in Strategy
Strategy
Guest Column: How to Shape Corporate Events with Cutting-Edge Experiential Marketing
By embracing these trends, corporate event producers can craft unforgettable experiences that resonate with their audiences.
To create a more bespoke experience, Entire Productions' annual event in 2024 will come with a much smaller guest list. Last year, the event had 1,200 attendees. This year, it'll cap at 500.
Sponsored
Event Tickets: Create an Interactive Experience with 10 Fun Ideas
Get attendees excited to participate with these easy engagement strategies.
Create custom, tear-off event tickets with pc/nametag.
Strategy
What to Know About Hidden Event Fees Right Now
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as if they've only increased. Here, two event experts share common surcharges to look out for and how to negotiate them.
Shutterstock 2260012057
Strategy
6 Smart Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
This year's event sold out in record-breaking time due to its big-name speakers, hyper-relevant content, engaging show floor, and collaboration with the local community.
Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
Sponsored
7 Useful Ways to Save Time as an Event Professional
Step up your productivity game with these easy-to-implement strategies.
Useful Ways to Save Time as an Event Professional
Strategy
What Event Hosts Should Know About Safety and Security
The Miami Beach Convention Center recently hosted a robust safety training program for hospitality pros around the city. Here, the team shares some insights that every event professional should keep in mind.
The Miami Beach Convention Center spans 1.4 million square feet spread across 491,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 60,900-square-foot grand ballroom, four junior ballrooms, and 84 meeting rooms.
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
North America
What's New in Event Venues: Neuroinclusive Practices, Virtual Concierges, Unique Rentals, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
Sponsored
From Tactics to Strategy: Elevate Your Event Thinking
Follow these tips to shift event thinking from tactical execution to strategic brilliance.
Learning to think strategically will help you design events that resonate with your audience, spark connections, and yield high ROI.
Strategy
8 Smart Tips for Topping Last Year's Event
Planning an annual event? Here's how to analyze what worked, change what didn't, and still manage to keep things fresh and engaging for your attendees.
Tips for Improving an Annual Event
Strategy
Tips for Creating Inclusive Events for Neurodivergent Attendees
In this guest column, Devin Cleary, the head of global events for Vimeo, shares his rules for creating inclusive events for attendees with neurodivergent conditions and sensory-processing issues.
Shutterstock 2079102412
Strategy
Guest Column: 5 Do's and Don'ts of Event Sponsorships
The vice president and general manager of Nth Degree Events shares how to create a symbiotic relationship among event organizers, sponsors, and attendees to produce value beyond the bottom line.
Shutterstock 1225450465
Strategy
8 Tips for Using Inclusive Language at Events
Words matter. Here's how event professionals and speakers can use more inclusive language in their marketing materials, programming, and other event communications.
Shutterstock 1627543153
Strategy
10 Ways to Optimize a Ballroom for High-Traffic Events
Find out how to rethink ticketing, layout, staffing, and buffet options to keep traffic flowing and guests glowing.
During the 2022 Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting, guests enjoyed a variety of seating arrangements that helped free up the flow around the room.
Page 1 of 11
Next Page