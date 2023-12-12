EBay's ComplexCon booth spanned 500 square feet, drawing attention with five distinct areas each marked by a different color, evoking the primary colors of the brand's logo. “By saturating every room detail in eBay's distinct brand colors, we were able to transform the space into an experience that's surreal, playful, and recognizable as eBay," noted Media.Monks' Nat Janin.

LONG BEACH, CALIF—ComplexCon, Complex's self-described “festival of the future,” brings together a who’s who of influencers in the pop culture, music, art, food, sports, innovation, activism, and education industries. So for an audience this hip and discerning, you better believe brands are going to bring it.

A standout moment from this year’s show, which took place Nov. 18-19 at Southern California's Long Beach Convention Center? A 500-square-foot activation from eBay, which organizers like to refer to as a full-scale “hype house” rather than simply a booth. The vibrantly colored, interactive space highlighted the marketplace's selection of authentic fashion and collectible goods, including handbags, watches, sneakers, streetwear, and trading cards.

The eBay House included five main spaces, each of which adopted a different color and theme. “Each room of the eBay Hype House reflects the love collectors have for authentic products as they showcase them all throughout their homes,” explained Colin Davis, a senior producer at Media.Monks, the creative agency behind eBay’s presence. “The space [was] unified by eBay-branded elements and ownable colors, and brought to life in an explorable, playful expression of the eBay brand and its sellers.”

The house-centric theme also evoked how both buyers and sellers engage with eBay at home. “Our collections, prize purchases, and favorite memorabilia make their way to our closets, shelves, walls, and entryways,” noted Media.Monks creative director Nat Janin. “Dividing eBay's product categories across different rooms of a home and displaying them in not only delightful but interactive ways exemplifies the passion both eBay customers and sellers have for the authentic items they love.”

Scroll down to see inside the booth, which was produced by Stoelt Productions… Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography Photo: McKelvey Photography

For each individual space, Media.Monks worked with the eBay marketing team to hand-select and display products that could be and have been available for purchase on eBay. “The focus was on the Authenticity Guarantee messaging, giving its user the comfort and security to purchase authentic products from eBay sellers knowing eBay verifies any products with the Authenticity Guarantee seal,” noted Davis. While the products on display weren’t directly purchasable on site, they could all be found through eBay sellers.

Overall, the eBay House took five days to build, starting with flooring on day one; rigging and lighting on day two; fabrication build on days three and four; and propping, fit and finish on day five. Matt Stoelt, CEO and creative director of Stoelt Productions, noted several challenges in the project, starting with the flooring.

“The team designed the booth scenic and elements to sit directly on top of the color breaks in the floor, leaving zero margin for error. This proved to be extremely challenging on the collectibles and bedroom arch, where our free-floating wall lined up to the living room space,” he noted. “We overcame this challenge by creating the production file for the floor print, and resizing and scaling the scenic in 3D model before creating shop drawings and ultimately putting these pieces into production.” Photo: McKelvey Photography

Overall, the booth was a success, grabbing attention across the busy show floor. “ComplexCon is composed of several smaller booths and a handful of medium and larger ones—and the sheer size alone, combined with the overhead lighting, really made eBay stand out,” remembered Stoelt. “Beyond the bright color palette and open floor plan, the semitranslucent stage backdrop had two portrait-mounted screens on the back displaying the eBay livestreams, pulling guests into the experience.”

Davis pointed out that the booth's open footprint also was designed to improve the attendee experience. “It allowed guests to enter from all angles, opening it up to be more of a free-flow experience,” he said, adding that everything was carefully crafted to appeal to the event’s specific audience. “Guests of ComplexCon understand quality and authentic products, whether it’s shoes, collectibles, streetwear, or luxury goods. This was the perfect place to showcase the types of products you can purchase through eBay, as well as its offerings for eBay Live and Authenticity Guarantee."