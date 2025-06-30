Industry Innovators 2025: Complex

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Complex was one of the first media brands to branch out into experiential experiences and is best known for its annual cultural festival and expo, ComplexCon, which launched in 2016. Today, the company has gone a step further—not just producing their own events but working in collaboration with big-name brands on broader experiences and infusing cultural events like the NBA All-Star Weekend with the platform’s unique voice.

Photo: Courtesy of Complex Most Innovative Experience

In 2024, ComplexCon teamed up with Travis Scott to present his “CactusCon” takeover—a “festival within a festival” activation that brought together over 35 collaborations and installations from designers, artists, and brands.

“The partnership saw the festival push the envelope for how artists can create and interact with fans,” said Neil Wright, senior vice president of experiential events at Complex. “The partnership underlined how important ‘experience’ is for today’s youth; they not only want to purchase the newest, most coveted products, but want to feel immersed and connected within the brands that they identify with. With Scott, he wasn’t simply headlining the festival, he was bringing his Cactus Jack creative collective through the full festival, from small touchpoints to massive installations and merchandise collaborations.”

Event Philosophy

“Our philosophy is simple: Everything is put through the curatorial lens of the attendee. Brands, talent, artists, restaurants, etc. they all need to create something that is additive to the attendee experience,” Wright explained.

He added that the platform reviews a brand’s activation plans for ComplexCon down to the booth design and the products they intend on releasing. “Our goal is that every brand is additive to the overall experience,” he said.

“At our core, we are a creative partner that lives at the intersection of culture and impact. What sets us apart is our ability to take a brand’s vision and not only bring it to life but elevate it through storytelling that actually matters to our audience. We don’t just build campaigns—we build relevance. And because our audience is more deeply engaged than any other in the space, that relevance turns into real connection, influence, and results. We know how to move the needle because we speak the language of the audience—not just through content, but through experiences, partnerships, and moments that resonate,” said Mike Tresvant, executive vice president of brand partnerships at Complex.

Photo: Courtesy of Complex Lessons Learned So Far

“The biggest lesson I've learned over the years is that no brand should be considered ‘non-endemic.’ Our attendees connect with a variety of different brands from all industries (e.g. fashion, footwear, auto, tech, CPG, etc.), and it's our job to work directly with the brands to ensure they show up authentically, add value to the attendee experience, and find meaningful ways to integrate into ComplexCon,” Wright said.

Looking Ahead

This year’s ComplexCon will return to Las Vegas, taking place Oct. 25 and 26. Last year's festival broke records, drawing over 60,000 people and activating across one million square feet at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wright shared. ComplexCon’s 2025 global artistic director, artist Daniel Arsham (a former BizBash innovator), will lead the creative vision for the festival.

And following Family Style Food Festival’s first-ever NYC event in May at Industry City in Brooklyn, which welcomed more than 17,000 attendees, the food fest will return to Los Angeles in September.

Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Complex