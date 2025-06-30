Industry Innovators 2025: Complex

The media brand/curated marketplace is redefining the way fans interact with brands and artists.

Michele Laufik
June 30, 2025
Last year's ComplexCon broke event records, drawing over 60,000 people.
Last year's ComplexCon broke event records, drawing over 60,000 people.
Photo: Courtesy of Complex

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Whose 4D-brand solution flawlessly delivers highly impactful brand experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

What to Know

Complex was one of the first media brands to branch out into experiential experiences and is best known for its annual cultural festival and expo, ComplexCon, which launched in 2016. Today, the company has gone a step further—not just producing their own events but working in collaboration with big-name brands on broader experiences and infusing cultural events like the NBA All-Star Weekend with the platform’s unique voice.

In addition to headlining last year's ComplexCon, Travis Scott also brought his CactusCon 'bazaar' to the event—a larger-than-life immersive experience featuring collaborative booths, colossal art installations, hands-on workshops, and the exclusive Cactus Jack store with limited-edition merchandise.In addition to headlining last year's ComplexCon, Travis Scott also brought his CactusCon "bazaar" to the event—a larger-than-life immersive experience featuring collaborative booths, colossal art installations, hands-on workshops, and the exclusive Cactus Jack store with limited-edition merchandise.Photo: Courtesy of ComplexMost Innovative Experience

In 2024, ComplexCon teamed up with Travis Scott to present his “CactusCon” takeover—a “festival within a festival” activation that brought together over 35 collaborations and installations from designers, artists, and brands.

“The partnership saw the festival push the envelope for how artists can create and interact with fans,” said Neil Wright, senior vice president of experiential events at Complex. “The partnership underlined how important ‘experience’ is for today’s youth; they not only want to purchase the newest, most coveted products, but want to feel immersed and connected within the brands that they identify with. With Scott, he wasn’t simply headlining the festival, he was bringing his Cactus Jack creative collective through the full festival, from small touchpoints to massive installations and merchandise collaborations.” 

Event Philosophy

“Our philosophy is simple: Everything is put through the curatorial lens of the attendee. Brands, talent, artists, restaurants, etc. they all need to create something that is additive to the attendee experience,” Wright explained. 

He added that the platform reviews a brand’s activation plans for ComplexCon down to the booth design and the products they intend on releasing. “Our goal is that every brand is additive to the overall experience,” he said. 

“At our core, we are a creative partner that lives at the intersection of culture and impact. What sets us apart is our ability to take a brand’s vision and not only bring it to life but elevate it through storytelling that actually matters to our audience. We don’t just build campaigns—we build relevance. And because our audience is more deeply engaged than any other in the space, that relevance turns into real connection, influence, and results. We know how to move the needle because we speak the language of the audience—not just through content, but through experiences, partnerships, and moments that resonate,” said Mike Tresvant, executive vice president of brand partnerships at Complex.

The 1800 Tequila x Mr. Flower Fantastic Agave All-Stars pop-up at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend served as the official unveiling of the artist’s limited-edition luxury basketball sneaker decanter. The installation transported guests to the blue agave fields of Jalisco, where they enjoyed 1800 Tequila custom cocktails, took their shot at the custom shot clock, and experienced live music by DJ Supernova. The partnership, launch event, and microsite were curated in partnership with Complex, marking the first time a media company has worked with a spirits company in this way—selling spirits directly to consumers.The 1800 Tequila x Mr. Flower Fantastic Agave All-Stars pop-up at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend served as the official unveiling of the artist’s limited-edition luxury basketball sneaker decanter. The installation transported guests to the blue agave fields of Jalisco, where they enjoyed 1800 Tequila custom cocktails, took their shot at the custom shot clock, and experienced live music by DJ Supernova. The partnership, launch event, and microsite were curated in partnership with Complex, marking the first time a media company has worked with a spirits company in this way—selling spirits directly to consumers.Photo: Courtesy of ComplexLessons Learned So Far

“The biggest lesson I've learned over the years is that no brand should be considered ‘non-endemic.’ Our attendees connect with a variety of different brands from all industries (e.g. fashion, footwear, auto, tech, CPG, etc.), and it's our job to work directly with the brands to ensure they show up authentically, add value to the attendee experience, and find meaningful ways to integrate into ComplexCon,” Wright said.

Looking Ahead

This year’s ComplexCon will return to Las Vegas, taking place Oct. 25 and 26. Last year's festival broke records, drawing over 60,000 people and activating across one million square feet at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Wright shared. ComplexCon’s 2025 global artistic director, artist Daniel Arsham (a former BizBash innovator), will lead the creative vision for the festival.

And following Family Style Food Festival’s first-ever NYC event in May at Industry City in Brooklyn, which welcomed more than 17,000 attendees, the food fest will return to Los Angeles in September.

Days before ComplexCon took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in November, the media platform hosted its inaugural celebrity golf Pro-Am at Wynn Las Vegas.Days before ComplexCon took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in November, the media platform hosted its inaugural celebrity golf Pro-Am at Wynn Las Vegas.Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Complex

A branded putting green at the celebrity golf Pro-Am allowed players to practice their stroke or pose for photos.A branded putting green at the celebrity golf Pro-Am allowed players to practice their stroke or pose for photos.Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Complex
 

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
Related Stories
Hennessy Arena 2x2 Showcase
Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2025: See How These Brands Engaged Fans On and Off the Court
ScHoolboy Q took a swing at the inaugural event.
Sports
See How Complex Turned a Golf Tournament Into a Cultural Event
EBay's ComplexCon booth spanned 2,500 square feet, drawing attention with five distinct areas each marked by a different color, evoking the primary colors of the brand's logo. “By saturating every room detail in eBay's distinct brand colors, we were able to transform the space into an experience that's surreal, playful, and recognizable as eBay,' noted Media.Monks' Nat Janin.
Trade Shows
See Inside eBay's Massive Five-Room 'House' at ComplexCon
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
From signature conferences to activations at major events, the video platform always has its creator community top of mind.
Held at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in May, the 20th anniversary-themed YouTube Brandcast was hosted by popular creator Brittany Broski. A massive outdoor tent hosted a red-carpet preshow, live second stage broadcast segments, and an after-party. The event culminated with a 20-minute set from Lady Gaga.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
The beauty retailer has broadened its international experiences and created impressive influencer activations.
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
The financial services company keeps its cardmembers at the center of its activations.
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Google
As the tech giant continues to roll out advancements in its AI products, it’s also building on its IRL human connections.
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: WNBA
The Women's National Basketball Association is dominating the sports world with record-breaking sponsorship deals and a growing fanbase.
Pinterest recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty that will include exclusive content, in-game experiences, and community outreach.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Liquid I.V., Martha Stewart, Foot Locker, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2025: 90+ Bold Builds and Big Ideas From the French Festival of Creativity
Sports
Fanatics Fest 2025: This Mega Celebration of Sports Fandom Returned For a Bigger, Bolder Second Year
Industry Insiders
Inside the Build: How Bellagio Fountain Club Delivers F1® Weekend’s Most Luxurious Hospitality Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2025: 25+ Eye-Catching Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This High-Tech, Multisensory Experience from Don Julio
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: PGA Tour
With the help of in-depth fan feedback and tech advancements, the golf organization has been able to create more engaging experiences.
Russell Henley played a shot from the 18th hole tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 9 in Orlando, Fla.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Peacock
The streaming service has promoted its most popular franchises with elaborate immersive experiences.
At The Traitors Experience, games and puzzles ranged from rummaging through Alan Cumming’s iconic wardrobe to dodging lasers in a race against the clock, all against the backdrop of a private mansion transformed to reflect the series’ Scottish castle location.
Innovators
Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix
The streaming service continues to lead the pack of platforms with creative fan-focused experiences and activations.
Netflix brought its beloved franchise Stranger Things to Broadway. 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' received four Tony awards.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands
Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Experiential2 B
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
The co-founders of The XP Agency see every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect—long before the event begins and long after it ends.
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Page 1 of 59
Next Page