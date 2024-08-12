We're just two weeks out from Connect Marketplace—a corporate conference where attendees can get a week's worth of business done in two days while dancing to Lil Jon or crushing it on the trade show pickleball court. Yep, this isn't your average conference.

At Connect, attendees can expect a B2B event that, above all, values one-on-one appointments and purposeful education—but planners and partners who take time out of their schedule to attend deserve an experience too. That's where lively networking events and other perks come in.

Wondering what's on the docket for Connect Marketplace 2024, taking place Aug. 27-29 in Milwaukee? Below are a handful of things to look forward to this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

1. A firsthand look at Baird Center

Connect Marketplace attendees will get a firsthand look at Milwaukee's new Baird Center (formerly the Wisconsin Center), which debuted in May. A $456 million expansion means the convention center now spans 1.3 million square feet and offers a 100,000-square-foot ballroom and 300,000 square feet of total exhibit space, all of which can accommodate groups from 10 to 10,000.

The teams behind the build designed the facility with meeting planner input. Expect details like sensory rooms, nursing mothers' rooms, an underground stormwater management system, an on-site food composter, and a solar roof. Its extensive art collection is of note too; Visit Milwaukee says "nearly every surface within Baird Center spotlights a unique collection of mostly Milwaukee artists" and that all works "tell the story of Milwaukee through the eyes of its residents."

Connect will take over Baird Center's exhibit hall and will host its closing party with Lil Jon (more on that below) in the Baird Ballroom.

Photo: Courtesy of Julius Solaris

2. Inspiring education from industry thought leaders

One of the cornerstones of a Connect event is the education. At each one, some of the industry’s most influential thought leaders participate in keynote presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions—all in an effort to leave fellow event profs with new ideas, inspiration, and problem-solving tips to help them create impactful events. At Connect Marketplace, attendees can earn up to nine CMP credits.

So, who's joining us in Milwaukee? Here are just a few sessions we're excited about, all taking place on the trade show floor at the Visit Sacramento Speaker Showcase.

Julius Solaris : It's likely event profs know this name from his insightful postings on LinkedIn—now, they have the chance to see him in person. Solaris, the founder of Boldpush, will give an exclusive look at research-backed trends that will help event profs define the way they plan events over the next 12 months. Aug. 28, 12:55 p.m.

: It's likely event profs know this name from his insightful postings on LinkedIn—now, they have the chance to see him in person. Solaris, the founder of Boldpush, will give an exclusive look at research-backed trends that will help event profs define the way they plan events over the next 12 months. Jason Dunn : The CEO of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals will lead a session called "From Intent to Impact: Driving Diversity and Inclusion in Events." He will explore practical strategies to incorporate diversity and inclusion into events for event profs looking to attract a more diverse audience and create inclusive spaces, or who simply want learn more about this important topic. Aug. 27, 2:05 p.m.

: The CEO of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals will lead a session called "From Intent to Impact: Driving Diversity and Inclusion in Events." He will explore practical strategies to incorporate diversity and inclusion into events for event profs looking to attract a more diverse audience and create inclusive spaces, or who simply want learn more about this important topic. Kara Dickerson : The founder of Content With Impact (and former head of content for CES) will share strategies for leveraging event content for maximum impact. Aug. 28, 1:35 p.m.

: The founder of Content With Impact (and former head of content for CES) will share strategies for leveraging event content for maximum impact. Ed Starr : Talk about a can't-miss case study. The managing partner at BMF will delve into his agency's collaboration with luxury automotive icon Lamborghini. Aug. 28, 2:05 p.m.

: Talk about a can't-miss case study. The managing partner at BMF will delve into his agency's collaboration with luxury automotive icon Lamborghini. Michael Dominguez: The president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) returns to Connect Marketplace to share his perspective on the latest trends in the hotel industry and meeting dynamics. Aug. 27, 3:35 p.m.

Photo: Octane Design

3. Not-your-average-trade-show trade show activations

Repeat Connect attendees know that its trade show is unlike any other. The floor is brimming with passionate event and tourism professionals and booths with whimsical, interactive twists. Here's a taste of some of the things attendees can expect to see this year on the trade show floor:

Proto holograms from Interactive Entertainment Group

A skate ramp from OC Ramps

Moonshine ice cream from Explore Branson

Hosted buyer gifting suite with Cultivate

Pickleball (duh!) with Visit Myrtle Beach

Virtual F1 racing game from Visit Austin

Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

4. Bike Night at the Harley-Davidson Museum

It's time to get out those leather vests and motorcycle boots. Connect is revving its engines for a gnarly opening reception at one of Milwaukee's top attractions, the Harley-Davidson Museum. Attendees are encouraged to don their best Harley-Davidson tees, leather jackets/vests/pants, and bandanas for some lively networking and mingling. (Need some ideas for attire? Check out the Bike Night look book here .) The evening will feature a drone show and food and drinks inspired by Milwaukee's rich culinary scene.

Photo: JMKE Photography, courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

5. Exploring Milwaukee

Looking for ways to get out and explore the host city? Connect Marketplace will offer multiple opportunities for attendees to get to know Brew City. One way is by participating in the inaugural Connect 5K and 1-mile fun run, sponsored by Visit Detroit, at Veterans Park on Wednesday morning. Seasoned runners and those just looking for some active fun are welcome.

There will also be an open night on Wednesday. Gather with colleagues and peers alike at one of Milwaukee's local restaurants, bars, or breweries. Or plan a solo pre- or post-meeting walk at one of Milwaukee's many lakefront parks to take in Lake Michigan. (See our Milwaukee guide here.) Connect attendees will also have access to the Cream City Pass, which will give them discounts at select local establishments.

6. Easy navigation with Connect's app

Don't forget to download the ConnectMe app before heading to Milwaukee (find it in the App Store or Google Play ). It'll be the best tool for attendees to navigate the entire event, from the full agenda to personalized schedules for marketplace appointments. The app also sends real-time notifications for event updates, offers an interactive floor map, and shows who's attending so event profs can start networking even before they arrive. Appointment takers can also access an appointment countdown clock on the app, and all users can participate in app gamification to win prizes.

7. Club Connect perks

Member of Club Connect? Those who have the status will get exclusive access to Baird Center's terrace for a place to relax and other perks. Attendees can earn points toward Club Connect status by logging in and completing activities.

Photo: Courtesy of Connect

8. An evening with Lil Jon

Close out Connect Marketplace with none other than Lil Jon. The Grammy Award-winning rapper, producer, and this year's best Super Bowl halftime show cameo will take the stage during the closing reception at Baird Center, where he'll put on an unforgettable DJ set. The official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, DJ Shawna, will also perform before Lil Jon. Expect Jell-O shots, complimentary trucker hats, and specialty bars. Before the fun begins at Baird Center, Connect attendees should head to Deer District—located near Baird Center and Fiserv Forum—for a Lil Jon "pregame."