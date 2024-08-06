Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
5 Things to Do in Milwaukee During Connect Marketplace

We break down a few of the best events and activities to fill your free time.

Sarah Kloepple
August 6, 2024
197857 Vm Jmke Photography Mkeskyline
Photo: JMKE Photography, courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

It's been a busy summer for Milwaukee. Since this year's opening of Baird Center—a $456 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center—in May, the city has played host to high-profile gatherings like the Republican National Convention and the Northwestern Mutual Annual Meeting. And later this month, the new facility will welcome attendees of Connect Marketplace, taking place Aug. 27-29. (Connect is BizBash's parent company.)

"The RNC used every inch of the Baird Center, and then the minute they were out, Northwestern Mutual brought in 12,000 people," says Claire Koenig, vice president of communications and advocacy for Visit Milwaukee. "So, it has been a busy, busy summer—but all good things."

She adds that Milwaukee is excited to welcome Connect attendees, who will get to see Baird Center in action during appointments, education, and the trade show. After hours on Aug. 27, they'll also get to see one of the city's most famous attractions, the Harley-Davidson Museum.

But there's so much more to do in the 414. To help you fill some free time and get the most out of your visit, we asked Koenig for her best summer recs.

A recent $51 million renovation of American Family Insurance Amphitheater provided new seats, wider concourses, new VIP hospitality offerings, and new F&B programs.A recent $51 million renovation of American Family Insurance Amphitheater provided new seats, wider concourses, new VIP hospitality offerings, and new F&B programs.Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

1. Check out the permanent festival grounds. 

One of the most unique things about Milwaukee events might be its permanent festival grounds, aka Henry Maier Festival Park. The 90-acre lakefront campus is most notably home to Summerfest, the largest event it hosts here. In addition to a number of cultural festivals, the park hosts a variety of events and shows throughout the summer season, including private events anywhere from a group of 50 to 10,000.

Consider a walk through the park before or after meetings or snag some concert tickets for a show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is also located on the grounds. Artists slated for the week of Connect Marketplace include Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper and Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees.

"Connect Marketplace attendees will be here during some great weather, so that's a perfect opportunity to see the festival grounds," Koenig says. "And the amphitheater is an amazing venue, especially for big meetings."

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery is a great way to learn the history behind one of Milwaukee's nicknames, Brew City.Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery is a great way to learn the history behind one of Milwaukee's nicknames, Brew City.Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

2. See why one of its nicknames is Brew City (and catch a Brewers game in the process).

There's a reason beer might be one of the top things you think about when Milwaukee comes to mind. The city was once home to legendary German brewers Blatz, Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller (yep, of MillerCoors fame). Fan of PBR? Schedule a visit to Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, the original headquarters of the Pabst Brewery. 

But if you're more interested in Milwaukee's extensive craft brewery scene, spend your open night on Aug. 28 with colleagues at South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden. Local musician Jacob Slade will be on hand for a performance, while you sip on some suds and take in views of the Milwaukee skyline, a beach, and a marina. "It's a good outdoor dinner option where you're getting a little culture and great views in a gorgeous park," Koenig says.

You can also get a mini beer education at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The week of Connect Marketplace, the team takes on the San Francisco Giants. Head to J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, which is a fully working brewery only in its second year operating at the stadium. It also features a deck overlooking the outfield.

Blu at The Pfister Hotel is one of the many Milwaukee filming locations seen on the latest season of Top Chef.Blu at The Pfister Hotel is one of the many Milwaukee filming locations seen on the latest season of Top Chef.Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

3. Try the restaurants seen on Top Chef: Wisconsin

There's no question that Milwaukee is now on the (food) map after this latest season of Top Chef, which was filmed in Milwaukee and Madison, Wis., and followed 15 chefs competing for the coveted title. Contestant Dan Jacobs, a Chicago native who has lived in Milwaukee since 2011, represented Wisconsin on the season. He's the co-owner and chef of DanDan and EsterEv, two award-winning Milwaukee favorites. 

Along with those two restaurants, Top Chef fans can check out Milwaukee filming locations from the season including Blu at The Pfister Hotel, which offers sweeping 360-degree views of the entire city; Lupi & Iris, the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef Adam Siegel; Cupola Barn, a 5-acre event space; and Il Cervo, the modern Italian restaurant at the top of The Trade Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection.

"Top Chef: Wisconsin just finished airing, so this is a great time to check out the chef-owned restaurants featured on the show—and the local products featured on the show," Koenig says, "like spices from The Spice House or all the different coffee and beer that was featured."

Did you know? Milwaukee is home to 1,400 acres of beaches and parks adjacent to the water.Did you know? Milwaukee is home to 1,400 acres of beaches and parks adjacent to the water.Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

4. Take in the lake.

Koenig reiterates that Connect attendees need to do just two things during their short time in Milwaukee: Try those local restaurants/beers and take in some of the city's natural assets. The most famous is, of course, the lake. 

Milwaukee's lakefront parks are the perfect way to enjoy Lake Michigan. Take a moment of reprieve before or after the conference at Lakeshore State Park, which boasts walking trails, fishing piers, and panoramic views of the downtown skyline. If you're interested in visiting the Milwaukee Art Museum, you'll also get prime views of the lake. 

Dining on the lake is also an option. We recommend taking colleagues to Harbor House for some fresh seafood. The restaurant is under the umbrella of Bartolotta Restaurants, known as an iconic Milwaukee institution and well known for its private event capabilities. 

3rd St. Market Hall, located downtown, is available for partial or full buyouts for up to 1,250 guests. It's also walkable from Baird Center.3rd St. Market Hall, located downtown, is available for partial or full buyouts for up to 1,250 guests. It's also walkable from Baird Center.Photo: Courtesy of Visit Milwaukee

5. Scout some new venues.

Speaking of Bartolotta Restaurants, the group just opened The Commodore this summer, specializing in fine dining and private events. Bartolotta transformed a waterfront property that first opened in 1902 as the Pleasant View Hotel and Resort into what is now The Commodore. Expect a fine dining restaurant, designated catering and event space, multiple outdoor spaces with lake views, and "that Bartolotta level of service," Koenig says.

It's one of a handful of new Milwaukee venues worth scouting while you're in town. We also recommend checking out 3rd St. Market Hall downtown, which is available for partial or full buyouts for up to 1,250 guests (it's also walkable from Baird Center); and Station 1846 in the Walker's Point neighborhood, which also recently opened.

