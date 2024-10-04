Event Experience Awards nominations close TODAY!
Deadline's Here! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close TODAY!

8 Things to Expect at IMEX America 2024

IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer walks us through some of the best things to look forward to in Las Vegas.

Danica Tormohlen
October 4, 2024
Aaa18829
Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

Carina BauerCarina BauerPhoto: Courtesy of IMEX GroupAs IMEX America 2024 approaches, IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer joined BizBash's sister publication, Trade Show News Network, and its vice president of group content, Danica Tormohlen, for an insightful preview of what attendees can expect at this year's event, taking place Oct. 7-10 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Bauer says she expects this year's IMEX America to surpass last year's success in terms of both size and attendance. The event's app, equipped with advanced navigation features akin to Google Maps, will be integral in helping attendees navigate the expansive show floor. 

If you're headed IMEX America 2024 and plan to prepare this weekend, keep these tips and highlights in mind to ensure a productive and enjoyable experience. 

Plenty of prep 

With Smart Monday and the show opening just days away, Bauer’s paramount piece of advice is to plan your schedule meticulously. Given the vast array of sessions, meetings, and networking events, proper time management is crucial. Spend a couple of hours this week figuring out your schedule, including breaks and travel time, to make sure you hit all your must-see events without feeling overwhelmed. 

Must-see speakers 

This year, IMEX America will feature an impressive lineup of 300 speakers. One standout is Holly Ransom, who will be conducting the "Emergent Leadership" program in the Inspiration Hub on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Ransom, celebrated for her dynamic interviewing skills, promises to offer valuable insights into evolving leadership. A schedule of the sessions Ransom will be moderating can be found here

Dynamic show floor activations 

Among the many exciting show floor activations, Bauer highlighted Visit Seattle's sponsorship of pickleball (Bauer will be playing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday) and the various corporate social responsibility and wellness initiatives by different exhibitors. For example, she recommended checking out Wynn's sock collection drive and the Las Vegas booth's wellness activation. 

Google Xi’s CoLaboratory offers a special program of sessions and spaces focused on 'experience design and the principles of belonging.'Google Xi’s CoLaboratory offers a special program of sessions and spaces focused on "experience design and the principles of belonging."Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

Innovative educational experiences 

A unique feature to anticipate is the "Shared Studios" experience at the Inspiration Hub. These interactive sessions allow participants to engage in meaningful conversations with people from different parts of the world, discussing a range of topics like Indigenous cultures in tourism

Sustainability initiatives 

IMEX America 2024 will set new benchmarks for sustainability. All food court packaging, including plates, bowls, and cups, will be fully compostable. The event boasts a more than 90% waste diversion rate, classifying it as a zero-waste event. Notably, the menus will exclude beef to reduce carbon footprint, with lower carbon and water usage items prominently placed on menus to encourage responsible choices. Find out more about IMEX’s sustainability initiatives here

IMEXrun returns Wednesday, Oct. 9, where attendees can participate in a 5K fun run as dawn breaks over Las Vegas.IMEXrun returns Wednesday, Oct. 9, where attendees can participate in a 5K fun run as dawn breaks over Las Vegas.Photo: Courtesy of IMEX Group

Wellness opportunities 

Wellness remains a core focus, with the Heka Health Challenge returning as a fun way to track steps and activities, and fantastic travel prizes up for grabs. Sign up here. More than 50 wellness sessions will be available, from brief meditations to in-depth sessions on incorporating wellness into event planning. Don’t miss the resilience and quiet lounges for moments of calm off the bustling show floor.  

After-hours networking 

When the show floor closes, the networking continues. Notable events include MPI Foundation's Rendezvous at Drai’s on Oct. 9 and SITE NITE at Topgolf on Oct. 7. Bauer recommended purchasing a ticket to the MPI Foundation Rendezvous, as it typically sells out each year. She said she’s heard of several watch parties for the Tropicana's implosion, which is set for 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. 

First-timers’ guide 

IMEX prioritizes first-time attendees with a dedicated webpage offering tips and tricks, as well as a welcome session on Tuesday morning. Newcomers can fill out experience profiles to receive tailored guides to maximize their participation. 

