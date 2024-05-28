Industry Innovators 2024: Colin Davis

The senior producer for Media.Monks blends technology with thoughtful, exciting strategy and creativity to bring events to life.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
One of Davis' more memorable projects recently was with eBay for a 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a different product category.
One of Davis' more memorable projects recently was with eBay for a 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a different product category.
Photo: McKelvey Photography

Colin DavisColin DavisPhoto: Courtesy of Media.MonksColin Davis is a senior producer for Media.Monks. He's based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. 

How he got his start: "After starting in commercial film production, I was given the opportunity to pivot into innovative projects, with a focus on AR, VR, and tech-based experiential activations. I spent years working with a scrappy team of technical and creative wizards bringing to life the ideas of our agency partners and clients. 

I took some time from there to focus on expanding my knowledge with more traditional web platform builds and campaign-based marketing. After a few years in that world, I had the itch to get back to projects that I could physically see come to life and watch people actually using the things I spent months building.

An opportunity came my way with Media.Monks, and I had to jump at it. Media.Monks is known for leading the way when it comes to cutting-edge technology and blending that technology with thoughtful and exciting strategy and creativity to bring to life experiences that I needed to be a part of. It’s now been almost two years, and I’ve worked on some of my most prized projects in my career in that time."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation isn’t always about creating something new or using the latest technology. It’s about using what you have to push boundaries, solve problems, and help people see things in a new way. It’s vital for a producer to assess processes, revisit what is working and what is not working, and push to improve on both. 

If we’re strictly talking about innovation in technology within the experiential marketing space, I think it’s important not to quickly jump onto a bandwagon for the sake of having the latest new tech at your activation. You need to look at your audience and strategically create something that excites them and is quick to grasp. Innovation comes in how you use that technology to engage with your audience in a way that feels ingrained with the overall creative for your activation and makes sense within the experience.

Simply throwing something AI or VR into an experience without thoughtfully thinking about what would engage your audience will feel like an afterthought and can be a waste of an opportunity. Sometimes innovation comes with how to excite someone with even a primarily analog experience, but finding a way to get your audience to be excited and use activations within your space."

Where he finds inspiration: "I find inspiration in many different ways. Primarily what draws me to this work is that moment when you finally launch a project or go live with an event and everyone on the team is buzzing, proud, and nervous to finally see people using what you spent so much time and energy crafting. I love to watch people exploring an activation in ways you would want them to, but also finding fun and excitement in things you wouldn’t expect. 

I work in production because I love bringing to life ideas of incredibly creative and thoughtful teammates and partners. They dream up these wild thoughts and then we craft them into something that’s tangible. I consider myself a creative individual, but creativity comes in many forms, including how you can take designs and work with a variety of people from different backgrounds and motivate them to all work toward the same goal. I love to make sure a project feels like a success for all involved, not just me and the client. At the wrap of a project, I want everyone involved to be thinking, 'This is a milestone project in my career.'"

'I am so proud of the experience; it was massive in comparison to many of the other spaces at ComplexCon,' Davis says of the eBay activation at ComplexCon 2023. 'It allowed guests to enter from all angles, opening it up to be more of a free-flow experience, which suited the convention.'"I am so proud of the experience; it was massive in comparison to many of the other spaces at ComplexCon," Davis says of the eBay activation at ComplexCon 2023. "It allowed guests to enter from all angles, opening it up to be more of a free-flow experience, which suited the convention."Photo: Nicole Alvarenga

Memorable moments: "One of my more memorable projects recently was with eBay for their 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a type of product category, with a focus on their authenticity guarantee. We had a rec room with a live Rubik’s Cube artist, classic arcade games, and a custom foosball table that pitted your favorite collectible trading card games against each other. 

There was a sneakerhead bedroom with a gravity-defying photo booth and shoe closet tunnel showcasing classic footwear. The laundry room focused on streetwear, giving a space for guests to meet with artists directly and grab a personalized T-shirt. We had a luxury office with displays to try on the most luxe watches and handbags. Finally, in the center of the space was our eBay Live living room, which hosted a series of live auctions and trivia that was livestreamed through eBay Live.

I am so proud of the experience; it was massive in comparison to many of the other spaces at ComplexCon. It allowed guests to enter from all angles, opening it up to be more of a free-flow experience, which suited the convention. People could join in to participate in eBay Live auctions and trivia, try on products with interactive displays, or play a round of NBA Jam on vintage arcade games or foosball with Pokemon vs. Magic the Gathering. There were giveaways, photo booths, opportunities to meet artists, and more. It had something for everyone, and the render-to-reality quality was pretty spot on thanks to an incredible fabrication partner."

His vision for the future of experiential: "Experiential marketing will continue to evolve with changing technology. I think there will be more opportunities for personalization with the advancements in AI technology. It will become increasingly customized to individual preferences and behaviors. But along with focusing on the individual consumer, I believe there will continue to be a push for building a community around the brand, including events, workshops, and collaborations between brands to bring people together."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process. 

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
Related Stories
EBay's ComplexCon booth spanned 2,500 square feet, drawing attention with five distinct areas each marked by a different color, evoking the primary colors of the brand's logo. “By saturating every room detail in eBay's distinct brand colors, we were able to transform the space into an experience that's surreal, playful, and recognizable as eBay,' noted Media.Monks' Nat Janin.
Trade Shows
See Inside eBay's Massive Five-Room 'House' at ComplexCon
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
For the vice president of creative and design services for Public School, innovation is about fostering a culture of curiosity and refusing to settle in a comfort zone.
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
The director of production for MKG believes all brands will need to venture into experiential to maintain or establish relevance.
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
The president and founder of The Bait Shoppe wants to create valuable encounters between brands and consumers that ultimately produce memories worth sharing.
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson
To the founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two, innovation means making a meaningful impact within your community—or globally.
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michael Barclay II
The executive vice president of experiential for ESSENCE Ventures leads the company’s experiential practice, overseeing ESSENCE Communications, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and ESSENCE Studios.
An event that holds a special place in Barclay's heart: AFROPUNK. 'I'm honored to shape the brand's experiential future,' he says of the festival.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Brian Wright
The co-founder of Six Degrees wants to create event experiences rooted in genuine connection.
Wright cites one of his most memorable events as this Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Allison Ellsworth
The co-founder and chief brand officer of poppi wants to create disruptive waves within the creative space, content sharing, and experience for her brand's consumers.
To launch its new flavor back in January, prebiotic soda brand poppi hosted a futuristic pop-up on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. It was 'a future-forward, poppi-fied approach to the classic convenience store experience,' says Ellsworth.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tomos Evans
With his team's work, the co-founder of We Are Swell focuses on adding value, entertaining, and enhancing. "Innovation should be inherent in the process," he says.
'Experiential goes far beyond events,' says Evans. 'It can be anything tangible, anything that provides a tactile experience with a brand.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Kelly Markus
The chief visionary officer and owner of Hunters Point wants to find the streaks of originality within each event.
Markus' firm produced Mighty Dream Forum, an event founded by Pharrell Williams, who wished to create a conference inspired by the World Economic Forum but focused on American subject matters, with access to a wider business public.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Nicole Gabrielle
The vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide wants to leverage technology, experience, and experimentation to create something that hasn’t been seen before.
'Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out,' Gabrielle says. 'Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ryan Glick
To the CEO and founder of CNC Agency, innovation is the willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms.
One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.
Page 1 of 47
Next Page