Conferences That Captivate: Psychedelic Science 2023

The largest psychedelic conference in history featured important conversations on the power and promise of psychedelics—along with some surreal art exhibits and tech-forward sponsor activations.

Tracy Block
November 13, 2023
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy 'Deep Space' exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the roomy "Deep Space" exhibition. Speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations.
Photo: Ernesto Borges

BizBash's 10 Conferences That Captivate 2023 is sponsored by Pixis Drones.

The basics: Psychedelic Science 2023, the largest psychedelic conference on record, unfolded at the 2.2 million-square-foot Colorado Convention Center June 19-23. Produced by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) in collaboration with Momentum Events, the five-day symposium attracted 12,300 attendees and 500 educators from 52 countries.

The impressive numbers didn't stop there: Attendees could experience 400 panels and over 30 workshops focused on the power and promise of psychedelics in cultural, medical, and traditional environments; speakers included Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There were also 250 exhibitors. (For reference, the last edition of the event had no expo hall, and featured only 2,000 attendees.) Activist and MAPS founder Rick Doblin gave an inspiring opening keynote address.Activist and MAPS founder Rick Doblin gave an inspiring opening keynote address.Photo: Courtesy of Psychedelic Science 2023

Steal-worthy (and surreal) innovations: Wellness brand Dr. Bronner's—which has donated more than $20 million to drug policy advocacy and organizations in the psychedelic space—co-produced "Deep Space," a 105,000-square-foot, multisensory, Burning Man-inspired exhibit utilizing an entire exhibition hall. A gold Burning Man dragon installation was a focal point in the exhibition, while speakers, performers, and artists utilized the surrounding space for engaging conversations. Additionally, live artists from different mediums created various works, a tearoom invited guests to take off their shoes and relax, and a meditation dome welcomed all for a mind-body refuge. 

“Burning Man is a very well-established psychedelic container,” said Mia Bronner, Magic Foam experience manager for Dr. Bronner's. “You can feel the vibration of a Burner-friendly environment right away. It made lots of sense to bring the Playa to 'Deep Space,' and that a significant majority of guests passing through would feel at home, or at least curious.”

Gina Vensel, director of marketing for both Psychedelic Science 2023 and Momentum Events, noted that the "Deep Space" exhibit tied into the event's overall health and wellness initiatives. "Being able to go from such intense talks, sometimes, to then be able to go sit in a tea lounge and take your shoes off, or be able to lie in one of those meditation beds—that's the type of experience we wanted," she explained. "This is a mental health conference wrapped up in us discussing these psychedelics, but it's really about us taking care of ourselves better, and in all the different ways that we can do that. And I think art and music are a big piece of that." A refuge from the day, attendees took off their shoes to enter the 'Deep Space' tea lounge to enjoy relaxation, connection, and (of course) tea service.A refuge from the day, attendees took off their shoes to enter the "Deep Space" tea lounge to enjoy relaxation, connection, and (of course) tea service.Photo: Courtesy of Psychedelic Science 2023

Tech-forward trips: In addition to the more art-focused elements, the expo floor showcased several tech-infused therapies that simulated psychedelic trips. Sponsor roXiva, for example, set up several stations trialing its hypnagogic light machine, stimulating audiovisual brain waves to induce a deeply relaxing or profoundly inspiring state of mind. Like several other immersive therapies at the conference, roXiva promoted its experience as a drug-free psychedelic trip.

Another standout activation came from sponsor Apollo Neuro, which curated a multisensory geodesic dome with elements of light, sound, scent, and touch. The wellness wrist wearable helps relieve stress by partnering with the parasympathetic nervous system. The team explained how to apply the device to a psychedelic experience to help navigate a trip and rewire the stress response, and sold the wearables on site. Apollo Neuro's space was created with the help of Dapper Event Design.Apollo Neuro's space was created with the help of Dapper Event Design.Photo: Courtesy of Psychedelic Science 2023

Following the rules: In 2022, Colorado voters approved Proposition 122, which decriminalizes psilocybin (a naturally occurring psychedelic prodrug compound produced by more than 200 species of fungi) and creates a framework for some psychedelics to be used in therapeutic settings. So while magic mushrooms were showcased purely for research purposes on the expo floor, the team was careful to ensure they—and their attendees and exhibitors—fully understood the rules. 

"We put together a kit on our website that explains the rules of the state, because we had international people traveling here, and it can be confusing to folks what the laws really mean," noted Vensel. "Right now, psilocybin is decriminalized in Colorado, which made it enticing to the team when they were considering what places to bring Psychedelic Science to next."

Back to the full list

Learn more about our sponsor:

Pixis Drones is a market-leading drone light show company built with experiential agency DNA and a splash of Hollywood moxie. While the company is known for the drone light shows it did for Super Bowl LVI, the 2022 NBA Draft, and the 2023 NFL Draft, it has delivered shows for noteworthy B2B and B2C brands across various industries and markets.

Latest in Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
Related Stories
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
New this year, the show floor featured therapy horses from Acres for Life to show attendees how animals can help with mental health.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: NAMICon 2023
More in Meetings & Conferences
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
Formerly known as our "Most Innovative Meetings" feature, this list of meetings, conferences, trade shows, and more proves that business doesn't have to be boring.
Conferences That Captivate Pixis 880x496 Article Image
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
The 15,000-attendee celebration mixed key messaging with moments of team unity and headline-grabbing entertainment—including a surprise message from Tom Cruise.
The week culminated in performances from the likes of Shania Twain, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Pitbull.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: The Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival
Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team leaned into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at the annual event.
The festival's main stage hosted high-profile speakers like former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama (pictured). The stage was later upcycled through a partnership with New York's GreenThumb.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: SWAN Pacific Bitcoin Conference
The inaugural event adopted a festival-like atmosphere, with two stages catering to diverse audience preferences and learning styles.
'The real star of the event was the VIP area,' said JJLA's Jared Sampson. 'It granted prime access to main stage viewing and the comfort of lounge seating and charging areas, and provided convenience from dedicated bars and restrooms.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: NAMICon 2023
The National Alliance on Mental Illness' annual convention featured thoughtful, inclusive programming and unique experiential touches.
New this year, the show floor featured therapy horses from Acres for Life to show attendees how animals can help with mental health.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: ManpowerGroup's Circle of Stars 'The Art of Success'
The annual business event celebrated success and reinforced company values through an over-the-top experience featuring a custom drone show, a "Summit of Success" on an actual pyramid, and more.
ManpowerGroup's annual Circle of Stars business event was designed and produced by Events of a Lifetime Productions.
Most Popular
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: IDEOlogy Health's 2023 Texas Lung Cancer Conference
The inaugural conference flipped the stale continuing medical education format with a unique venue, music-infused programming, and a boxing-style debate between two physicians. (Yes, you read that right.)
Inspired by the conference's music venue setting, the team collaborated with Musicians on Call—a local nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients' bedsides—for daily opening live music performances. 'Whether through live performances or in videos, the carefully curated music played a pivotal role in striking the right balance of excitement and storytelling,' said Wilson Dow Group's Nikki Padavano. 'Music brought an emotional depth and energy to the space.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Horizon 2023 National Sales Meeting
An immersive stage design and emphasis on storytelling kept employees focused and inspired during a time of change.
The 1,200-attendee meeting's panoramic main stage was created with 980 LED panels spanning five screens, complemented by 225 tailor-made kinetic LED lights that shifted and synchronized with the content. 'By incorporating the overhead kinetic LED lights, we extended the stage above the audience and enhanced the sensory experience of the content by bringing it closer—as close as four feet above attendees' heads,' said Wilson Dow Group's Gino Pennacchio.
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: Google Cloud Accelerate23
Google Cloud's largest-ever metaverse-based experience engaged its 17,600 attendees with gamification elements, a unique tour guide, and more.
A professional actor served as an event guide throughout the space. 'We scripted a character that is friendly and helpful but also funny and a little irreverent,' said Opus Agency's Jason Curtis. 'We worked with a casting agent, and after 85 auditions and two callbacks, we found Brittney. Smart, hilarious, and friendly, she creates a connection with the audience that feels genuinely playful and aligned with Google's culture.'
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: C2 Montréal 2023
Whether they were unexpectedly crashing a "wedding" or helping program an AI-generated prime minister, guests at 2023's C2MTL business conference quickly learned to expect the unexpected.
Blending theatrical performances with unique brainstorming sessions has long been a cornerstone of C2MTL, which was born from a partnership with Cirque du Soleil.
Meetings & Conferences
Call for Nominations: The Year's Most Cutting-Edge Meetings, Conferences, and Trade Shows
BizBash is rounding up the most creative business gatherings that have taken place since September 2022. What should be on the list?
Conferences That Captivate 700x467 Article Hero
Meetings & Conferences
10 Most Innovative Meetings 2022
The year’s most creative meetings, conferences, and trade shows proved that business doesn't have to be boring.
Untitled (1400 × 934 Px)
Page 1 of 14
Next Page