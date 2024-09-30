Meet Our Advisory Board for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards

As our readers surely know, so much planning goes into a tentpole program like the BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs). Part of that planning every year is finding a dynamic group of event profs who will judge the top submissions and ultimately select the winners of those categories.

Last year, our board included reps from TikTok, Apartment Therapy, and Amazon—and this year's board is just as noteworthy.

Keep scrolling to meet our 2024 EEAs Advisory Board, and learn what they're looking for in a winning submission. Haven't submitted your event or program for the EEAs yet? You can do that here. Nominations close Oct. 4.

Monique Ruff-Bell

Background: Monique Ruff-Bell has over 20 years of experience in brand leadership, marketing, and strategic growth. As chief program and strategy officer for TED—a newly created role for the organization—she oversees TED’s flagship global events and conferences, TEDx programs and initiatives, global partnership sales, and key marketing verticals for the organization. She plays a vital role in shaping and executing TED’s strategic plan, contributing to the advancement of its mission, operational excellence, and overall organizational growth.

Ruff-Bell's former roles have included head of events for TED and leading one of the largest fintech shows in the U.S. as vice president of Money20/20 USA. Read our recent interview with her here.

What she's looking for in a winning submission: "Helping to lead events around a storytelling platform myself, I’m most excited to explore how this year’s submissions push the boundaries of innovation and storytelling. I’ll be looking for those extraordinary moments where creativity extends beyond decor, transforming the entire guest journey into an unforgettable experience. I'm also looking for creative problem-solving or the use of innovative technology that helps to leave a lasting impact. I have my eye out for emotional engagement, strategic planning, and social responsibility."

Annie Thompson

Background: Annie Thompson is the director of experiential and global merchandise at Bumble. Based in Kansas City, Mo., she’s been working in the event industry for more than 15 years. "I started with a boutique experiential shop out of Kansas City before landing a dream job with Google to launch their Fiber to the Home product," she told us in 2023. "After six years with Google and moving to Austin, Texas, I left to start my own (tiny) production group."

While running her own company, Thompson worked with a number of top clients, including Hot Luck Fest, ATX Television Festival, HEB, T-Mobile, and Meta. "But one really stuck: Bumble! I started producing SXSW and other activations for Bumble in early 2017, and then midpandemic, in late 2020, I joined full time."

Read the 11 rules she shared with us this year for creating authentic experiential events here.

What she's looking for in a winning submission: "I can't wait to see the creativity, stunning visuals, and storytelling. But to me, the real winners are those activations that translate into results. Let us in on the objectives of the campaign and how it drove metrics for your business through tangible results. Good luck!"

Tara Reilly

Background: Tara Reilly is the vice president of experiential and partnerships at Vox Media, where she leads the strategy and execution of events and experiential activations across the company’s portfolio, encompassing nearly 20 editorial networks and lines of business. In this role, Reilly has spearheaded the development of the company’s experiential business strategy, setting goals and providing executive-level direction for signature events like Vulture Festival, Code Conference, Eater Under Wraps, and How I Get It Done, along with nearly 100 other annual events in collaboration with brands.

Reilly has also cultivated high-impact partnerships with major organizations and causes, including Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, Tribeca Festival, Cannes Lions, The Whitney Museum, Marc Jacobs, and the NAACP, among others.

What she's looking for in a winning submission: "I am looking for submissions that showcase innovative, impactful event design; seamless execution; and a memorable attendee experience. Creativity, engagement, and how well the event aligns with its goals are key factors in selecting a winner. I’m particularly drawn to submissions that demonstrate fresh, forward-thinking approaches with new and exciting executions that set trends and push boundaries."

Jimmy Knowles

Background: Jimmy Knowles leads global experiential marketing at Canva, crafting dynamic, culture-driven experiences that bring the Canva brand to life and connect with communities worldwide. Since joining Canva, Knowles spearheaded Canva Create, the brand’s flagship event, which attracted a staggering 2.5 million online registrants and nearly 3,500 attendees at SoFi Stadium in May 2024. Under his leadership, Canva launched its first-ever developer conference, Canva Extend, and has made its mark on the global cultural scene, from Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to Cannes Lions, elevating the brand for over 200 million monthly active users all around the globe.

Prior to Canva, Knowles spent a decade as a senior leader at CIVIC Entertainment Group, driving campaigns and experiences for Fortune 500 clients like Airbnb, Ford, HBO | Max, Disney, WeWork, and Meta, including winning the prestigious Grand Ex Award for the Airbnb Open in 2016.

What he's looking for in a winning submission: "I'm looking for the work that is pushing the boundaries of what experiential means—the bold, the fearless, the innovative. I want to see the kind of unapologetic, epic storytelling that separates the good from the great, work that makes you feel something."

Liz Money

Background: With over 20 years of experience in the brand and retail industry, Liz Money excels in brand strategy, marketing, and creative direction across both retail and digital landscapes. Her expertise lies in driving brand growth, developing innovative marketing campaigns, and ensuring cohesive brand messaging.

Currently, as the senior vice president of brand and creative at BÉIS, she leads a dynamic team of marketing and creative professionals. Together, they drive innovative strategies and compelling brand narratives that elevate the luggage brand's presence and impact in the market. (See our coverage of recent BÉIS activations here and here.)

What she's looking for in a winning submission: "I’m looking for an experience that puts the consumer at the core, much like how BÉIS approaches experiential marketing. It should seamlessly tell the brand’s story while considering every touchpoint the consumer interacts with, creating a meaningful and memorable connection that’s shareable. The best submissions will embody a clear point of view, with an understanding of how consumers will experience and engage with the brand on a personal level."

Julius Solaris

Background: Julius Solaris is the founder of Boldpush. He works as a consultant with Fortune 500, technology, and event companies on strategy. He founded and sold two businesses: EventMB (now Skift Meetings) and ShowThemes, a tech company. Nine million people read Solaris' content in 2023, making him a top voice on LinkedIn. He was inducted into the Events Industry Council Hall of Leaders in 2024.

He's also been named one of the most influential meeting industry individuals by many magazines and media for the past 10 years. Solaris has conducted some of the most groundbreaking research for the event industry; over 300,000 event professionals have downloaded his analysis and reports. He's also been a keynote for events in 16 countries and for over 250,000 attendees.

What he's looking for in a winning submission: "I am looking for a strong creative input that delivers on the business message. This is the holy grail of memorable event experiences."

Wendy Kupsis-Robino

Background: Wendy Kupsis-Robino's expertise spans various facets of the industry. Currently serving as the senior vice president of marketing events and regional publicity at Warner Bros. Pictures, Kupsis-Robino has been a driving force behind the success of numerous theatrical releases since joining the global publicity and marketing team in January 2019.

She oversees a dedicated team responsible for global premieres, press junkets, influencer and award events, as well as regional promotions and publicity across the U.S. Her strategic vision and leadership have played a pivotal role in the triumphs of Warner Bros. Pictures, contributing to the success of blockbuster films like Barbie, Elvis, and Dune.

Notable highlights of Kupsis-Robino’s illustrious career include orchestrating the Barbie world premiere, its experiential press junket, and regional publicity stunts that catapulted the film to a record-setting $1.4 billion global box-office success and becoming Warner Bros’ highest-grossing film of all time.

Before her tenure at Warner Bros., Kupsis-Robino ran her own experiential marketing and events agency, FlipTurn, boasting an impressive roster of more than 25 entertainment clients. Outside the boardroom, she is a proud member of the PR branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

What she's looking for in a winning submission: "A standout submission for me should truly showcase creativity and innovation, plus a unique and memorable guest experience. I’m particularly impressed by the use of engaging technologies—whether it's leveraging new tech or reimagining classic tools. Incorporating current pop culture trends is also essential to capture the interest of the elusive Gen Z audience. Finally, I’d love to see campaigns that extend beyond their physical locations, incorporating social share moments, digital engagement, publicity efforts, etc.—all working in unison to amplify the brand’s message and build awareness."

Perry Seaman

Background: An award-winning television executive with expertise in marketing strategy and entertainment publicity, Perry Seaman currently leads the development and execution of fully integrated promotional campaigns for Hulu original series, films, and documentaries. Seaman's portfolio of beloved and record-setting titles includes Under the Bridge; Nine Perfect Strangers; Pam & Tommy; Hillary; Fyre Fraud; Love, Victor; The Act; Parks and Recreation; and many more. A connoisseur of content with a data-driven approach, Seaman's career reaches across the television medium with experience in premium cable (Showtime), broadcast (NBC), and streaming (Hulu), positioning him as an authority in the field.

What he's looking for in a winning submission: "I'm looking for an event that speaks to the core of its brand or product and yields measurable results. Did the activation tell a story, and did it generate earned media via social amplification, editorial, or word of mouth?"