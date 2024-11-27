Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
November 27, 2024
Google Cloud Generate, one of this year's most innovative meetings, featured five immersive worlds where AI, interactive experiences, and a gamified AR mascot drove dynamic learning and real-time engagement. See who else made the list here.
Photo: Courtesy of Opus Agency

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Meet the Finalists for the 12th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.

2. 10 Most Innovative Meetings of 2024
This year’s top business gatherings from companies like Google Cloud, Canva, and Visa show that business events can—and should—be engaging, inspiring, and memorable.

3. 35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in October 2024.

4. 23 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2024 Holiday Season
From decadent delights to personalized products, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite things to give this year.

5. How These 13 Trade Show Booths Used Interactivity to Boost Engagement
Discover how brands like Reddit, Instacart, eBay, and Google have crafted memorable moments with immersive, interactive booth designs.

6. From Blank Space to Event Space: See Inside This Massive Taylor Swift Fan Experience in Toronto
During the singer’s current six-show run in the city, fans are gathering at Toronto's Version: Taylgate '24 to celebrate—and trade friendship bracelets, of course—with fellow Swifties.

7. How Thrillist and Cheetos Turned This Escape Room Into a Cheesy, One-Handed Adventure
The playful activation invited fans to tackle quirky, real-life-inspired puzzles—with one hand “tied” by Cheetos dust.

8. How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
With thoughtful layouts, empowerment-focused programming, and curated sponsor activations, the Reese Witherspoon-led brand's Shine Away conference showed how large events can feel deeply personal.

9. Most Innovative Meetings 2024: Google Cloud Generate
The sales kickoff featured five immersive worlds where AI, interactive experiences, and a gamified AR mascot drove dynamic learning and real-time engagement.

10. Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
The media brand hosted Club SI during the day and Circuit Series come nightfall at the latest Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas.

11. 15 Tasty Event Ideas From the 2024 New York City Wine & Food Festival
The four-day event featured 80 experiences across the city with presentations from more than 500 chefs and culinary influencers.

12. How This Cybersecurity Conference Handled an Unexpected Increase in Attendance
CrowdStrike's Fal.Con 2024 was a master class in creative problem-solving—especially when it came to spatial design.

13. Inside TED's New Show—Where Conference Innovation and Personal Growth Took Center Stage
Held in Atlanta, the inaugural event attracted 1,000 entrepreneurs, artists, educators, young professionals, and more looking to redefine their careers.

14. See How Brands Engaged Attendees at This Year’s Billboard Latin Music Week
The annual event celebrated its 35th anniversary in a new venue with three days filled with programming.

15. See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
The Worlds Away fest is aiming to create a new blueprint for how music and tech can intertwine at events.

