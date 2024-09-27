Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
Don’t miss your moment! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️

Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
September 27, 2024
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the 'Rinse It Out' pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
To celebrate this year's US Open, creative experience agency CNC teamed up with Procter & Gamble and Downy—along with tennis star Venus Williams—to create the "Rinse It Out" pop-up in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Read more: US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
Photo: Courtesy of CNC

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.

2. Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?
Gallery Media Group’s events franchise, Gallery House, aims to be the place for both top brands and creators during major cultural moments.

3. US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
See how brands like La Roche-Posay, American Express, and Aveeno made a splash off the court.

4. See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival
Play Points members at Zedd in the Park were able to earn rewards, get exclusive merch, and score major stage views at the over-the-top experience.

5. Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
The brand’s “The One Shop” is designed to promote its new membership program aimed at the campus crowd.

6. 34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in August 2024.

7. Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More
Along with gold hardware, TV's biggest night awarded stars and execs with dazzling parties before and after the ceremony.

8. Glitz, Glam, and Goldfish?!: See the Brand Highlights From NYFW Spring/Summer 2025
Brands such as Samsung, L.L.Bean, and Olaplex engaged the fashion crowd with parties, pop-ups, and designer collabs.

9. Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
We delve into five ways the inaugural event leaned into sports fandom with a slew of immersive and interactive moments, plus exclusive merchandise (and no shortage of celeb sightings).

10. Why AARP Might Be the Coolest Brand Activating Right Now
The organization, which is synonymous with mature folks, sponsored The Rolling Stones’ latest tour and took a fun branded activation on the road.

11. 28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in September 2024.

12. Trend Spotted: Brands Are Transforming Private Homes Into Ongoing Immersive Experiences
Whether it's running for a few days or a few seasons, here are some must-have moments for making brand takeovers in private estates both immersive and unforgettable.

13. How Barstool Sports Took on the Great Outdoors with This Camp-Themed Activation
Lakeside laughs and plenty of classic camp activities were on the docket for the media brand's multiday Camp Barstool.

14. 8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes
From British Columbia to Miami, we highlight standout art collections from convention centers throughout North America.

15. Event Tech Check: New Tools for Networking, Staffing, Floor Plans, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Latest in Opinion & Experts
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
Related Stories
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Annie Thompson shares her rules for creating effective, authentic events and brand activations.
Earlier this year, Bumble gave users with success stories the chance to win a wedding at its 'Little Yellow Wedding Chapel' in Las Vegas.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Favorite Vendors Who Make Magic Happen
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, florals, photo booths, and more.
'Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed,' says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.
Opinion & Experts
Ask the Editors: What Makes an Event or Experience Feel Authentic?
The BizBash editors take our fall print issue’s theme to heart and share how they think authenticity shines through in an event.
'How do we market in extraordinary ways but also include the audiences that you are marketing to—in the concept development and production phases—in an authentic way?' asks Ashley Henderson, founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two and a 2024 BizBash Industry Innovator.
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked
From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.
For an event in Hong Kong, immersive theater company Secret Theatre took guests by boat to a spooky, haunted island with an imaginary serial killer. A dramatic twist they didn’t expect? A typhoon. Read on to learn how the team turned it into a positive—and headline-grabbing—experience.
Opinion & Experts
Checking In: What's Your Biggest Challenge Today as an Event Prof?
From compressed timelines to hotel rates, event profs share with us the biggest challenge they're facing right now.
Getty Images 1333905213
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: August 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
The Dunkin’ House returned to Lollapalooza grounds with a two-story build out produced by Live Nation. Highlights included a bracelet-making station, airbrush tattoos, iced coffee samples, and a second-floor lounge with plush seating areas and views of the festival grounds below. See more: Lollapalooza 2024: 10 Pitch-Perfect Brand Activations From Ulta, T-Mobile, M&M'S, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gangster's Paradise: See How HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Took Over New York City
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Year's Fast Company Innovation Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why AARP Might Be the Coolest Brand Activating Right Now
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: July 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
At VidCon 2024, TikTok hosted the Destination: Creation party that nodded to the brand's travel theme. The event was hosted at the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) and produced by Mirrored Media. See more: VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: June 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Canva Create 2024, the graphic design platform's largest event to date, took place on May 23 at Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. Read our behind-the-scenes coverage here.
Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Planning your summer reading list? We've got you covered.
Shutterstock 1986877016
Opinion & Experts
Guest Column: 7 Common Anniversary Event Pitfalls and Mitigation Strategies
For many event teams, anniversary celebrations are the most pressure-filled to be perfect. Explore common mistakes and the best practices to mitigate them.
Pag 4571[3]
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: May 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
During Miami Race Week, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands and McLaren Racing, debuted Jack’s Garage in Miami following successful 2023 F1 activations in Austin and Las Vegas. See more: Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Opinion & Experts
How Event Profs Can Make Mental Health Part of Their Everyday Awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but mental health in the event industry is not defined by a year, month, week, or day. It’s defined by actively making it part of your everyday awareness for life, Janice Cardinale writes.
Shutterstock 2251103783
Page 1 of 35
Next Page