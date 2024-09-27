Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Event Profs Share Their Wildest Event Ideas—That Actually Worked

From a gallery of intentionally ugly artwork to an immersive theater event set during a typhoon, event profs reveal their most daring—and successful—activations that pushed the limits of creativity.

2. Has This Media Brand Solved the Experiential Marketing Equation?

Gallery Media Group’s events franchise, Gallery House, aims to be the place for both top brands and creators during major cultural moments.

3. US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis

See how brands like La Roche-Posay, American Express, and Aveeno made a splash off the court.

4. See the Colorful Playground (and Giant Slide) That Google Play Brought to a Music Festival

Play Points members at Zedd in the Park were able to earn rewards, get exclusive merch, and score major stage views at the over-the-top experience.

5. Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did

The brand’s “The One Shop” is designed to promote its new membership program aimed at the campus crowd.

6. 34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in August 2024.

7. Emmy Awards 2024: Jaw-Dropping Event Designs From Netflix, HBO | Max, Disney, and More

Along with gold hardware, TV's biggest night awarded stars and execs with dazzling parties before and after the ceremony.

8. Glitz, Glam, and Goldfish?!: See the Brand Highlights From NYFW Spring/Summer 2025

Brands such as Samsung, L.L.Bean, and Olaplex engaged the fashion crowd with parties, pop-ups, and designer collabs.

9. Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest

We delve into five ways the inaugural event leaned into sports fandom with a slew of immersive and interactive moments, plus exclusive merchandise (and no shortage of celeb sightings).

10. Why AARP Might Be the Coolest Brand Activating Right Now

The organization, which is synonymous with mature folks, sponsored The Rolling Stones’ latest tour and took a fun branded activation on the road.

11. 28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in September 2024.

12. Trend Spotted: Brands Are Transforming Private Homes Into Ongoing Immersive Experiences

Whether it's running for a few days or a few seasons, here are some must-have moments for making brand takeovers in private estates both immersive and unforgettable.

13. How Barstool Sports Took on the Great Outdoors with This Camp-Themed Activation

Lakeside laughs and plenty of classic camp activities were on the docket for the media brand's multiday Camp Barstool.

14. 8 Convention Centers with Art Gallery-Worthy Vibes

From British Columbia to Miami, we highlight standout art collections from convention centers throughout North America.

15. Event Tech Check: New Tools for Networking, Staffing, Floor Plans, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.