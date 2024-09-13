"Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed," says Massah David, co-founder and creative director of creative agency MVD Inc, of her go-to photo booth company. Here, The Bosco provided a greenery-filled booth for a 2019 activation with FILA, where the brand shared its fashion-fueled interpretation of exploring nature.

Looking for a new AV partner or a premier photo booth to get attendees sharing pics long after the event is over? Look no further. Here, we asked event industry professionals throughout the U.S. to share their go-to collaborators for events of all types.

Photo: Courtesy of MVD Inc. Massah David

Lighting: I was introduced to Kevin Luke, the owner of Above the Line, almost 10 years ago. We were in need of very specific lighting for a listening event, and the window to deliver was extremely tight. What immediately struck me about Kevin and his team was their eagerness to overdeliver and the extent of their offerings within their wheelhouse. Above the Line quickly became a favorite—and our agency of record for AV needs. We’ve tapped them for anything from intimate dinners to televised awards, and they’ve always delivered.

Graphics: Shawna Yamamoto, her team at Enso Creative, and their creative solutions to bringing our vision to life never cease to amaze me. Whether it’s for a 90-foot arrival wall or custom signage for various design elements, they always go above and beyond and are extremely detail oriented, which is essential for our creative needs.

Photo Booth: The Bosco has been our tried-and-true photo booth vendor for as long as I can remember. They always have the newest and most innovative technologies and are willing to deliver solutions to make sure your photos stand out. Memorializing an event for attendees in real time is always key for us, and The Bosco has never disappointed.

Photo: Courtesy of Out Of Office Brad Jackson

Audiovisual: Last year, I worked with Jason and his team at Global AV Group for the Don Julio Rosado launch event in Miami, and the experience has stuck with me. I've worked with many AV vendors, but this team was so responsive and able to handle any curveball that came up.

Staffing: In the next few weeks, Out Of Office will be launching a new, innovative way for brands and agencies to find veteran experiential freelancers and build small teams (shameless plug). Until then, I've been working with Karma Casting. They have a very tech-forward and innovative approach to something we all have to do but typically do not enjoy: hiring and managing brand ambassadors.

Fabrication: There are many different types of fabricators, but my current favorite shop is Pendulum Creative out of Chicago. Taylor, the owner, is a good friend who consistently goes the extra mile. I've used him for projects with McDonald's, Adidas, ESPN, and Live Nation. He and his team are the kind you want on site with you. They are true craftsmen, and no detail is left untouched.

Photo: Courtesy of Analog Events Jordan Kaye

Catering: Waste is always an issue at events, from plastic wrap to uneaten food. Compostable is our behind-the-scenes fairy godmother for sustainability. Their team meticulously sorts food scraps, vendor waste, and recycling, significantly limiting what ends up in landfills. We've worked with them on everything from small dinners to large Coachella activations. We're incredibly proud of our waste diversion efforts, thanks to their unwavering support.

Power: Diesel generators are a thing of the past. Overdrive Energy Solutions has been powering our events with sustainable energy solutions. Whether it's a small generator boosting house power for catering, or building a temporary solar field to charge zero-emission battery systems, they literally can power anything and everything—from stage performances to small photo booths and even a satellite kitchen. On top of that, they provide free renewable energy services for public events in our community.

Lighting: Let's face it, we all look better under great lighting—just think about what the ring light did for us during Zoom calls! Volt truly knows how to light an event. With more and more equipment being part of the decor, they have the sleekest equipment in the business. You won’t find any beat-up trusses or uplights in their warehouse. We've utilized them for everything from illuminating world-class artists onstage to enhancing in-store experiential activations.

Photo: Courtesy of 3CS Productions Naomi Ratner Oshry

Entertainment: Great music is a must-have for a great event, and DGI Management doesn’t disappoint. They have a great talent roster of DJs and visual artists, including Chelsea Leyland, DJ Pauly D (yes, from Jersey Shore!), Rev Run, and more. No matter the event type, brand, or location, they’ll have someone who is a perfect fit—and will be easy to work with along the way.

Photo Booth: StudioBooth is always a favorite when it comes to photo booths—especially because they're so much more than a traditional photo booth. They provide innovative photo and video activations, from 360-degree video capture to custom content and overlays for photos and videos, making the output extra share-worthy.

Signage: One of my favorite signage and graphics vendors is C2 Imaging. They do everything from small-format, double-sided signage to fabric structures. In addition to producing good work and having great graphic installers, they have an incredible ability to manage last-minute changes and add-ons—even after hours, which is a must in the experiential industry. They’re my absolute go-to!

Photo: Courtesy of Damminger Productions Danielle Damminger

Catering: The Copper Key Catering & Events is our secret weapon for unforgettable events. Their team is incredibly attentive, anticipating our every need and ensuring a seamless experience for our clients. But the real star is the food! Chef Guus elevates every dish to a luxurious level.

Florals: When it comes to floral arrangements, Petals LA is a dream come true. Saco, their creative director, is an absolute artist. His bouquets are more than flowers—they're conversation pieces! We constantly hear guests raving and asking, 'Can I please take these home with me?'

Fabrication: Collins Visual Media is a game changer for our events. Their reliability and talent are a given, but they consistently exceed expectations by going the extra mile. A perfect example? Rushing a massive, 30-foot print job for us in just one day! That's the kind of dedication you won't find everywhere.