Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies

BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.

Shannon Thaler
July 25, 2024
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Brad Jackson founded Out Of Office in 2018 with this mission: "We believe the key of growth for an agency (or internal brand team) is experienced freelancers. Every agency goes through a growth cycle where they have to scale up using freelance talent. Out Of Office makes it easier to discover, vet, and work with those professionals in ways the industry has never seen before."
Photo: Courtesy of Brad Jackson

Brad Jackson firmly believes that every company’s marketing strategy should include experiential. He’s seen the ROIs speak for themselves at his previous roles with NVE Experience Agency, Live Nation, and The University of Iowa’s SCOPE Productions. But in 2018, one thing was inherently clear to Jackson: The event industry was shifting to a freelancer-centric model.

“After being freelance for six years, I saw the direction of the industry going more freelance-forward, and there wasn’t a good community platform—one place for all the freelancers to be,” Jackson told BizBash.

To catch the trend on the rise, Jackson became a freelance executive event producer himself that same year, opening an LLC that would come to make waves as Out Of Office, an online hub designed to connect brands that value experiential marketing industry with the best freelancers in the biz.How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought LeadershipOnce vetted by and accepted to Out Of Office's platform, freelancers have a profile they can update with case studies and other personal information that showcases how they work and think. "I'm a big believer that you have to have your portfolio set up; you need to be out there creating content, like getting the word out," Jackson said.Photo: Courtesy of Brad Jackson

The vetting process is thorough, Jackson explained, despite Out Of Office’s application only taking roughly two minutes to fill out and requiring just a resume, LinkedIn profile, and/or personal website link. That’s because of the site’s use of artificial intelligence, which ensures that each accepted freelancer has at least five years of “on-hand” event experience—specifically in the experiential world—and has held “producer-level [positions] and up.”

“We’re not working with brand ambassadors [and] production assistants,” Jackson said, noting his current focus on “industry veterans” and keeping Out Of Office “like the Soho House of the industry.”

Roughly 300 are already active on Out Of Office—and paying $99 monthly to do so. Experienced freelancing event profs on the platform have already assisted major brands like Apple, Google, Uber, Verizon, Tinder, and Airbnb, among others. On the waitlist are an impressive 2,000 additional freelancers.

How did he do it, exactly? Well, despite tapping four developers and three web design and research staffers to assist with Out Of Office, Jackson has operated the company itself as a team of one. He divulged that it wasn’t until this past year that the waitlist became so sought after, which he attributes to his dedication to thought leadership.

“I've been wanting to get better with content for years and I've naturally loved writing, so I finally—about a year ago—just got the courage to start posting on LinkedIn,” Jackson confessed. “I told myself for one year, I’m going to try to post every day, even if it’s things I listened to on podcasts or read in a business book.”

“I was seeing a slow growth, but then it started compounding,” Jackson said of the engagement on his LinkedIn posts, which includes relevant content such as personal branding tips, industry trends, and his own struggles as a business owner. Just last month, Jackson penned: “Honestly my biggest struggle right now is trying to figure out the damn business model.”How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought LeadershipThus far, Out Of Office has assisted in creating events for the likes of Don Julio-maker Diageo, Apple, Google, Uber, Verizon, Tinder, and Airbnb, among others.Photo: Courtesy of Brad Jackson

“The platform [Out Of Office] would absolutely not be where it’s at today if it wasn’t for LinkedIn,” Jackson added.

To further capitalize on his success on LinkedIn, Jackson shares similar, yet more in-depth content to Out Of Office’s website and newsletters, including in downloadable quarterly experiential marketing trend reports that vow to give freelancers “a competitive edge.” A recent post, for example, titled “Shatter that 6-figure wall!” proposed “an $85 hourly rate, 150 hours per project, and eight projects a year. That's $102,000.”

“A great start, but why stop there?” the blog reads, going on to suggest that freelancers ditch an hourly rate model in order to maximize their profits. Another post breaks down “How to help an agency add seven figures in new revenue without having to bring on any new clients.”How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought LeadershipJackson's best practices for standing out among other freelancers on Out Of Office include thought leadership. "At some point, you need to pop your head out, and when people go to find more information about you, they should be able to come across your content and see how you think and approach things,” Jackson said.Photo: Courtesy of Brad Jackson

“In order to stand out in the sea of freelancers, word of mouth can take you so far. But at some point, you need to pop your head out, and when people go to find more information about you, they should be able to come across your content and see how you think and approach things,” Jackson said.

And in the spirit of setting an example, Jackson—who’s based in Denver—continues to freelance as an executive event producer while working on Out Of Office, recently working on projects for the likes of ESPN, Mattel, and Google.

All the while, Jackson is working behind the scenes to further integrate AI into Out Of Office, to get it to a point where users can search its vendor database by more than just location—for parameters such as price and specialty areas of expertise, for example.How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought LeadershipWhen not working on Out Of Office, Jackson still freelances as an executive event producer. Recently, his clients have included Mattel's Hot Wheels brand (pictured), ESPN, and Google.Photo: Courtesy of Brad Jackson

There’s already a lot in the pipeline for the company, such as “Opportunities,” which is launching in late July—as a free tool while it's still in beta testing—that’s designed as “a new-age version of a job board,” Jackson said, noting that it will be “super interactive with video responses from freelancers” looking to book the gig.

Another new feature dubbed “Event Studio” is also forthcoming, “and that’s really for brands that are trying to get into experiential but don’t really know where to start,” Jackson said. Brands will be able to “input their goal of the event [and other] high-level stuff.” Then, the AI-driven tool will “kick out a strategy, three creative concepts, a mood board, vendors, venues, and freelancers.”

Jackson’s innovation with Out Of Office has already garnered 20-plus offers for funding, which he described as “a great validation” for his hard work as he approaches the seven-year anniversary of working on the company in August. And though three calls have proposed potentially purchasing Out Of Office at this time, Jackson said he’s not quite ready to give it up, as he still feels he's just getting started.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Related Stories
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
During its May 13 benefit, Robin Hood—New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization—honored its decadeslong effort to create a more utopian society with references to the dystopian plotline made famous in The Matrix. Guests were ushered into the event via a tunnel that displayed “digital rain” consisting of symbols representing Robin Hood’s work—a nod to similar coding in the 1999 film. See more: Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Live Translation, Staffing, and More
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
Shutterstock 1498591895
Event Tech & Tools
Which Social Media Platforms Are Making the Biggest Impact for Event Profs Right Now?
More in Event Tech & Tools
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Event Tech & Tools
Which Social Media Platforms Are Making the Biggest Impact for Event Profs Right Now?
What's working best on Instagram? Do you really need to be on TikTok? Is anyone using Twitter anymore? We asked event professionals to share what's working for them now.
Shutterstock 1498591895
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Solutions for Travel Booking, Content Generation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for April 2024
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Pinterest and Urban Outfitters Worked with Gen Z on This Back-to-School Activation
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How the Essence Festival Celebrated Its 30th Birthday
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Hosted a Dream Sleepover for a Group of Key Influencers
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside This Colorful Pop-Up From Primal Kitchen and Pinterest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
Sponsored
How to Give Your Sponsors a Seat at Every Table
Digital centerpiece technology opens your tables up to the ultimate sponsor recognition inside the ballroom.
iPad Centerpiece
Event Tech & Tools
Tired of Complicated Seating Maps? Try This Guest Management Platform
We chat with VOW founder Jennifer Brisman on how the platform has evolved—but has always been a collaboration tool for event profs.
Fp&pass
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for March 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Will Apple Vision Pro Change Immersive Experiences?
The $3,500 headset is being touted as the next best thing in immersive tech. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?
Apple Vision Pro
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for February 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: 3 Ways to Create Personalized Event Experiences with AI-Driven Insights
Discover how AI can transform event experiences, enhancing human connections and personalization.
Wd Ai Event Personalization
Page 1 of 108
Next Page